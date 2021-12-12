It depends heavily on the type of job you do as well. I, for instance, work in the IT field, my job can literally be done from anywhere in the world, so do I work hard, not really, but I work smart. I create programs that effectively run themselves but I have to debug/decode and fix them when they don't. Whereas a bricklayer or construction worker has a specific area to work on, and that job will 9 times out of 10 be manual labor.







Paul quit his old shift work job in January 2021 as he hated the work, his colleagues and how the bosses treated everyone but also because he knew we were moving away.



He started his current job in August last year, is contracted to 16hrs which are never the same days but always 6.30am-2.30pm and occasionally does an extra shift if asked.



He loves it plus with the increases to the minimum wage he's amazed that his monthly pay isn't that much less than his old wages were for full time with shift allowance.



I don't think he'd work full-time ever again but he'd probably accept an extra contracted day.



I'm currently sat on the couch writing code and watching telly, so I have it easy, I do 37.5 hrs a week wfh. Tomorrow morning, I'll be up at 4:50, in work for 6 and will drive the HGV, I'll be happy with a 10 hr shift, but I could end up doing anything up to 15 hrs, so I get to see both sides. I hate office work, I'd much rather be out driving, but the early starts, late finishes and looong hours stopped me. You can earn big money, but that's tramping, sleeping in the cab 4 nights a week and never seeing the family.Good manAfter being made redundant, missus took a P/T job, 12.5 hrs a week, she then took on another, so she does about 20 hrs a week and earns more than she did doing 30 hrs a week and loves it. If we didn't have the kids, I'd do 3 days a week.