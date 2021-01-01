« previous next »
Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42440 on: Today at 12:20:38 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:19:20 pm
Get a breadmaker and make your own. As I've posted in the happy thread, the eldest got one for Christmas and I've been battering it, I've made about 8 or 9 loaves already and I now refuse to each supermarket bought bread.

My wife makes her own gluten free bread, although not using a fancy smancy breadmaker.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42441 on: Today at 12:40:30 pm
Last time I tried a bread maker i managed to make Mr Stay Puffed the Marshmallow man in the kitchen, it was a bit of a cleaning job
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42442 on: Today at 12:46:44 pm
The quality of Levi's jeans has really gone downhill last few years. Got a new pair in November and had to take them back as the crotch had ripped. They seem to wear out much quicker.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42443 on: Today at 01:34:30 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:40:30 pm
Last time I tried a bread maker i managed to make Mr Stay Puffed the Marshmallow man in the kitchen, it was a bit of a cleaning job

 :lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42444 on: Today at 01:56:34 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:40:30 pm
Last time I tried a bread maker i managed to make Mr Stay Puffed the Marshmallow man in the kitchen, it was a bit of a cleaning job

:lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42445 on: Today at 02:07:00 pm
When CEO's who turn up to meetings/group events are treated like celebrities, or if they are something special.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42446 on: Today at 02:10:17 pm
I have 2 sets of headphones for my work laptop, with different connections. Both work fine when I'm at home, and probably don't even need them. I go into the office, exactly the same set up and they don't work.  :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42447 on: Today at 05:04:03 pm
Who's rattled Joey Bartons cage?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42448 on: Today at 05:11:23 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 05:04:03 pm
Who's rattled Joey Bartons cage?

No one. He's just a feral dog that craves attention and is being given it by an audience of other feral dogs. If he's ignored then he'll crawl back into his cage.
