The small things in life that really hannoy

who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,930
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42280 on: Yesterday at 08:10:09 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:04:38 pm
M6 toll booths not showing me which lane I need to be in until I'm committed to another lane.
And more to the point why can't they anor all booths.

Doing so would be anoring?
Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,213
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42281 on: Yesterday at 08:10:11 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 08:07:50 pm
Can't believe anyone uses the toll road now unless the M6 is at a standstill.

Use it every time (about once a year these days!). Fuck looking at that RAC centre and Walsalls stadium ever again.
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,082
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42282 on: Yesterday at 08:11:45 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Yesterday at 08:10:11 pm
Use it every time (about once a year these days!). Fuck looking at that RAC centre and Walsalls stadium ever again.

I find them comforting.

Fuck paying £6 or whatever to go the same distance no quicker than the motorway
who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,930
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42283 on: Yesterday at 08:13:42 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Yesterday at 08:10:11 pm
Use it every time (about once a year these days!). Fuck looking at that RAC centre and Walsalls stadium ever again.

What exactly is wrong with the Poundland Bescot Stadium?
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,053
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42284 on: Yesterday at 09:10:33 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 08:11:45 pm
I find them comforting.

Fuck paying £6 or whatever to go the same distance no quicker than the motorway
Think it's nearer a tenner now!
"Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,082
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42285 on: Yesterday at 09:16:27 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:10:33 pm
Think it's nearer a tenner now!

Robbing bastards. The 4 lane M6 really fucked them up ;D
Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,754
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
Reply #42286 on: Today at 07:05:02 am
Google search, everytime i do a search, shopping prices are in US dollars, [that's even when i have location switched on], & not UK sterling. :butt & i'm not sure how to change the settings to get UK sterling, oh & i have region set to UK too. :butt
