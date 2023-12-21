Would you want to?
rime
I'm pretty sure I've never seen that word before in my life.
This fucking shite weather.The lead up to Xmas should be freezing, a smattering of snow on the ground, clear and starry nights, a bit of mist in the morning and rime on the trees. People snuggled in big coats with hats and gloves*, sipping mulled wine or hot chocolate to warm themselves.Not 15°, alternating between drizzle and rain, and blowing a gale that brings trees down.* Rob pairing that with shorts, obvs.
well someone never fancied the bookish lash studyin Coleridge at school
no ancient mariners up Canada way?
You are Kenneth Williams and I claim my £5!
I always thought that "rime" was an olde worlde spelling of rhyme.
(hoar frost)
Or he's Alex Ferguson.
I was wearing shorts at the airport today
When flying out to Munich - went to airport hotel night before and walked past lots of people who had just come back from their hols - still in shorts and t shirts whilst I had coat etc on as it was freezing. Madness
When an app, system, program, website, etc. just says:Something Went Wrong.Yeah, no shit. Give us an error message we can use
I've done that, got on the plane in 27c temps, minus 5 getting off
The amount of pheasants strutting round the garden looking for food but trampling all over the newly emerging daffodil bulbs and destroying them 😡
