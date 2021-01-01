« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42000 on: Today at 01:45:17 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 01:46:02 pm
I pay sky c.£150 a month and cant currently watch tv (again as the box has an error) its constantly not working.
ah heyor

get on iptv you

bin them off
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42001 on: Today at 01:47:20 pm
Quote from: Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge on Today at 01:45:17 pm
ah heyor

get on iptv you

bin them off

Does IPTV mean scratching round for a stream for matches?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42002 on: Today at 01:47:22 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 12:05:21 pm
At my kid's Christmas play this morning. At least half the dickhead parents spent the whole 45 minutes watching through their phone instead of watching their kids. Wankers.
99% of concerts is just dickheads watching through their phones like this. Lost generation.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42003 on: Today at 01:51:39 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 01:47:20 pm
Does IPTV mean scratching round for a stream for matches?
Must say I find this hard to recognise. I've never paid a penny for any TV channels or packages, and always use streams, but I never have to scratch around for them. One or two clicks and I watch the game, usually in HD.

It'd take me longer to find the remote if I had Sky or something ;)

And what do you do if the game isn't on Sky? (showing my ignorance here; are TNT and Amazon also available on Sky?). Or not broadcast by any UK TV channel?
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42004 on: Today at 01:58:31 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 01:51:39 pm
Must say I find this hard to recognise. I've never paid a penny for any TV channels or packages, and always use streams, but I never have to scratch around for them. One or two clicks and I watch the game, usually in HD.

It'd take me longer to find the remote if I had Sky or something ;)

And what do you do if the game isn't on Sky? (showing my ignorance here; are TNT and Amazon also available on Sky?). Or not broadcast by any UK TV channel?

tbf, just click your heels three times and oojason comes to the rescue with more streams than a ghostbusters convention.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42005 on: Today at 02:03:43 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 01:51:39 pm
Must say I find this hard to recognise. I've never paid a penny for any TV channels or packages, and always use streams, but I never have to scratch around for them. One or two clicks and I watch the game, usually in HD.

It'd take me longer to find the remote if I had Sky or something ;)

And what do you do if the game isn't on Sky? (showing my ignorance here; are TNT and Amazon also available on Sky?). Or not broadcast by any UK TV channel?

You can subscribe to TNT, Amazon you sign up to prime and watch on mobile/laptop/app on the telly (I think there is a Prime channel too on Virgin at least)

We pay £1 a month for TNT as part of the please dont leave deal, I log into my stepdads Sky Go for the games, or find a stream from oojasons excellent posts, had some boss ones recently
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42006 on: Today at 02:22:14 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 01:47:20 pm
Does IPTV mean scratching round for a stream for matches?

no, but they won't always work.

I've got all the sports channels and I've had IPTV, I still pay for the sports channels... draw your own conclusions ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42007 on: Today at 02:41:52 pm
I've been using soccerstreams this season. Usually have about 30 links and not missed a game, works great on the laptop plugged into the tv. All free and you can search around so you don't have to listen to the sky/tnt pundits.

I have access to tnt on virgin tv go and it's so shit on the laptop I use soccerstreams instead  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42008 on: Today at 02:45:18 pm
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Today at 01:51:39 pm
Must say I find this hard to recognise. I've never paid a penny for any TV channels or packages, and always use streams, but I never have to scratch around for them. One or two clicks and I watch the game, usually in HD.

It'd take me longer to find the remote if I had Sky or something ;)

And what do you do if the game isn't on Sky? (showing my ignorance here; are TNT and Amazon also available on Sky?). Or not broadcast by any UK TV channel?

Im a complete luddite, I go to all home league games and some home cup games, Ive got all the channels that show footy.

Need for a stream hasnt come up often, this year at least.  However when it has Ive used the laptop.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42009 on: Today at 02:58:50 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 02:45:18 pm
Im a complete luddite, I go to all home league games and some home cup games, Ive got all the channels that show footy.

Need for a stream hasnt come up often, this year at least.  However when it has Ive used the laptop.

Do you plug the laptop into the telly? You just need an HDMI lead and that's it. You just need someone the plug it into the HDMI port for you if your mobility prevents this and then leave the cable where you can reach it/plug it into the lappy.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42010 on: Today at 03:02:14 pm
I've got Sky and BT, used to stream every footy match but I'm earning a little more now and can comfortably afford the channels, but if there's a game that's not televised, I'll still jump on and stream it on the laptop/monitor.  I used to hook it up to the telly, but got too frustrated with streams cutting out.  It's easier to just sit at my desk and watch on the monitor, jumping into action whenever a stream cuts out or buffers.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42011 on: Today at 03:10:26 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 12:36:43 pm
Got to film it and post it to social media for likes and shit to make them feel important, wankers. One thing these fucknuggets miss is that the kids are looking for parents and when they see you, they grin like mad usually

Not allowed to film it these days Rob.  Our Grandson was in his nativity the other day but only 2 people per kid were allowed to go (his mum and dad). The daughter managed to grab a 10-sec sneaky video of him bowing at the end :)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42012 on: Today at 03:19:31 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 01:47:20 pm
Does IPTV mean scratching round for a stream for matches?

Yes, and it also means watching the game with inferior picture quality.

I have NEVER watched a game on the Firestick that comes close to the quality of BT/SKY UHD.  If you're not arsed about pic quality, then Firestick all the way.

Being a full kit, LFC Jester hat-wearing superfan, I go to nearly every game home and away so don't have to worry about watching LFC live on TV too often.

I do however record all our TV games and watch them back in glorious full HD.  Rewind the action etc.

I love my firestick for movies and box sets. But for sport, I will continue to line the pockets of the big corps I'm afraid :(
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42013 on: Today at 04:43:32 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 12:05:21 pm
At my kid's Christmas play this morning. At least half the dickhead parents spent the whole 45 minutes watching through their phone instead of watching their kids. Wankers.
Not allowed phones at ours earlier only after with your kid. We have a video being sent so we were all fully focused or maybe we were all counting how many songs to go.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42014 on: Today at 04:55:23 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 03:10:26 pm
Not allowed to film it these days Rob.  Our Grandson was in his nativity the other day but only 2 people per kid were allowed to go (his mum and dad). The daughter managed to grab a 10-sec sneaky video of him bowing at the end :)



Barney said they were all watching through their phones so I assumed they were filming it. Thankfully been a couple of years since I've had to endure the school play
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42015 on: Today at 05:05:51 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 04:55:23 pm
Barney said they were all watching through their phones so I assumed they were filming it. Thankfully been a couple of years since I've had to endure the school play

Yip, most were filming. Just defeats the purpose of going to watch the kids perform.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42016 on: Today at 05:49:21 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 05:05:51 pm
Yip, most were filming. Just defeats the purpose of going to watch the kids perform.

Same as the muppets videoing Trent take a corner.

Wish LFC would take the same approach as schools and ban it.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #42017 on: Today at 06:03:10 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 05:49:21 pm
Same as the muppets videoing Trent take a corner.

Wish LFC would take the same approach as schools and ban it.

I mean, his shorts were down and all...

Get the phone out and crack on, really...
