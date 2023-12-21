« previous next »
Offline Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42200 on: December 21, 2023, 09:08:20 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 21, 2023, 09:06:05 pm
Would you want to?


I'm probably older than her now, so, you know...
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42201 on: December 21, 2023, 09:10:26 pm »
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42202 on: December 21, 2023, 09:15:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 21, 2023, 09:10:26 pm
I'm pretty sure I've never seen that word before in my life.

well someone never fancied the bookish lash studyin Coleridge at school
Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42203 on: December 21, 2023, 09:19:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 21, 2023, 09:10:26 pm
I'm pretty sure I've never seen that word before in my life.

no ancient mariners up Canada way?
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42204 on: December 21, 2023, 09:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on December 21, 2023, 09:07:08 pm
This fucking shite weather.

The lead up to Xmas should be freezing, a smattering of snow on the ground, clear and starry nights, a bit of mist in the morning and rime on the trees. People snuggled in big coats with hats and gloves*, sipping mulled wine or hot chocolate to warm themselves.

Not 15°, alternating between drizzle and rain, and blowing a gale that brings trees down.







* Rob pairing that with shorts, obvs.



I was wearing shorts at the airport today ;D

Last year was cold before Christmas, I was at Tesco Widnes freezing my tits off as it tried to snow the weekend before, but it was really warm Christmas Day, but I have to got back to about 1995 for a cold one, it was -19 in Scotland, we had every heater/dehumidifer/wet vacuum out on hire across the entire company, smashed my targets that winter and got big bonuses.  I remember a December in about 1994 where it was 16c, I was a Branch Manager then and we took the workbench outside in the yard and tested all the eqpt back from Hire out there as it was warmer than inside the Branch.
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42205 on: December 21, 2023, 09:21:10 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on December 21, 2023, 09:15:12 pm
well someone never fancied the bookish lash studyin Coleridge at school

Iron Maiden - The Rime Of The Ancient Mariner for me ;D
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42206 on: December 21, 2023, 09:22:10 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on December 21, 2023, 09:19:32 pm
no ancient mariners up Canada way?
not in our house. :)

I always thought that "rime" was an olde worlde spelling of rhyme.

I've never read the poem, obvs. 
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42207 on: December 21, 2023, 11:06:04 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December 21, 2023, 07:49:59 pm
You are Kenneth Williams and I claim my £5!
Niche reference!

The opposite was T E Lawrence. If you visited him at Clouds Hill and asked to use the loo he'd give you a spade and point to the field behind the house...
Offline PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42208 on: December 21, 2023, 11:09:50 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on December 21, 2023, 07:49:59 pm
You are Kenneth Williams and I claim my £5!
Or he's Alex Ferguson.
Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42209 on: December 21, 2023, 11:14:27 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on December 21, 2023, 09:10:26 pm
I'm pretty sure I've never seen that word before in my life.
If you and two others go to a wedding and some old geezer stops you and starts talking, leg it!

Quote from: SamLad on December 21, 2023, 09:22:10 pm


I always thought that "rime" was an olde worlde spelling of rhyme.
It is but the other meaning (hoar frost) is even older
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42210 on: December 21, 2023, 11:19:50 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December 21, 2023, 11:14:27 pm
(hoar frost)
that's a weird way to spell whore.












no, I'm not serious, before anyone starts.
Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42211 on: December 21, 2023, 11:31:39 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December 21, 2023, 11:09:50 pm
Or he's Alex Ferguson.

Where is that hard shoulder?
Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42212 on: Yesterday at 12:33:12 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 21, 2023, 09:20:25 pm
I was wearing shorts at the airport today ;D
When flying out to Munich - went to airport hotel night before and walked past lots of people who had just come back from their hols - still in shorts and t shirts whilst I had coat etc on as it was freezing. Madness ;D
Online Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42213 on: Today at 09:22:43 am »
The chocolates in my advent calendar are much too small.
Offline ToneLa

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42214 on: Today at 09:24:17 am »
When an app, system, program, website, etc. just says:

Something Went Wrong.

Yeah, no shit. Give us an error message we can use
Online "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42215 on: Today at 09:35:58 am »
Quote from: Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi on Yesterday at 12:33:12 pm
When flying out to Munich - went to airport hotel night before and walked past lots of people who had just come back from their hols - still in shorts and t shirts whilst I had coat etc on as it was freezing. Madness ;D

I've done that, got on the plane in 27c temps, minus 5 getting off ;D
