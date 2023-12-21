Would you want to?
rime
I'm pretty sure I've never seen that word before in my life.
This fucking shite weather.The lead up to Xmas should be freezing, a smattering of snow on the ground, clear and starry nights, a bit of mist in the morning and rime on the trees. People snuggled in big coats with hats and gloves*, sipping mulled wine or hot chocolate to warm themselves.Not 15°, alternating between drizzle and rain, and blowing a gale that brings trees down.* Rob pairing that with shorts, obvs.
well someone never fancied the bookish lash studyin Coleridge at school
no ancient mariners up Canada way?
You are Kenneth Williams and I claim my £5!
I always thought that "rime" was an olde worlde spelling of rhyme.
(hoar frost)
Or he's Alex Ferguson.
I was wearing shorts at the airport today
