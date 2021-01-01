« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42520 on: Today at 01:03:16 pm
when ATM's became so prevalent, banks - naturally - scaled back on the size of branches, or the staffing in branches.  makes sense because they weren't being asked to deal with standard transactions any more (cash, paying bills etc).

but what seems to have been missed is the fact that almost all of the transactions that do need tellers at this point are complicated and time consuming.

so going into a branch now is just as tedious as it ever was.  even with just 1 or 2 customers in there, you can still be waiting a long while.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42521 on: Today at 01:10:49 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:19:41 pm
The lack of a option to see who's quoted you or to tag someone on RAWK.
although it could prolong a lot of the back-and-forth repetitive arguments, the quote thing would be a really welcome feature. it's pretty standard on other sites these days.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42522 on: Today at 01:18:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:10:49 pm
although it could prolong a lot of the back-and-forth repetitive arguments, the quote thing would be a really welcome feature. it's pretty standard on other sites these days.

How would that work?

Lets say you and Tubby are having a back and Forth would it not be immediately visible
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42523 on: Today at 01:22:36 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:18:30 pm
How would that work?

Lets say you and Tubby are having a back and Forth would it not be immediately visible
visible to everyone, of course -- but if there's an argument going on, and one of the participants is offline for a day or two, they may not bother to track back - but if they see an alert about being quoted .... away we go again.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42524 on: Today at 01:27:56 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:22:36 pm
visible to everyone, of course -- but if there's an argument going on, and one of the participants is offline for a day or two, they may not bother to track back - but if they see an alert about being quoted .... away we go again.

So you get an email

Sam,
Kenny has sent you a reply

They already do it for PMs, according to my extensive IT knowledge, that should be quite easy
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42525 on: Today at 01:30:44 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:27:56 pm
So you get an email

Sam,
Kenny has sent you a reply

They already do it for PMs, according to my extensive IT knowledge, that should be quite easy

Imagine if 15 quote a post, 15 new emails to content with. What a ball ache.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42526 on: Today at 01:32:07 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:30:44 pm
Imagine if 15 quote a post, 15 new emails to content with. What a ball ache.

Wasnt my idea, take it up with Sam   :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42527 on: Today at 01:32:42 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:32:07 pm
Wasnt my idea, take it up with Sam   :D

Oh I know, just adding onto your idea. :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42528 on: Today at 01:33:43 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:27:56 pm
So you get an email

Sam,
Kenny has sent you a reply

They already do it for PMs, according to my extensive IT knowledge, that should be quite easy
not sure I get the distinction, Kenny. the mode of alerting the "arguers" doesn't matter in my thinking.

if you and I have been going at it for a day or two and are at the repeating-ourselves stage, it's easier to have the thing die off naturally if neither of us is told "X has just replied".
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42529 on: Today at 01:35:51 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 08:39:58 am
Not condoning it, but just reminded me of when we lived in Spain and this was standard practice. Space not big enough for your car? Reverse part way in and shunt the rear car out the way a bit until you can swing the nose in, then push the one in front forward. Hey presto, there was loads of space after all! ;D
This is like an episode of Mr Bean
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42530 on: Today at 01:37:35 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:27:56 pm
So you get an email

Sam,
Kenny has sent you a reply

They already do it for PMs, according to my extensive IT knowledge, that should be quite easy

On other forums I've posted on, it's not an email, you just get a little notification.  If I post something and it's quoted, I see a little icon saying someone has quoted my post, and if multiple people have quoted it, then that little icon has the number of people in it.  So it's just one little icon that pops up and then you can delve into it or ignore it.  Doesn't really affect anything else.

It would just be handy in fast moving threads where someone has addressed a point you've made, but you might miss it if the thread is another 10 pages long before you get to read it again.

But the real reason I'm talking about it right now is because there's certain posters who just drop into threads, drop a stupid hot take and then leg it and ignore when they're called out on it or someone presents an argument against it.   And then they'll drop back into the thread a few days later with another hot take, and off they go again.

With the notifications, they can't claim not to have seen the replies.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42531 on: Today at 01:45:05 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 01:32:42 pm
Oh I know, just adding onto your idea. :)

You are naughty Chakan

I think it would be good if after a number of back and forth posts the conversation gets compressed and you can click to open it

A bit like the spoiler function
