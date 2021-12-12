« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1055 1056 1057 1058 1059 [1060]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2372894 times)

Offline Brain Potter

  • Embarrassing. Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,614
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42360 on: Today at 02:29:28 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on January  2, 2024, 04:28:04 pm
Is it just me, or is there more dog dirt on the streets in Liverpool lately? Seems people aren't worried about being fined anymore, and it's not getting cleaned up.

Dog shit is just about the worst smell in the world.
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,246
  • JFT96
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42361 on: Today at 07:50:55 am »
I share a flat with my brother and his living standards have gone to complete shit overnight for the last couple of months. Used basically every utensil that we own without washing them after, and only washes what he needs for his next meal before leaving it dirty again. Not only that but he can't even be arsed to put his fucking rubbish in the bins, and will just leave it all on the counter-top which is about a metre away, stinking the kitchen out and making it look a right mess.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42362 on: Today at 08:27:58 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 07:50:55 am
I share a flat with my brother and his living standards have gone to complete shit overnight for the last couple of months. Used basically every utensil that we own without washing them after, and only washes what he needs for his next meal before leaving it dirty again. Not only that but he can't even be arsed to put his fucking rubbish in the bins, and will just leave it all on the counter-top which is about a metre away, stinking the kitchen out and making it look a right mess.

That's not very nice of him but have you asked if he's ok as suddenly not caring about your living standards can be a sign of mental health issues?
Logged

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,246
  • JFT96
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42363 on: Today at 08:51:53 am »
If there was any other sign of it I'd be worried about that but there hasn't been any other change, and the decline in cleanliness only applies to the kitchen. Wondering if there's a bit of genetics to it since my dad turned out to be the same when he didn't have my mum cleaning up after him.

Partly annoyed at myself because I avoid conflict like the plague and can't be bothered with the argument that would ensue if I bought it up :D
« Last Edit: Today at 08:53:25 am by rowan_d »
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,441
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42364 on: Today at 10:38:29 am »
The cats ate Whiskas, so I set up a fortnightly delivery of a big box of Whiskas. They no longer eat Whiskas.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,105
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42365 on: Today at 12:10:57 pm »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 08:51:53 am
Partly annoyed at myself because I avoid conflict like the plague and can't be bothered with the argument that would ensue if I bought it up :D

I've been wondering about this. Some of us really don't think the conflict is worth the effort, because we are so anti conflict. Are there decent resources about being better about being in conflict situations, so perhaps we can be more assertive?
prime example, if out for a meal, my wife will kick up a fuss if she doesn't get exactly what she ordered (or even if she does but it's not what she wanted). Whereas I'll happily eat what's served as long as it's close to what I ordered and nice.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42366 on: Today at 12:17:16 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:38:29 am
The cats ate Whiskas, so I set up a fortnightly delivery of a big box of Whiskas. They no longer eat Whiskas.

Typical cat behaviour.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42367 on: Today at 02:03:23 pm »
was watching one of the house-hunting shows the other day.  young couple, mid-20s.  they explained they wanted a slower pace of life.

"We have no work-life balance at all" she whinged. "We work 9-to-5 Monday to Frday, only have Saturday and Sunday off."

go to hell you stupid cow.  ask your parents what hours they work(ed).  I worked for 47 years in all, and without exaggeration I worked 6 or 7 days a week for decades of them.
Logged

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42368 on: Today at 02:12:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:03:23 pm
was watching one of the house-hunting shows the other day.  young couple, mid-20s.  they explained they wanted a slower pace of life.

"We have no work-life balance at all" she whinged. "We work 9-to-5 Monday to Frday, only have Saturday and Sunday off."

go to hell you stupid cow.  ask your parents what hours they work(ed).  I worked for 47 years in all, and without exaggeration I worked 6 or 7 days a week for decades of them.

I wonder how many sixteen hour days they've put in?
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,351
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42369 on: Today at 02:14:15 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:03:23 pm
was watching one of the house-hunting shows the other day.  young couple, mid-20s.  they explained they wanted a slower pace of life.

"We have no work-life balance at all" she whinged. "We work 9-to-5 Monday to Frday, only have Saturday and Sunday off."

go to hell you stupid cow.  ask your parents what hours they work(ed).  I worked for 47 years in all, and without exaggeration I worked 6 or 7 days a week for decades of them.

More fool you.

They're right.

Two days off in 7 is nonsense, impacts on health (both mental and physical) and productivity.

It's way past time that we dumped "the protestant work ethic nonsense and stopped judging a persons worth and validity on what work they do.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42370 on: Today at 02:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:14:15 pm
More fool you.

nice if "I need(ed) the money" doesn't apply to you, I guess.
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,982
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42371 on: Today at 02:27:31 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:03:23 pm
was watching one of the house-hunting shows the other day.  young couple, mid-20s.  they explained they wanted a slower pace of life.

"We have no work-life balance at all" she whinged. "We work 9-to-5 Monday to Frday, only have Saturday and Sunday off."

go to hell you stupid cow.  ask your parents what hours they work(ed).  I worked for 47 years in all, and without exaggeration I worked 6 or 7 days a week for decades of them.

Do you not aspire for future generations to have it better than yours?
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42372 on: Today at 02:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:27:31 pm
Do you not aspire for future generations to have it better than yours?
if they are prepared to work hard for it, instead of complaining about how hard they're done to, sure.

since when has working 40 hours a week become intolerable/inhumane?
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,982
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42373 on: Today at 02:30:42 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:29:37 pm
if they are prepared to work hard for it, instead of complaining about how hard they're done to, sure.

since when has working 40 hours a week become intolerable/inhumane?

Is not having to work hard exactly the point of having things better?
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,351
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42374 on: Today at 02:31:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:24:17 pm
nice if "I need(ed) the money" doesn't apply to you, I guess.

For me it's all about how much money you NEED, not WANT.

I'm no "born with a silver spoon.." type. I need and spend very little, no buying unnecessary crap just to "feel good". Have lived on the road and under canvas a lot in my life.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,351
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42375 on: Today at 02:31:48 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:30:42 pm
Is not having to work hard exactly the point of having things better?

Exactly
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,328
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42376 on: Today at 02:39:35 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ue7wM0QC5LE&amp;t=3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ue7wM0QC5LE&amp;t=3s</a>
Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,982
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42377 on: Today at 02:41:42 pm »
I'd imagine someone with the same attitude as SamLad but from a generation or 2 before would scoff at SamLad for wanting to move from a 6 day working week to 5 for a better work life balance.

And the same before that for going from 7 days to 6.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,266
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42378 on: Today at 02:43:13 pm »
I'm with both SamLad and Elmo on this.

Don't be working 35 hours a week and fucking crying about it, to people who worked way longer than you do now and and in the case of a massive amount of professions still do (HGV drivers regularly work 75 hour weeks for example), but by the same token, we do work too much - 4 day weeks are where it is at.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,982
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42379 on: Today at 02:45:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:43:13 pm
I'm with both SamLad and Elmo on this.

Don't be working 35 hours a week and fucking crying about it, to people who worked way longer than you do now and and in the case of a massive amount of professions still do (HGV drivers regularly work 75 hour weeks for example), but by the same token, we do work too much - 4 day weeks are where it is at.

Yeah you're right, it does depend on how they said it to be fair which I haven't seen. Having to work 35 hours a week is obviously still relativey privileged compared to many.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,940
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42380 on: Today at 02:48:59 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:43:13 pm
I'm with both SamLad and Elmo on this.

Don't be working 35 hours a week and fucking crying about it, to people who worked way longer than you do now and and in the case of a massive amount of professions still do (HGV drivers regularly work 75 hour weeks for example), but by the same token, we do work too much - 4 day weeks are where it is at.

It depends heavily on the type of job you do as well. I, for instance, work in the IT field, my job can literally be done from anywhere in the world, so do I work hard, not really, but I work smart. I create programs that effectively run themselves but I have to debug/decode and fix them when they don't. Whereas a bricklayer or construction worker has a specific area to work on, and that job will 9 times out of 10 be manual labor.

Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42381 on: Today at 02:51:49 pm »
Paul quit his old shift work job in January 2021 as he hated the work, his colleagues and how the bosses treated everyone but also because he knew we were moving away.

He started his current job in August last year, is contracted to 16hrs which are never the same days but always 6.30am-2.30pm and occasionally does an extra shift if asked.

He loves it plus with the increases to the minimum wage he's amazed that his monthly pay isn't that much less than his old wages were for full time with shift allowance.

I don't think he'd work full-time ever again but he'd probably accept an extra contracted day.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,266
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42382 on: Today at 03:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:48:59 pm
It depends heavily on the type of job you do as well. I, for instance, work in the IT field, my job can literally be done from anywhere in the world, so do I work hard, not really, but I work smart. I create programs that effectively run themselves but I have to debug/decode and fix them when they don't. Whereas a bricklayer or construction worker has a specific area to work on, and that job will 9 times out of 10 be manual labor.



I'm currently sat on the couch writing code and watching telly, so I have it easy, I do 37.5 hrs a week wfh. Tomorrow morning, I'll be up at 4:50, in work for 6 and will drive the HGV, I'll be happy with a 10 hr shift, but I could end up doing anything up to 15 hrs, so I get to see both sides. I hate office work, I'd much rather be out driving, but the early starts, late finishes and looong hours stopped me. You can earn big money, but that's tramping, sleeping in the cab 4 nights a week and never seeing the family.

Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:51:49 pm
Paul quit his old shift work job in January 2021 as he hated the work, his colleagues and how the bosses treated everyone but also because he knew we were moving away.

He started his current job in August last year, is contracted to 16hrs which are never the same days but always 6.30am-2.30pm and occasionally does an extra shift if asked.

He loves it plus with the increases to the minimum wage he's amazed that his monthly pay isn't that much less than his old wages were for full time with shift allowance.

I don't think he'd work full-time ever again but he'd probably accept an extra contracted day.

Good man

After being made redundant, missus took a P/T job, 12.5 hrs a week, she then took on another, so she does about 20 hrs a week and earns more than she did doing 30 hrs a week and loves it. If we didn't have the kids, I'd do 3 days a week.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:10:53 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,351
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42383 on: Today at 03:07:35 pm »
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42384 on: Today at 03:13:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:06:41 pm
After being made redundant, missus took a P/T job, 12.5 hrs a week, she then took on another, so she does about 20 hrs a week and earns more than she did doing 30 hrs a week and loves it. If we didn't have the kids, I'd do 3 days a week.

I'm the same really.  I've kept a few clients in Yorkshire that I visit every 5 or 6wks, I've got a similar amount of clients here and now I do 7 or 8hrs a week at the pub but I don't feel like I work and I love it ☺️

Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 03:07:35 pm
:thumbup

☺️
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,940
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42385 on: Today at 03:16:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:06:41 pm
I'm currently sat on the couch writing code and watching telly, so I have it easy, I do 37.5 hrs a week wfh. Tomorrow morning, I'll be up at 4:50, in work for 6 and will drive the HGV, I'll be happy with a 10 hr shift, but I could end up doing anything up to 15 hrs, so I get to see both sides. I hate office work, I'd much rather be out driving, but the early starts, late finishes and looong hours stopped me. You can earn big money, but that's tramping, sleeping in the cab 4 nights a week and never seeing the family.

I've been very lucky with my high paying jobs, in that they all involved working behind a computer. I have been utterly broke before, and that required me to get a bartending/waiter job that I absolutely hated. Pretty long hours for little pay. I understand the grind when it comes to working long hours, but as I got older the less hard I worked (not because I couldn't, just the smarter I became).

Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,439
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42386 on: Today at 03:38:53 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:14:15 pm
More fool you.

They're right.

Two days off in 7 is nonsense, impacts on health (both mental and physical) and productivity.

It's way past time that we dumped "the protestant work ethic nonsense and stopped judging a persons worth and validity on what work they do.

Agree with this. Just because people worked 70 hours a week 50 years ago it doesn't mean people should be happy being married to their job in 2024.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42387 on: Today at 03:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:45:57 pm
Yeah you're right, it does depend on how they said it to be fair which I haven't seen.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:38:53 pm
Agree with this. Just because people worked 70 hours a week 50 years ago it doesn't mean people should be happy being married to their job in 2024.

It was a real "woe is me" from someone who left university 2 or 3 years ago.  Doesn't impress me.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:49:00 pm by SamLad »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1055 1056 1057 1058 1059 [1060]   Go Up
« previous next »
 