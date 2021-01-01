So you get an email



Sam,

Kenny has sent you a reply



They already do it for PMs, according to my extensive IT knowledge, that should be quite easy



On other forums I've posted on, it's not an email, you just get a little notification. If I post something and it's quoted, I see a little icon saying someone has quoted my post, and if multiple people have quoted it, then that little icon has the number of people in it. So it's just one little icon that pops up and then you can delve into it or ignore it. Doesn't really affect anything else.It would just be handy in fast moving threads where someone has addressed a point you've made, but you might miss it if the thread is another 10 pages long before you get to read it again.But the real reason I'm talking about it right now is because there's certain posters who just drop into threads, drop a stupid hot take and then leg it and ignore when they're called out on it or someone presents an argument against it. And then they'll drop back into the thread a few days later with another hot take, and off they go again.With the notifications, they can't claim not to have seen the replies.