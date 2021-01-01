Does IPTV mean scratching round for a stream for matches?
Yes, and it also means watching the game with inferior picture quality.
I have NEVER watched a game on the Firestick that comes close to the quality of BT/SKY UHD. If you're not arsed about pic quality, then Firestick all the way.
Being a full kit, LFC Jester hat-wearing superfan, I go to nearly every game home and away so don't have to worry about watching LFC live on TV too often.
I do however record all our TV games and watch them back in glorious full HD. Rewind the action etc.
I love my firestick for movies and box sets. But for sport, I will continue to line the pockets of the big corps I'm afraid