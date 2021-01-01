« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1049 1050 1051 1052 1053 [1054]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy  (Read 2349219 times)

Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,812
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42120 on: Today at 04:00:35 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 02:49:56 pm
Most of what I see isn't mistakes, its fucking sheer stupidity/lack of driving ability - close to a head on last week because some stupid woman cut the corner turning into the road I was on, not a small amount neither, entire car on my side of the road, or as I saw a lot on the weekend, cutting across traffic on the motorway to make a mad last second dash for the slip road.

Happens all the time over here as well, thoroughly irresponsible and dangerous.

Fucking rednecks driving like they are in a stock car...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,164
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42121 on: Today at 04:05:34 pm »
Quote from: Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge on Today at 10:45:52 am
thanks

I am really struggling with it all this morning, I really am

That's a horrible way to feel at what should be a joyful time of year mate.  At least the kids have one decent parent to have fun with 👍
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,060
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42122 on: Today at 05:12:32 pm »
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Yesterday at 07:22:33 pm
My luggage still hasnt turned up. No one can tell
Me where it is. Cant speak to a human. Eventually did via chat only for them to tell me the same automated message. Leaving where we are now so have to update my destination and hope they send it on to the next place were going to.

And the two bags that did turn up both have Air Tags on them. The missing one doesnt . Perfect. :lmao

Decided to file a claim on my home owners insurance and will see if I get any joy. I am pretty sure I know I will get jack from the airline.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42123 on: Today at 05:16:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 05:12:32 pm
Decided to file a claim on my home owners insurance and will see if I get any joy. I am pretty sure I know I will get jack from the airline.
just suggested to Nick on same problem - check your credit card, it may well provide coverage for this.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,060
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42124 on: Today at 05:16:58 pm »
Quote from: Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge on Today at 09:45:46 am

Yours is not a small thing. I hate the feeling of under appreciation and I completely support your temporary strike. Hopefully you can just sit on the sofa and bring in only the things you want into the house and give up buying the stuff she wants. She knows where the store is.

Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,327
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42125 on: Today at 05:44:43 pm »
If I hear the word basically come from the mouth of my work colleague one more time, I may not be responsible for my actions.

 >:(
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,714
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42126 on: Today at 05:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 10:17:41 am
The winner aganst Fulham I was celebrating in silence, but he still burst into tears  :lmao

:lmao
Logged

Online Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,244
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42127 on: Today at 05:56:03 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 05:16:58 pm
Yours is not a small thing. I hate the feeling of under appreciation and I completely support your temporary strike. Hopefully you can just sit on the sofa and bring in only the things you want into the house and give up buying the stuff she wants. She knows where the store is.


she knows where the oven, washing machine, dishwasher and ironing board are too

Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 04:05:34 pm
That's a horrible way to feel at what should be a joyful time of year mate.  At least the kids have one decent parent to have fun with 👍
only one kid. Wouldn't say she's a bad parent at all.

I work from home most days. Her folks mind the kid. I couldn't even face them today. They are great but I just can't go down and pretend I'm ok when I'm not

I usually pick him up around 4. Instead I headed out for a drive and told her to get him

Not rushing home.

I usually clean up while I can at home but left it in a kip. Nothing is appreciated so I may as well do nothing.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,378
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42128 on: Today at 07:28:16 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 08:00:53 am
Pocket a fortune when they sell their gaff too, my mate lived in Sutton, moved out a bit towards the M25, house prices are eye watering. He wants to move back to West Kirby and pocket the cash, his wife wants to move to Bournemouth

They would have done if they'd paid anything more than the interest for 30 years ;D
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42129 on: Today at 09:24:12 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 02:49:56 pm
Most of what I see isn't mistakes, its fucking sheer stupidity/lack of driving ability - close to a head on last week because some stupid woman cut the corner turning into the road I was on, not a small amount neither, entire car on my side of the road, or as I saw a lot on the weekend, cutting across traffic on the motorway to make a mad last second dash for the slip road.
Quick dash up and down the M6 today, and sad to say that yet again plenty of clueless bastards just sitting in the outside lane with nothing in front of them.
I cant wait for the day when they start lashing out tickets and getting lane hoggers on compulsory driving courses. Should be no different from speeding because its not only dangerous, it also causes congestion.
Logged

Online No turkey, just boiled liver for this saint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,185
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy
« Reply #42130 on: Today at 09:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Re-serves last years mince pies the bad mingebag on Today at 02:10:42 pm

 I want some divine punishment inflicted on not just the self-important shithouse pushing in.

This is a major cause of tailbacks and accidents on the M602 around Salford Hospital/Eccles junction heading onto the M60.
Every fucking day without fail I see loads trying to creep in, right up to the last minute, while traffic has to slow to a virtual standstill behind, then causing loads to switch lanes and having the same effect.

I wish I had some kind of electrical throwing device that would put 240 volts into the selfish twats.
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.
Pages: 1 ... 1049 1050 1051 1052 1053 [1054]   Go Up
« previous next »
 