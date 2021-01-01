There was a girl who had breakfast then bagged a lounger by the pool every single day. We'd be gone all day before returning around tea time. She'd still be there. We saw her getting the plane home and her skin was ravaged. Nose absolutely fried to a crisp and sore. It just seemed like a boring and expensive way to get skin cancer.







That decribes a friend of ours to a TMy missus was a nightmare for just lying in the sun all day too - when she was younger, she'd be out on the piss all night, then lay in the sun all day, and even when we had the kids she was in the sun all day. These days she gets bored and we'll do stuff like go for walks or play table tennis or pool.Even though I wanna relax, I know I'll get bored and will wander about