M6 toll booths not showing me which lane I need to be in until I'm committed to another lane.And more to the point why can't they anor all booths.
Can't believe anyone uses the toll road now unless the M6 is at a standstill.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Use it every time (about once a year these days!). Fuck looking at that RAC centre and Walsalls stadium ever again.
I find them comforting.Fuck paying £6 or whatever to go the same distance no quicker than the motorway
Think it's nearer a tenner now!
£8.90 now. Use it a lot as we can claim it back on expenses. Theres usually only 5 or so mins difference unless its rush hour. Another benefit is Norton Cannes service station.
Keeps out the riff raff doesnt it?
And that horrible rumbling and sense of being in Birmingham.
Google search, everytime i do a search, shopping prices are in US dollars, [that's even when i have location switched on], & not UK sterling. & i'm not sure how to change the settings to get UK sterling, oh & i have region set to UK too.
