Does IPTV mean scratching round for a stream for matches?



Must say I find this hard to recognise. I've never paid a penny for any TV channels or packages, and always use streams, but I never have to scratch around for them. One or two clicks and I watch the game, usually in HD.It'd take me longer to find the remote if I had Sky or somethingAnd what do you do if the game isn't on Sky? (showing my ignorance here; are TNT and Amazon also available on Sky?). Or not broadcast by any UK TV channel?