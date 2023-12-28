So sad that story Debs, I am glad he has settled down a bit now but it must be really difficult. Where I live fireworks have become a big issue with regular bouts of people going on the prom and letting rockets go. Some of them are so loud that you think there's been an explosion down the road. I was doing my art at 8pm last night and this really loud bang happened and made me jump, never mind any stressed out animal. It must be a nightmare when fireworks seem to be used all around the year now.



These were a box of 48 repeating bangers going off Jill which were the 'weapon' of choice round bonfire night and new year's eve but we'd have 3mths of them starting in September, pretty much every day/night.We should have known better but we stupidly let him off lead thinking it was too early for them to start and maybe an odd one would have been ok.We panicked and ran home expecting him to be at the back door and when he wasn't we set off in different directions to look for him, asking everyone and anyone if they'd seen him.It was only when I went home needing the loo that I realised I'd left my phone at home and had about 10 missed calls and text messages from this guy saying he had him.Bless him, they'd called at the garage and the dog had jumped into the footwell whilst he was getting cash from the machine for their night out and realised how scared he was.When we got to the pub to collect him this guy had spent 4hrs in the van with him rather than leave him on his own ❤️