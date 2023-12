Just had a notification on Alexa, parcel not delivered by Hermes - looked on Amazon - reason given "Business Closed" 1) I'm not a business and 2) my home office is the front room and no fucking Hermes van has been anywhere near our house, fucking lying lazy twats



We were waiting for them to deliver two parcels on Monday,one for Mr Slippers and one for me.We went shopping,leaving our son at home and returned to find Mr Slippers' parcel sitting on the kitchen worktop.No sign of my parcel so I checked my emails and found one from Hermes informing me that there was no safe place to leave it so they'd contact me on Tuesday to rearrange delivery.Got to half four yesterday,no contact and no sign of the parcel so I phoned their 'helpline'.I gave them my reference number and was told that the parcel in question had been delivered on the 11th of December.It wasn't ordered until the fucking 16th.