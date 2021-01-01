« previous next »
The small things in life that really hannoy

Chakan

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 12:20:38 pm
rob1966
Get a breadmaker and make your own. As I've posted in the happy thread, the eldest got one for Christmas and I've been battering it, I've made about 8 or 9 loaves already and I now refuse to each supermarket bought bread.

My wife makes her own gluten free bread, although not using a fancy smancy breadmaker.
[new username under construction]

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 12:40:30 pm
Last time I tried a bread maker i managed to make Mr Stay Puffed the Marshmallow man in the kitchen, it was a bit of a cleaning job
bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 12:46:44 pm
The quality of Levi's jeans has really gone downhill last few years. Got a new pair in November and had to take them back as the crotch had ripped. They seem to wear out much quicker.
afc tukrish

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 01:34:30 pm
[new username under construction]
Last time I tried a bread maker i managed to make Mr Stay Puffed the Marshmallow man in the kitchen, it was a bit of a cleaning job

 :lmao
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 01:56:34 pm
[new username under construction]
Last time I tried a bread maker i managed to make Mr Stay Puffed the Marshmallow man in the kitchen, it was a bit of a cleaning job

:lmao
killer-heels

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 02:07:00 pm
When CEO's who turn up to meetings/group events are treated like celebrities, or if they are something special.
Elzar

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 02:10:17 pm
I have 2 sets of headphones for my work laptop, with different connections. Both work fine when I'm at home, and probably don't even need them. I go into the office, exactly the same set up and they don't work.  :butt
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 05:04:03 pm
Who's rattled Joey Bartons cage?
Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 05:11:23 pm
BlackandWhitePaul
Who's rattled Joey Bartons cage?

No one. He's just a feral dog that craves attention and is being given it by an audience of other feral dogs. If he's ignored then he'll crawl back into his cage.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 05:22:37 pm
BlackandWhitePaul
Who's rattled Joey Bartons cage?

Hes got a  podcast coming out. Hes a no mark looking for an audience and has gone for the GB News types
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 05:28:18 pm
Elzar
I have 2 sets of headphones for my work laptop, with different connections. Both work fine when I'm at home, and probably don't even need them. I go into the office, exactly the same set up and they don't work.  :butt

There's a message there

I suggest you pay attention to it
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 05:30:44 pm
Barneylfc∗
No one. He's just a feral dog that craves attention and is being given it by an audience of other feral dogs. If he's ignored then he'll crawl back into his cage.
I have for as long as I remember thought he was scum but this last few weeks I think he's got worse (if that's even possible). Thousands upon thousands of insufferable sad c*nts egging him on has him thinking he's some sort of working class hero i'm sure.

Sorry for bringing him up, and apologise to anyone offended by the mere mention of the obnoxious bastards name.
I've been a good boy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 10:00:40 pm
Two legs in the league cup semi. Utterly pointless.
SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Yesterday at 11:37:24 pm
I've been a good boy
Two legs in the league cup semi. Utterly pointless.

replays after 90 mins in the FA Cup - same.
Brain Potter

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 07:41:44 am
Dubai.. full of pricks with tans, tattoos and turkey teeth with no discernible sources of income.
Red_Mist

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 08:08:06 am
Brain Potter
Dubai.. full of pricks with tans, tattoos and turkey teeth with no discernible sources of income.
One place Ive never had an urge to visit. Im sure people go and enjoy it, bit of winter sun and all that; but in my head its everything thats wrong in the world condensed into one place. I imagine it full of people posing for instagram pics, pouting like a trout, everyone the colour of Ben White. Then again, where isnt nowadays.
BarryCrocker

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 08:12:59 am
Red_Mist
One place Ive never had an urge to visit. Im sure people go and enjoy it, bit of winter sun and all that; but in my head its everything thats wrong in the world condensed into one place. I imagine it full of people posing for instagram pics, pouting like a trout, everyone the colour of Ben White. Then again, where isnt nowadays.

SIM City meets, Sodom & Gomorrha with a tinge of the Tower of Babel.

It's like a new Hong Kong.
Red_Mist

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 08:17:02 am
BarryCrocker
SIM City meets, Sodom & Gomorrha with a tinge of the Tower of Babel.

It's like a new Hong Kong.
Maybe I need to go after all ;)
rob1966

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Today at 08:24:16 am
Brain Potter
Dubai.. full of pricks with tans, tattoos and turkey teeth with no discernible sources of income.

Influencers and you tubers most likely.

Red_Mist
One place Ive never had an urge to visit. Im sure people go and enjoy it, bit of winter sun and all that; but in my head its everything thats wrong in the world condensed into one place. I imagine it full of people posing for instagram pics, pouting like a trout, everyone the colour of Ben White. Then again, where isnt nowadays.

Been twice, once for a few days with the missus for her 40th and once with the kids. Didn't think much of it at all the first time, second was a 3 hotel complex with loads to do so had a great time but zero interest in going outside the place. Weather isn't even that great as it was always hazy, July to can't move due to the heat.

No desire to go back, it's stupidly expensive.
