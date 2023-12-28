« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1053 1054 1055 1056 1057 [1058]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2366894 times)

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,954
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42280 on: December 28, 2023, 08:10:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 28, 2023, 08:04:38 pm
M6 toll booths not showing me which lane I need to be in until I'm committed to another lane.
And more to the point why can't they anor all booths.

Doing so would be anoring?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,228
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42281 on: December 28, 2023, 08:10:11 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 28, 2023, 08:07:50 pm
Can't believe anyone uses the toll road now unless the M6 is at a standstill.

Use it every time (about once a year these days!). Fuck looking at that RAC centre and Walsalls stadium ever again.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,182
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42282 on: December 28, 2023, 08:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on December 28, 2023, 08:10:11 pm
Use it every time (about once a year these days!). Fuck looking at that RAC centre and Walsalls stadium ever again.

I find them comforting.

Fuck paying £6 or whatever to go the same distance no quicker than the motorway
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,954
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42283 on: December 28, 2023, 08:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on December 28, 2023, 08:10:11 pm
Use it every time (about once a year these days!). Fuck looking at that RAC centre and Walsalls stadium ever again.

What exactly is wrong with the Poundland Bescot Stadium?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,066
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42284 on: December 28, 2023, 09:10:33 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 28, 2023, 08:11:45 pm
I find them comforting.

Fuck paying £6 or whatever to go the same distance no quicker than the motorway
Think it's nearer a tenner now!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,182
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42285 on: December 28, 2023, 09:16:27 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 28, 2023, 09:10:33 pm
Think it's nearer a tenner now!

Robbing bastards. The 4 lane M6 really fucked them up ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,772
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42286 on: December 29, 2023, 07:05:02 am »
Google search, everytime i do a search, shopping prices are in US dollars, [that's even when i have location switched on], & not UK sterling. :butt & i'm not sure how to change the settings to get UK sterling, oh & i have region set to UK too. :butt

 
« Last Edit: December 29, 2023, 10:10:18 am by Statto Red »
Logged
#Sausages

Offline keano7

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,866
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42287 on: December 29, 2023, 08:59:43 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 28, 2023, 08:11:45 pm
I find them comforting.

Fuck paying £6 or whatever to go the same distance no quicker than the motorway
£8.90 now. Use it a lot as we can claim it back on expenses. Theres usually only 5 or so mins difference unless its rush hour. Another benefit is Norton Cannes service station.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,228
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42288 on: December 29, 2023, 09:43:32 am »
Quote from: keano7 on December 29, 2023, 08:59:43 am
£8.90 now. Use it a lot as we can claim it back on expenses. Theres usually only 5 or so mins difference unless its rush hour. Another benefit is Norton Cannes service station.

Keeps out the riff raff doesnt it?
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,066
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42289 on: December 29, 2023, 09:53:54 am »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on December 29, 2023, 09:43:32 am
Keeps out the riff raff doesnt it?

And that horrible rumbling and sense of being in Birmingham.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,006
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42290 on: December 29, 2023, 10:03:47 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December 29, 2023, 09:53:54 am
And that horrible rumbling and sense of being in Birmingham.
:no
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,772
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42291 on: December 29, 2023, 10:10:26 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 29, 2023, 07:05:02 am
Google search, everytime i do a search, shopping prices are in US dollars, [that's even when i have location switched on], & not UK sterling. :butt & i'm not sure how to change the settings to get UK sterling, oh & i have region set to UK too. :butt

The reason was i had google search url set to google.com, rather than set to google.co.uk, & saved the bookmark. :-[ but keeping the google.com bookmark.
Logged
#Sausages

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,765
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42292 on: December 29, 2023, 10:35:32 am »
Quote from: PaulF on December 29, 2023, 09:53:54 am
And that horrible rumbling and sense of being in Birmingham.

I can remember driving down to London aways in the mid 70s and that fucking rumbling on the elevated section was there then.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,066
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42293 on: December 29, 2023, 11:08:04 am »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December 29, 2023, 10:35:32 am
I can remember driving down to London aways in the mid 70s and that fucking rumbling on the elevated section was there then.

Speed limit is 70 mate. You shouldn't be doing mid 70s :)

Actually, isn't it down to 50 in places due to the emissions?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,182
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42294 on: December 29, 2023, 12:55:50 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 29, 2023, 11:08:04 am
Speed limit is 70 mate. You shouldn't be doing mid 70s :)

Actually, isn't it down to 50 in places due to the emissions?

From about J6 to Spaghetti is set to 60mph

Quote from: keano7 on December 29, 2023, 08:59:43 am
£8.90 now. Use it a lot as we can claim it back on expenses. Theres usually only 5 or so mins difference unless its rush hour. Another benefit is Norton Cannes service station.

We had passes on the trucks, which saved ages before they 4 laned the section from J12 down to J8 (RAC), once the 4 lane section opened they took them out.

The Toll Road was worth it when it first opened, think it was a quid and when it wasn't patrolled, I hit about 150 on it on the bike, then plod got wise and the CMPG now run unmarked cars - and a Ford Ranger Grey Crewcab - on it and have a lot of fun taking licences away.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42295 on: December 29, 2023, 02:06:03 pm »
people in busy parking lots (malls, big stores etc) who cruise around in circles over and over looking for a spot, to save themselves a 15-20 yard walk, when there's a ton of open spaces a few yards further out. how stupid can you get?

(I know some people have mobility issues - I'm talking about those who finally park and jump out and walk briskly away.)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,182
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42296 on: December 29, 2023, 02:25:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 29, 2023, 02:06:03 pm
people in busy parking lots (malls, big stores etc) who cruise around in circles over and over looking for a spot, to save themselves a 15-20 yard walk, when there's a ton of open spaces a few yards further out. how stupid can you get?

(I know some people have mobility issues - I'm talking about those who finally park and jump out and walk briskly away.)

People are just lazy bastards,
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,772
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42297 on: December 29, 2023, 03:01:25 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 29, 2023, 12:55:50 pm
From about J6 to Spaghetti is set to 60mph
 

Erm J6 is spaghetti.  ;)
Logged
#Sausages

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,182
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42298 on: December 29, 2023, 11:35:47 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on December 29, 2023, 03:01:25 pm
Erm J6 is spaghetti.  ;)


I never could count ;D  Yeah, its 7 down to 6
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42299 on: Yesterday at 05:20:06 pm »
Following on from my post in the happy thread.The bus disappeared off my app between me leaving the apt and getting to the bus stop so i had to wait an extra 10 minutes and it started raining again..pub was good though.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,182
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42300 on: Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm »
Missus had a go at me tonight,  because I don't like, ie fucking hate, karaoke, because it's "fun:.

No it fucking isn't, Iif I want to listen to some tone deaf c*nt destroy a fucking song, I'll sing in the shower
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,477
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42301 on: Yesterday at 10:16:00 pm »
Annoying wankers that think they come across as 'cool' cos they don't like people enjoying themselves doing karoke.

When, in fact, they are just miserable crying bastards

:)
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,954
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42302 on: Yesterday at 10:25:14 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 10:03:37 pm
Missus had a go at me tonight,  because I don't like, ie fucking hate, karaoke, because it's "fun:.

No it fucking isn't, Iif I want to listen to some tone deaf c*nt destroy a fucking song, I'll sing in the shower

 :lmao
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,997
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42303 on: Yesterday at 10:45:47 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 09:01:38 pm
Fucking retards who carn't tell the time
fireworks =midnight
We've got dickheads turning up in cars all evening to let their fireworks off in Sefton Park. The dog is doing his nut.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,182
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42304 on: Yesterday at 11:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on Yesterday at 10:16:00 pm
Annoying wankers that think they come across as 'cool' cos they don't like people enjoying themselves doing karoke.

When, in fact, they are just miserable crying bastards

:)

I'll come and do a song with my missus and sisters in law, you'll fucking pray to go deaf before it's over
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,477
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42305 on: Today at 05:29:21 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 11:50:06 pm
I'll come and do a song with my missus and sisters in law, you'll fucking pray to go deaf before it's over

I'd clap mate. Bet you're awesome!

Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,087
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42306 on: Today at 10:31:41 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:45:47 pm
We've got dickheads turning up in cars all evening to let their fireworks off in Sefton Park. The dog is doing his nut.

was same by mine, from about 6pm-1am.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,985
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42307 on: Today at 10:35:00 am »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 09:01:38 pm
Fucking retards who carn't tell the time
fireworks =midnight

They were letting fireworks off from 8pm last night.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,997
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42308 on: Today at 11:28:10 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 10:31:41 am
was same by mine, from about 6pm-1am.
We had the usual knobheads who turned up in their cars, parked up then let off loads of rockets at ... 1:30am.  :no

Of course, the dog went potty again.

Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,029
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42309 on: Today at 01:02:15 pm »
Fireworks, just a load of shite and a massive waste of money. All for 3 seconds of fun.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42310 on: Today at 01:18:43 pm »
Being on a hill with views for miles around we get the pleasure of seeing all the fireworks without hearing any of it. 

Such a perfect way to experience it compared to the shite we used to have and what you've all had last night.

It's 6yrs ago last night when we lost our border collie for hours after he was spooked on his 6pm walk by dickheads letting off fireworks.

It took him months afterwards to brave going out of the house and if we did get him out we'd end up having to cut short walks due to sudden noises scaring him again.

Thankfully he seems to have settled a bit since we moved but we don't have much to disturb us except the occasional guns going off when there's a shoot on but they're never that close to scare him enough to run off.

Far too many animals suffer huge trauma from fireworks nowadays so I'm all in favour of a total ban or silent ones.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42311 on: Today at 01:53:27 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 01:02:15 pm
Fireworks, just a load of shite and a massive waste of money. All for 3 seconds of fun.
great for little kids, but adults?  ridiculous. 

"oooh, ahh, look at that!  I've only seen that about 500 times!  wow ...."
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,985
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42312 on: Today at 01:57:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:18:43 pm
Being on a hill with views for miles around we get the pleasure of seeing all the fireworks without hearing any of it. 

Such a perfect way to experience it compared to the shite we used to have and what you've all had last night.

It's 6yrs ago last night when we lost our border collie for hours after he was spooked on his 6pm walk by dickheads letting off fireworks.

It took him months afterwards to brave going out of the house and if we did get him out we'd end up having to cut short walks due to sudden noises scaring him again.

Thankfully he seems to have settled a bit since we moved but we don't have much to disturb us except the occasional guns going off when there's a shoot on but they're never that close to scare him enough to run off.

Far too many animals suffer huge trauma from fireworks nowadays so I'm all in favour of a total ban or silent ones.

So sad that story Debs, I am glad he has settled down a bit now but it must be really difficult. Where I live fireworks have become a big issue with regular bouts of people going on the prom and letting rockets go. Some of them are so loud that you think there's been an explosion down the road. I was doing my art at 8pm last night and this really loud bang happened and made me jump, never mind any stressed out animal. It must be a nightmare when fireworks seem to be used all around the year now.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,087
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42313 on: Today at 02:06:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:18:43 pm
Being on a hill with views for miles around we get the pleasure of seeing all the fireworks without hearing any of it. 

Such a perfect way to experience it compared to the shite we used to have and what you've all had last night.

It's 6yrs ago last night when we lost our border collie for hours after he was spooked on his 6pm walk by dickheads letting off fireworks.

It took him months afterwards to brave going out of the house and if we did get him out we'd end up having to cut short walks due to sudden noises scaring him again.

Thankfully he seems to have settled a bit since we moved but we don't have much to disturb us except the occasional guns going off when there's a shoot on but they're never that close to scare him enough to run off.

Far too many animals suffer huge trauma from fireworks nowadays so I'm all in favour of a total ban or silent ones.

Aw, that's shit debs, they're always going off by me, pretty much all year round and I have no idea where they get them all from.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,997
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42314 on: Today at 02:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:06:04 pm
Aw, that's shit debs, they're always going off by me, pretty much all year round and I have no idea where they get them all from.
There are a few shops that sell them year round now. There's one in Crosby village that just sells vapes and fireworks.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42315 on: Today at 02:14:12 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 01:57:16 pm
So sad that story Debs, I am glad he has settled down a bit now but it must be really difficult. Where I live fireworks have become a big issue with regular bouts of people going on the prom and letting rockets go. Some of them are so loud that you think there's been an explosion down the road. I was doing my art at 8pm last night and this really loud bang happened and made me jump, never mind any stressed out animal. It must be a nightmare when fireworks seem to be used all around the year now.

These were a box of 48 repeating bangers going off Jill which were the 'weapon' of choice round bonfire night and new year's eve but we'd have 3mths of them starting in September, pretty much every day/night.

We should have known better but we stupidly let him off lead thinking it was too early for them to start and maybe an odd one would have been ok.

We panicked and ran home expecting him to be at the back door and when he wasn't we set off in different directions to look for him, asking everyone and anyone if they'd seen him.

It was only when I went home needing the loo that I realised I'd left my phone at home and had about 10 missed calls and text messages from this guy saying he had him. 

Bless him, they'd called at the garage and the dog had jumped into the footwell whilst he was getting cash from the machine for their night out and realised how scared he was.

When we got to the pub to collect him this guy had spent 4hrs in the van with him rather than leave him on his own ❤️
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,087
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42316 on: Today at 02:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 02:12:48 pm
There are a few shops that sell them year round now. There's one in Crosby village that just sells vapes and fireworks.

Do they also do a sideline of those CO2 canisters for a one stop for all the knob heads? ;D
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42317 on: Today at 02:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 02:16:20 pm
Do they also do a sideline of those CO2 canisters for a one stop for all the knob heads? ;D

😂
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42318 on: Today at 02:18:00 pm »
there's a town outside Toronto called Brampton - population about 800k - that has a very large Asian (Indian) population.

the use of fireworks during Diwali got so over the top in the past few year, that they banned them completely for 2023.  cue tons of moaning and whining, but it held because the constant noise was disrupting too many lives.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,985
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42319 on: Today at 02:20:11 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:14:12 pm
These were a box of 48 repeating bangers going off Jill which were the 'weapon' of choice round bonfire night and new year's eve but we'd have 3mths of them starting in September, pretty much every day/night.

We should have known better but we stupidly let him off lead thinking it was too early for them to start and maybe an odd one would have been ok.

We panicked and ran home expecting him to be at the back door and when he wasn't we set off in different directions to look for him, asking everyone and anyone if they'd seen him.

It was only when I went home needing the loo that I realised I'd left my phone at home and had about 10 missed calls and text messages from this guy saying he had him. 

Bless him, they'd called at the garage and the dog had jumped into the footwell whilst he was getting cash from the machine for their night out and realised how scared he was.

When we got to the pub to collect him this guy had spent 4hrs in the van with him rather than leave him on his own ❤️

It's really good to know there are some really decent people around Debs, thank goodness for this man's kindness and putting himself out to look after him. I am so glad you got him back safely. Thinking about these fireworks a lot of them are almost industrial fireworks and I am sure there is a black market for them and someone is getting very rich off the back of it. We just have gangs of lads running around the prom late at night and setting them off. I used to quite enjoy them before this began now I just hate fireworks.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 1053 1054 1055 1056 1057 [1058]   Go Up
« previous next »
 