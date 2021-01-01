Does IPTV mean scratching round for a stream for matches?



Yes, and it also means watching the game with inferior picture quality.I have NEVER watched a game on the Firestick that comes close to the quality of BT/SKY UHD. If you're not arsed about pic quality, then Firestick all the way.Being a full kit, LFC Jester hat-wearing superfan, I go to nearly every game home and away so don't have to worry about watching LFC live on TV too often.I do however record all our TV games and watch them back in glorious full HD. Rewind the action etc.I love my firestick for movies and box sets. But for sport, I will continue to line the pockets of the big corps I'm afraid