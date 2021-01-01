Get a breadmaker and make your own. As I've posted in the happy thread, the eldest got one for Christmas and I've been battering it, I've made about 8 or 9 loaves already and I now refuse to each supermarket bought bread.
Last time I tried a bread maker i managed to make Mr Stay Puffed the Marshmallow man in the kitchen, it was a bit of a cleaning job
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Page created in 0.048 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]