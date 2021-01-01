Dubai.. full of pricks with tans, tattoos and turkey teeth with no discernible sources of income.
Influencers and you tubers most likely.
One place Ive never had an urge to visit. Im sure people go and enjoy it, bit of winter sun and all that; but in my head its everything thats wrong in the world condensed into one place. I imagine it full of people posing for instagram pics, pouting like a trout, everyone the colour of Ben White. Then again, where isnt nowadays.
Been twice, once for a few days with the missus for her 40th and once with the kids. Didn't think much of it at all the first time, second was a 3 hotel complex with loads to do so had a great time but zero interest in going outside the place. Weather isn't even that great as it was always hazy, July to can't move due to the heat.
No desire to go back, it's stupidly expensive.