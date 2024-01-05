You can never get the years back and once they hit their teens, they'll drift away from you naturally, so that period from birth the 12/13 is vital. Missus says that, no matter how much of a tit I've been, both lads are really close to me and love me to bits and that is down to how much time we had together - no point having kids if you're going to miss the best years.



yeah absolutely, I even had a flashback when I was offered itAround 1990 the building my Dad worked in with the post office was being taken over and I think it got demolished, he was being relocated, some Saturday he took me with him to see this other building, he was based in the city centre of Dublin and the bus dropped him practically to the door.Wherever this other place was it felt miles and hours away, it felt like this place was trying to take my Dad away, The whole day I was scared, looking back it was probably only an hour from the house but honestly at the time it felt like he may as well have been relocating to Mars.They showed him around this building for hours, I honestly wondered if I would see him again. Ridiculous I know, when we were going home I was so relieved when he said he wasnt going to take it.Years later he told me the only reason he went that day was because he got overtime for it! He never had any intention of taking it. Part went to be polite and part overtimeAnyway I havent forgotten the fear of that, and I remembered it when turning this promotion down. Fast forward the story it would have cost me money as Id have been back in work 5 days a week spending 100 a week on fuel plus leaving at 7am and getting home at 7pm every day.Imagine "hi son, I am home, now go to bed"