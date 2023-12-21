This fucking shite weather.



The lead up to Xmas should be freezing, a smattering of snow on the ground, clear and starry nights, a bit of mist in the morning and rime on the trees. People snuggled in big coats with hats and gloves*, sipping mulled wine or hot chocolate to warm themselves.



Not 15°, alternating between drizzle and rain, and blowing a gale that brings trees down.















* Rob pairing that with shorts, obvs.







I was wearing shorts at the airport todayLast year was cold before Christmas, I was at Tesco Widnes freezing my tits off as it tried to snow the weekend before, but it was really warm Christmas Day, but I have to got back to about 1995 for a cold one, it was -19 in Scotland, we had every heater/dehumidifer/wet vacuum out on hire across the entire company, smashed my targets that winter and got big bonuses. I remember a December in about 1994 where it was 16c, I was a Branch Manager then and we took the workbench outside in the yard and tested all the eqpt back from Hire out there as it was warmer than inside the Branch.