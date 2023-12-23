"How did we not beat Utd" boo boo fucking hoo - cos its fucking football and you can't win every game, that's why, fucking cry babies



Whilst I agree that it was a frustrating result, context really does have to be applied when looking at that game. It was never, ever going to be the stroll in the park that so many were predicting.We'd humiliated the Mancs home and away a number of times in recent seasons. We've had their pants down and given them a real spanking. So there was no way in hell they'd come here to play football. They were coming here with the express intention of saving face. If they could nick one on the break, all well and good, but the plan was to get out of town intact. The method didn't matter to them.Now that can be difficult to break down, particularly if you're not on top form yourself on the day. Today, they probably thought they could go back to being Mancstoh Yernartid and actually try to play football, hence West Ham stuffing them like an undercooked Old Trafford turkey.The result we had against them was no surprise to me or a few of the old time Reds I spoke to beforehand. It had 0-0 or a 1-0 either way written all over it.