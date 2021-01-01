M6 toll booths not showing me which lane I need to be in until I'm committed to another lane.And more to the point why can't they anor all booths.
Can't believe anyone uses the toll road now unless the M6 is at a standstill.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Use it every time (about once a year these days!). Fuck looking at that RAC centre and Walsalls stadium ever again.
I find them comforting.Fuck paying £6 or whatever to go the same distance no quicker than the motorway
Think it's nearer a tenner now!
