Yours is not a small thing. I hate the feeling of under appreciation and I completely support your temporary strike. Hopefully you can just sit on the sofa and bring in only the things you want into the house and give up buying the stuff she wants. She knows where the store is.







That's a horrible way to feel at what should be a joyful time of year mate. At least the kids have one decent parent to have fun with 👍



she knows where the oven, washing machine, dishwasher and ironing board are tooonly one kid. Wouldn't say she's a bad parent at all.I work from home most days. Her folks mind the kid. I couldn't even face them today. They are great but I just can't go down and pretend I'm ok when I'm notI usually pick him up around 4. Instead I headed out for a drive and told her to get himNot rushing home.I usually clean up while I can at home but left it in a kip. Nothing is appreciated so I may as well do nothing.