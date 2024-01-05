« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42400 on: January 5, 2024, 09:38:32 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  5, 2024, 06:18:38 pm
I saw a meme recently that said something like in 20 years time the only people that remembered you worked late every night and checked emails at the weekend will be your kids.

The working week should be 30 hours max.

So true,our two are grown now but they still talk about all the times their father promised to take them somewhere and let them down by choosing to work late instead.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42401 on: January 5, 2024, 09:45:25 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on January  5, 2024, 09:38:32 pm
So true,our two are grown now but they still talk about all the times their father promised to take them somewhere and let them down by choosing to work late instead.

Worked with a contractor a few years ago, he was a millionaire as he'd had his own business, big house, brand new range rover, the works. He said he envied me as I took my kids to school, saw them at tea, put them to bed. He'd missed all that as he chased money, his kids never saw him and they now treated him as bank of daddy, only wanted money out of him.

I could have chased the money but I preferred to see my kids, it's one of the best decisions I ever made.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42402 on: January 5, 2024, 10:15:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  5, 2024, 09:45:25 pm
Worked with a contractor a few years ago, he was a millionaire as he'd had his own business, big house, brand new range rover, the works. He said he envied me as I took my kids to school, saw them at tea, put them to bed. He'd missed all that as he chased money, his kids never saw him and they now treated him as bank of daddy, only wanted money out of him.

I could have chased the money but I preferred to see my kids, it's one of the best decisions I ever made.

He's still doing it,he was supposed to pick up our daughter on Sunday(we don't see much of her because she works shifts)but he's decided to go to work.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42403 on: January 5, 2024, 10:27:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January  5, 2024, 02:03:23 pm
was watching one of the house-hunting shows the other day.  young couple, mid-20s.  they explained they wanted a slower pace of life.

"We have no work-life balance at all" she whinged. "We work 9-to-5 Monday to Frday, only have Saturday and Sunday off."

go to hell you stupid cow.  ask your parents what hours they work(ed).  I worked for 47 years in all, and without exaggeration I worked 6 or 7 days a week for decades of them.

Every other Wednesday is me half day off...
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42404 on: January 6, 2024, 05:38:56 am »
Quote from: PaulF on January  5, 2024, 12:10:57 pm
I've been wondering about this. Some of us really don't think the conflict is worth the effort, because we are so anti conflict. Are there decent resources about being better about being in conflict situations, so perhaps we can be more assertive?
prime example, if out for a meal, my wife will kick up a fuss if she doesn't get exactly what she ordered (or even if she does but it's not what she wanted). Whereas I'll happily eat what's served as long as it's close to what I ordered and nice.

Why does your wife order stuff she doesnt want ??
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42405 on: January 6, 2024, 06:00:00 am »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on January  6, 2024, 05:38:56 am
Why does your wife order stuff she doesnt want ??

Oh she might order say a burger, but it comes with burger relish which she doesn't want. Which I suppose is ok if you really don't like the relish and it's not listed. But to my mind, you kind have to accept it might well come with something that's pretty standard. 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42406 on: January 6, 2024, 06:02:11 am »
Quote from: Slippers on January  5, 2024, 10:15:58 pm
He's still doing it,he was supposed to pick up our daughter on Sunday(we don't see much of her because she works shifts)but he's decided to go to work.



There definitely has to be a balance between working more to provide enough for the family to get by, understanding where getting by ends and where having luxuries starts. And where having luxuries trumps less time , or vice versa.  Also, I think for many people there's the very real fear that if they aren't seen to be putting in a shift by their bosses they'll lose their job and there are only worse jobs out there.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42407 on: January 6, 2024, 07:54:37 am »
Contestants on House of Games buzzing in and then trying to work the answer out. Dianne this week was particularly bad for it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42408 on: January 6, 2024, 10:08:33 am »
Some people really do work too seriously, it's just a means of providing your family nothing else. Like my manager for example who I've mentioned on here a few times. A complete workaholic who is obsessed with her job. Didn't even take maternity when she had a baby, was at work two weeks after she left the hospital and I know for a fact she'll be logging on at some point today to check her emails.

Make me laugh though, when we're in the office and certain people always stay at their desk after finishing to make it look like they're really dedicated. I'm out 5.30pm on the dot, I've already given you 8 hours of my life no way am I sitting here any longer than I need to.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42409 on: January 6, 2024, 10:15:46 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on January  6, 2024, 07:54:37 am
Contestants on House of Games buzzing in and then trying to work the answer out. Dianne this week was particularly bad for it.
Yes very annoying. He needs to stop that early doors if its someones obvious tactic.

Something else, completely unrelated..cling film. Whoever makes this these days has forgotten that the main reason we buy it is because it fuckin clings to things. If I wanted clingless film that just floats uselessly around on top of whatever leftover Im trying to keep fresh, Id use a sheet of old newspaper instead and save myself some money.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42410 on: January 6, 2024, 10:26:58 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on January  6, 2024, 10:08:33 am
I'm out 5.30pm on the dot, I've already given you 8 hours of my life no way am I sitting here any longer than I need to.
As someone who has slogged their guts out for 34 years, I can confirm this is the right way to go. Screw giving them your time for free. Youll rarely get thanked for it and your own time is the most precious thing. Unless you genuinely love being there, just do your hours, then get home to enjoy time with your family and leave the rest to it. Those martyrs working late are often the sort of idiots who come in when sick and infect the entire place.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42411 on: January 6, 2024, 10:40:04 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on January  6, 2024, 07:54:37 am
Contestants on House of Games buzzing in and then trying to work the answer out. Dianne this week was particularly bad for it.


Yes watched that a couple of times this week but then again I'd let Dianne off anything.

My pet hate on there is when certain people dont know something they really should. I've seen a historian who didnt know where Egypt was and a BBC newsreader who didnt know where Ukraine was.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42412 on: January 6, 2024, 10:44:01 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on January  6, 2024, 10:26:58 am
Those martyrs working late are often the sort of idiots who come in when sick and infect the entire place.

Those "martyrs" devalue it for the rest of us.

I give 100% at work. They know it too, and they know I give 100% at my outside work life. We have a good system where if you work extra you get the time back, but I am obsessive about this, because work is not your life - and I love my job, I have awards from work on the walls, but you work to live

The "I'll work extra for free" idiots are putting the sacred concept of a work-life balance in danger. They should just work their contracted or expected hours - and if they personally don't agree with the work-life balance being a cut off point, fuck it, TAKE ONE FOR THE TEAM, stop "normalising" throwing your life away to work more for free

I think you should be paid for your time. What a concept.

Let's face it, anyone doing more work for nothing doesn't have a life. I don't care if  they have kids, they are on their honeymoon, they are on maternity. YOU DON'T HAVE A LIFE. YOU DON'T EXIST EXCEPT AS A PAYROLL NUMBER
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42413 on: January 6, 2024, 10:57:48 am »
The worst is where theres a culture of fear, so people work late (for free) because they fear being sacked. Ive seen that often. You will get some people working late for valid reasons. Its better than going home, for whatever reason. But those doing it to get recognition are (usually) misguided. Okay, Ive known a very few get on because theyve given weeks of their life for free. I just hope their pay rise covers all those free hours and it was worth it for them. But generally, do your work and get off when youve done your hours. You wont get the time back.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42414 on: January 6, 2024, 11:49:12 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on January  6, 2024, 10:57:48 am
The worst is where theres a culture of fear, so people work late (for free) because they fear being sacked. Ive seen that often. You will get some people working late for valid reasons. Its better than going home, for whatever reason. But those doing it to get recognition are (usually) misguided. Okay, Ive known a very few get on because theyve given weeks of their life for free. I just hope their pay rise covers all those free hours and it was worth it for them. But generally, do your work and get off when youve done your hours. You wont get the time back.

Yep like law firms in London, a friend was shown around and they pointed out the sleeping quarters for those overnight jobs

Fuck that.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42415 on: January 6, 2024, 12:12:38 pm »
People who use something then don't put it back where it belongs.  Things have a home for a reason!!

On the issue of working beyond your paid hours, as a manager I'd tell them to fuck off home but then I'm an ace manager 👍
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42416 on: January 6, 2024, 12:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on January  5, 2024, 09:38:32 pm
So true,our two are grown now but they still talk about all the times their father promised to take them somewhere and let them down by choosing to work late instead.

In my industry, unless you are well established with proven success  they wont hire people with kids, they would rather give the job to an 18 year old and watch them sink or swim.

I was relatively new to the company and will always remember getting a call on honeymoon and having to find an internet cafe to do some work.
It was an eye opener
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42417 on: January 6, 2024, 06:08:13 pm »
Todays things that pissed me off :-

Lane hogs on the motorway at 5:30 am

The lazy twat who didn't fuel the truck up, meaning I had to go do it - the rule is end of shift, you fill it

The fucker who took the trailer I was supposed to take and didn't tell the planners, so I wasted ages looking for it

The fucking idiot funeral directors running a 4 car procession on the M56 at 30mph - almost caused a massive pile up - touting for business where you?

And finally, on the 4 lane section of the M62 at Birch services, the daft c*nt I almost hit as he walking his dog on the grass next to lane 1 :no :butt
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42418 on: January 6, 2024, 06:14:04 pm »
Methinks rob should not work Saturdays and spend time with the kids.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42419 on: January 6, 2024, 06:22:29 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on January  6, 2024, 06:14:04 pm
Methinks rob should not work Saturdays and spend time with the kids.

They piss off to their rooms and ignore me ;D The youngest rang me before to pick him up from Fives football - he hadn't even noticed I was not in and was in work   ??? Luckily for him I was just finishing, so picked him up on my way home.

Taking the eldest lad flying next Saturday hopefully, if they can rent a plane - the plane he usually flies is still under repair.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42420 on: January 6, 2024, 06:24:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  6, 2024, 06:08:13 pm


And finally, on the 4 lane section of the M62 at Birch services, the daft c*nt I almost hit as he walking his dog on the grass next to lane 1 :no :butt

inches away from an appearance on Police Camera Action !
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42421 on: January 6, 2024, 06:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on January  6, 2024, 06:24:36 pm
inches away from an appearance on Police Camera Action !

;D

They couldn;t have shown  it though, he'd have burst like a water balloon
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42422 on: Today at 03:42:37 am »
Fiirst day back at work tomorrow. Been wide awake since half 2.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42423 on: Today at 09:03:20 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:42:37 am
Fiirst day back at work tomorrow. Been wide awake since half 2.

What a bastard - you're probably fast asleep on the couch right about now too ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42424 on: Today at 09:09:42 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:03:20 am
What a bastard - you're probably fast asleep on the couch right about now too ;D

Thats on my to do list. Team meeting to get through first!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42425 on: Today at 09:19:31 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:09:42 am
Thats on my to do list. Team meeting to get through first!

;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42426 on: Today at 10:49:05 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on January  5, 2024, 09:45:25 pm
Worked with a contractor a few years ago, he was a millionaire as he'd had his own business, big house, brand new range rover, the works. He said he envied me as I took my kids to school, saw them at tea, put them to bed. He'd missed all that as he chased money, his kids never saw him and they now treated him as bank of daddy, only wanted money out of him.

I could have chased the money but I preferred to see my kids, it's one of the best decisions I ever made.
I actually turned down a promotion a couple of years back, one of the reasons was I barely would have seen my son all week

Role I am in now I work from home 4 days so I get him washed, clothed, breakfasted and into school plus the evening I feed him or put him to bed and help with homework

Had I taken the promotion I feared we would grow apart.
« Reply #42427 on: Today at 11:34:27 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:49:05 am
I actually turned down a promotion a couple of years back, one of the reasons was I barely would have seen my son all week

Role I am in now I work from home 4 days so I get him washed, clothed, breakfasted and into school plus the evening I feed him or put him to bed and help with homework

Had I taken the promotion I feared we would grow apart.

You can never get the years back and once they hit their teens, they'll drift away from you naturally, so that period from birth the 12/13 is vital. Missus says that, no matter how much of a tit I've been, both lads are really close to me and love me to bits and that is down to how much time we had together - no point having kids if you're going to miss the best years.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42428 on: Today at 12:16:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:34:27 am
You can never get the years back and once they hit their teens, they'll drift away from you naturally, so that period from birth the 12/13 is vital. Missus says that, no matter how much of a tit I've been, both lads are really close to me and love me to bits and that is down to how much time we had together - no point having kids if you're going to miss the best years.
yeah absolutely, I even had a flashback when I was offered it

Around 1990 the building my Dad worked in with the post office was being taken over and I think it got demolished, he was being relocated, some Saturday he took me with him to see this other building, he was based in the city centre of Dublin and the bus dropped him practically to the door.

Wherever this other place was it felt miles and hours away, it felt like this place was trying to take my Dad away, The whole day I was scared, looking back it was probably only an hour from the house but honestly at the time it felt like he may as well have been relocating to Mars.

They showed him around this building for hours, I honestly wondered if I would see him again. Ridiculous I know, when we were going home I was so relieved when he said he wasnt going to take it.

Years later he told me the only reason he went that day was because he got overtime for it! He never had any intention of taking it. Part went to be polite and part overtime

Anyway I havent forgotten the fear of that, and I remembered it when turning this promotion down. Fast forward the story it would have cost me money as Id have been back in work 5 days a week spending 100 a week on fuel plus leaving at 7am and getting home at 7pm every day.

Imagine "hi son, I am home, now go to bed"
