Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2360733 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42240 on: December 23, 2023, 05:16:46 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 23, 2023, 04:05:45 pm
"How did we not beat Utd" boo boo fucking hoo - cos its fucking football and you can't win every game, that's why, fucking cry babies
Whilst I agree that it was a frustrating result, context really does have to be applied when looking at that game. It was never, ever going to be the stroll in the park that so many were predicting.

We'd humiliated the Mancs home and away a number of times in recent seasons. We've had their pants down and given them a real spanking. So there was no way in hell they'd come here to play football. They were coming here with the express intention of saving face. If they could nick one on the break, all well and good, but the plan was to get out of town intact. The method didn't matter to them.

Now that can be difficult to break down, particularly if you're not on top form yourself on the day. Today, they probably thought they could go back to being Mancstoh Yernartid and actually try to play football, hence West Ham stuffing them like an undercooked Old Trafford turkey.

The result we had against them was no surprise to me or a few of the old time Reds I spoke to beforehand. It had 0-0 or a 1-0 either way written all over it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42241 on: December 23, 2023, 05:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Draex Navidad on December 23, 2023, 05:03:07 pm
Not so sure, real  cowardly weakness in that team, apparently today after they conceded the first they just gave up, unforgivable.

Anyway time to smash the hammers!
we did that the other day  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42242 on: December 23, 2023, 05:23:47 pm »
Just seen a video of lfcboston pub and there's a dude in a fucking Saka shirt in there.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42243 on: December 24, 2023, 01:31:10 pm »
They had bags of mini eggs in Tesco yesterday. :o
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42244 on: December 24, 2023, 03:35:53 pm »
Christmas cards cluttering up the house. 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42245 on: December 25, 2023, 10:39:57 pm »
The shite Channel 5 talking head shows. Family are round so we need some lowest common denominator crap on - something about party songs. They're actually dissecting the meaning behind Carl Douglas' Kung-Fu Fighting and the fucking dance moves to Tiger Feet.

It's a tragedy that broadcast time isn't a finite resource. Now the Europa is on TNT, there's no reason for C5 to exist.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42246 on: Yesterday at 01:46:03 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 25, 2023, 10:39:57 pm
The shite Channel 5 talking head shows. Family are round so we need some lowest common denominator crap on - something about party songs. They're actually dissecting the meaning behind Carl Douglas' Kung-Fu Fighting and the fucking dance moves to Tiger Feet.

It's a tragedy that broadcast time isn't a finite resource. Now the Europa is on TNT, there's no reason for C5 to exist.
Was it that party song countdown?

Blew my mind when I put it on for a moment and Mike Reade popped up as a talking head. He was doing these shite countdown shows as an outdated industry figure when I used to watch them while doing my homework twenty years ago. Can almost guarantee that Pete Waterman was on at some point, probably Paul Ross as well.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42247 on: Yesterday at 01:47:55 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on Yesterday at 01:46:03 am
Was it that party song countdown?

Blew my mind when I put it on for a moment and Mike Reade popped up as a talking head. He was doing these shite countdown shows as an outdated industry figure when I used to watch them while doing my homework twenty years ago. Can almost guarantee that Pete Waterman was on at some point, probably Paul Ross as well.

They always have royal shite on Channel 5 and some old fucker called Dickie Arbiter always crops up in the talking heads.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42248 on: Yesterday at 10:44:39 am »
Think I might have Covid. Cant even wallow and eat sweets cos everything tastes weird and bitter.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42249 on: Yesterday at 10:45:53 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 10:44:39 am
Think I might have Covid. Cant even wallow and eat sweets cos everything tastes weird and bitter.

Thatll be the Hippo variant.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42250 on: Yesterday at 10:51:25 am »
Quote from: Marv Murchin on Yesterday at 10:45:53 am
Thatll be the Hippo variant.

Or the Toffees variant if everything tastes bitter
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42251 on: Yesterday at 10:53:34 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:51:25 am
Or the Toffees variant if everything tastes bitter

Need to look at the E F ficacy, of the bitterness.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42252 on: Yesterday at 02:52:24 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on December 25, 2023, 10:39:57 pm
The shite Channel 5 talking head shows. Family are round so we need some lowest common denominator crap on - something about party songs. They're actually dissecting the meaning behind Carl Douglas' Kung-Fu Fighting and the fucking dance moves to Tiger Feet.

It's a tragedy that broadcast time isn't a finite resource. Now the Europa is on TNT, there's no reason for C5 to exist.

ahh ye miserable gets.  Some proper floor fillers on that show last night.

Agree with the talking-heads though.  Emma whatsherface, editor of Smash Hits FFS :lmao
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42253 on: Yesterday at 03:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 02:52:24 pm
ahh ye miserable gets.  Some proper floor fillers on that show last night.

Agree with the talking-heads though.  Emma whatsherface, editor of Smash Hits FFS :lmao
Yeah
I quite like their top 20 moments, type crap 
Or best Crimbo/70s/80s/ Songs etc

Th only thing that annoys me is when the talking head is clearly just reading a script and they have no knowledge of said subject




Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42254 on: Yesterday at 03:03:11 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 02:52:24 pm
ahh ye miserable gets.  Some proper floor fillers on that show last night.

Agree with the talking-heads though.  Emma whatsherface, editor of Smash Hits FFS :lmao
Wait. Is she still in that job?

I too hate those kind of shows. Cheap as chips to make and utter dreck. Take up the slots that could be filled with better quality stuff. Blaagh
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42255 on: Yesterday at 04:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 03:02:01 pm
Yeah
I quite like their top 20 moments, type crap 
Or best Crimbo/70s/80s/ Songs etc

Th only thing that annoys me is when the talking head is clearly just reading a script and they have no knowledge of said subject


That's why I hate these shows, someone talking about something from before they were born as if they were about at the time, fuck off ;)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42256 on: Yesterday at 04:51:43 pm »
The thought of going back to work tomorrow. Hopefully it'll be quiet but I just know some c*nt will be constantly emailing asking for updates.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42257 on: Yesterday at 05:05:43 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 04:00:51 pm
That's why I hate these shows, someone talking about something from before they were born as if they were about at the time, fuck off ;)

to be honest I was specifically thinking that -
i.e. Roman Kemp talking about something from the 70s
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42258 on: Yesterday at 09:14:11 pm »
Too many things at the moment. Im not looking forward to 2024
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42259 on: Today at 02:52:18 am »
My TV wont switch on, which could be something as simple as the fuse in the plug has blown, had a look at the plug & the fuse is 5A amp fuse, & buying replacement fuses look cheap enough too.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42260 on: Today at 09:04:54 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 02:52:18 am
My TV wont switch on, which could be something as simple as the fuse in the plug has blown, had a look at the plug & the fuse is 5A amp fuse, & buying replacement fuses look cheap enough too.

Well i brought some fuses [the correct type] installed them into the plug & the TV still won't switch on, the TV was brought November 2000 [i still have the receipt, as it was brought online at Argos] it's a Toshiba TV.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42261 on: Today at 09:15:22 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:04:54 am
Well i brought some fuses [the correct type] installed them into the plug & the TV still won't switch on, the TV was brought November 2000 [i still have the receipt, as it was brought online at Argos] it's a Toshiba TV.

A 23 year old telly? Amazed its still going. ;)

I take it you're trying by the on/off switch and not just by the remote? If you've tried the switch and new batteries in the remote, then there are internal fuses inside tellys too, one of those could have blown, you could take the back off (telly unplugged) and have a look to see if you can find it - they're always glass fuses so you can see if its blown.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42262 on: Today at 10:28:02 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:51:25 am
Or the Toffees variant if everything tastes bitter

I wouldn't be so sure, she doesn't seem like she has the energy to toss toddlers.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42263 on: Today at 10:35:18 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 09:15:22 am
A 23 year old telly? Amazed its still going. ;)

I take it you're trying by the on/off switch and not just by the remote? If you've tried the switch and new batteries in the remote, then there are internal fuses inside tellys too, one of those could have blown, you could take the back off (telly unplugged) and have a look to see if you can find it - they're always glass fuses so you can see if its blown.

It was brought November 2020, not November 2000. :-[ yeah i switched batteries in the remote & the TV is still not working, however the TV is on a wall mount [the serial number on my TV is hidden behind the wall mount too :butt], & it's a 65 inch TV so the TV is bit awkward to remove, with me being single & the only one living in my flat [not that i mind], i still have the receipt as i brought it online.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42264 on: Today at 10:42:51 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:35:18 am
It was brought November 2020, not November 2000. :-[ yeah i switched batteries in the remote & the TV is still not working, however the TV is on a wall mount [the serial number on my TV is hidden behind the wall mount too :butt], & it's a 65 inch TV so the TV is bit awkward to remove, with me being single & the only one living in my flat [not that i mind], i still have the receipt as i brought it online.

How long is the manufacturers warranty mate? 

We always buy our TV's and audio from Richer Sounds as they give a 6yr warranty and they actually do pay out if things go wrong.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42265 on: Today at 10:49:58 am »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 10:42:51 am
How long is the manufacturers warranty mate? 

We always buy our TV's and audio from Richer Sounds as they give a 6yr warranty and they actually do pay out if things go wrong.

Not sure if the warranty is one year or 5 years.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42266 on: Today at 10:55:52 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:49:58 am
Not sure if the warranty is one year or 5 years.

It should be easy to find out from the info on your receipt mate.  A quick Google search using the make and model.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42267 on: Today at 11:07:07 am »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 10:55:52 am
It should be easy to find out from the info on your receipt mate.  A quick Google search using the make and model.

The receipt & my original order is still online but can't find the warranty on it
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42268 on: Today at 11:10:46 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:07:07 am
The receipt & my original order is still online but can't find the warranty on it

Where did you buy it? 

John Lewis, Costco and Richer Sounds all have decent warranties.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42269 on: Today at 11:29:08 am »
Quote from: Silly Millie saw Santa's willy on Today at 11:10:46 am
Where did you buy it? 

John Lewis, Costco and Richer Sounds all have decent warranties.

Argos online, as it was a decent price for the size of the TV.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42270 on: Today at 11:32:30 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:29:08 am
Argos online, as it was a decent price for the size of the TV.

Toshiba give a 12 month warranty, https://toshiba-tv.com/uk-uk/warranty so you'd have to check if Argos gave any extension to it
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42271 on: Today at 11:39:11 am »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 11:32:30 am
Toshiba give a 12 month warranty, https://toshiba-tv.com/uk-uk/warranty so you'd have to check if Argos gave any extension to it

Think it's just the basic warranty with the manufacturer, Argos charge for extra warranty.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42272 on: Today at 01:27:37 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:39:11 am
Think it's just the basic warranty with the manufacturer, Argos charge for extra warranty.

Bollocks is it, richer sounds do 6 because its law - https://www.gov.uk/accepting-returns-and-giving-refunds#:~:text=You%20can%20ask%20a%20customer,(5%20years%20in%20Scotland).

They rely on people not knowing their rights.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42273 on: Today at 03:29:49 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 01:27:37 pm
Bollocks is it, richer sounds do 6 because its law - https://www.gov.uk/accepting-returns-and-giving-refunds#:~:text=You%20can%20ask%20a%20customer,(5%20years%20in%20Scotland).

They rely on people not knowing their rights.

That's the first time i've noticed that, but reading this disclaimer

You can ask a customer to prove an item was faulty when they bought it if they ask for a repair or replacement after 6 months.

The item has only recently gone faulty, was working perfectly until then.

I've just read this one too.

Warranties and guarantees
A customer has the same right to free repairs or a replacement regardless of whether they have a warranty or guarantee or not. So you may still have to repair or replace goods if a customers warranty or guarantee has run out.

