Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
December 11, 2023, 04:19:29 pm
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on December 11, 2023, 04:17:42 pm
  :lmao

His brothers come in now, reckons the older one has had a full day off and is demanding he gets tomorrow off - fucking kids !!!!!
Fuck the Tories

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
December 11, 2023, 04:21:18 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 11, 2023, 04:19:29 pm
His brothers come in now, reckons the older one has had a full day off and is demanding he gets tomorrow off - fucking kids !!!!!

"It's only fair!"

Unimpeachable skyving logic...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
December 11, 2023, 04:58:40 pm
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on December 11, 2023, 04:21:18 pm
"It's only fair!"

Unimpeachable skyving logic...

Yep, that's the exact words he used
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
December 11, 2023, 05:42:11 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 11, 2023, 04:58:40 pm
Yep, that's the exact words he used
shame you're such a gullible bleeding heart and simply go along with it.  :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
December 11, 2023, 06:15:12 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December 11, 2023, 05:42:11 pm
shame you're such a gullible bleeding heart and simply go along with it.  :)

The young one can fuck off *, but yeah I'm too soft with the older one.

* He's had loads of days off for eye check ups and stuff, he needs to stay in school
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
December 11, 2023, 11:26:34 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 11, 2023, 04:19:29 pm
His brothers come in now, reckons the older one has had a full day off and is demanding he gets tomorrow off - fucking kids !!!!!
It's worse with grandkids, believe me.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 12:45:38 pm
I'm not really moaning, of course there are much bigger problems but just got my Christmas bonus on a week I did 65 hours. Reckon i paid more tax than Amazon do in a year.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 12:48:47 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 12:45:38 pm
I'm not really moaning, of course there are much bigger problems but just got my Christmas bonus on a week I did 65 hours. Reckon i paid more tax than Amazon do in a year.

You'd have had the same amount of tax deducted from the bonus had it been paid on a week with 40 hours wouldn't you?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 01:28:22 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 12:48:47 pm
You'd have had the same amount of tax deducted from the bonus had it been paid on a week with 40 hours wouldn't you?

I dont know. Just thought the more you earn the more they take.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 01:29:55 pm
Greg James is right I need a dvd player so I can watch my Christmas films, fuck paying for Sky, Amazon, netflix and Disney to rewatch stuff that used to be available on normal TV.

Robbing fucking bastards!!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 01:36:51 pm
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 01:28:22 pm
I dont know. Just thought the more you earn the more they take.

It's deducted at the same rate unless you breach the tax threshold.

So if your wage is between 12.5k and 50k (can't be arsed looking up the exact numbers) then you're going to have 20% of your bonus deducted whether you worked 40 hours or 80 hours.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 01:46:02 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Yesterday at 01:29:55 pm
Greg James is right I need a dvd player so I can watch my Christmas films, fuck paying for Sky, Amazon, netflix and Disney to rewatch stuff that used to be available on normal TV.

Robbing fucking bastards!!

I pay sky c.£150 a month and cant currently watch tv (again as the box has an error) its constantly not working.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 01:56:48 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 01:46:02 pm
I pay sky c.£150 a month and cant currently watch tv (again as the box has an error) its constantly not working.

since they changed it that they own the equipment, I'd get on to them to sort it since you're only paying for a service.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 02:11:53 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 01:56:48 pm
since they changed it that they own the equipment, I'd get on to them to sort it since you're only paying for a service.


Ive gone through all the on screen prompts, they will tell me to either turn it of an on at the wall or turn the main box off/on

Until someone gets home, Im unable to do either
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 03:04:55 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Yesterday at 01:36:51 pm
It's deducted at the same rate unless you breach the tax threshold.

So if your wage is between 12.5k and 50k (can't be arsed looking up the exact numbers) then you're going to have 20% of your bonus deducted whether you worked 40 hours or 80 hours.

Oh right. Thanks my friend. You learn something new every day.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 03:50:44 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 01:46:02 pm
I pay sky c.£150 a month and cant currently watch tv (again as the box has an error) its constantly not working.

😳

We have IPTV for all the sport but we're not really movie watchers apart from at Xmas so I'll be fucked if I'm paying to watch things I've already seen dozens of times!!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 04:18:11 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Yesterday at 03:50:44 pm
😳

We have IPTV for all the sport but we're not really movie watchers apart from at Xmas so I'll be fucked if I'm paying to watch things I've already seen dozens of times!!

But presumably you've already bought and thrown out the Dvds which you'll have to go out and buy again :) (or now in blueray)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 05:13:54 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Yesterday at 03:50:44 pm
😳

We have IPTV for all the sport but we're not really movie watchers apart from at Xmas so I'll be fucked if I'm paying to watch things I've already seen dozens of times!!

Ive never has iptv, but I couldn't cope with fucking about with streams for all  away Liverpool games,
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 05:26:55 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:18:11 pm
But presumably you've already bought and thrown out the Dvds which you'll have to go out and buy again :) (or now in blueray)

No mate.  Films like the Die Hards, Home Alones, the 007s, National Lampoon have all previously been on normal telly but the franchises have been bought by these shithouses.

Not only do you need to subscribe to their networks but pay for each film individually in December.

Fucking wankers ruining Christmas for those who can't afford to watch or like me refuse to be ripped off.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 05:33:01 pm
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 05:13:54 pm
Ive never has iptv, but I couldn't cope with fucking about with streams for all  away Liverpool games,

Neither could I mate but no way I'd pay £150 a month to then not be able to choose which games I can watch.

I don't think we pay that much each year 😳
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 06:46:51 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Yesterday at 05:26:55 pm
No mate.  Films like the Die Hards, Home Alones, the 007s, National Lampoon have all previously been on normal telly but the franchises have been bought by these shithouses.

Not only do you need to subscribe to their networks but pay for each film individually in December.

Fucking wankers ruining Christmas for those who can't afford to watch or like me refuse to be ripped off.


Faie enough.
I'm paying to watch muppets Christmas carol at the cinema. I have no interest in other films. 🎅
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 06:59:17 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:46:51 pm
Faie enough.
I'm paying to watch muppets Christmas carol at the cinema. I have no interest in other films. 🎅

Christ mate I hate watching any film at the cinema.  Biggest rip off in entertainment history!!

All them yobby teenagers being dickheads chucking stuff, standing on seats and talking over everything. 

Plus parents who don't, can't or won't control their kids.  Up down, up down, in out, crying, whinging, arguing, screaming cos they want more chocolate or popcorn or the toilet!!!

Fuck that!!  And they expect you to pay good money for the experience 😳
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 07:00:14 pm
Not sure what cinema you are going to!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 07:01:05 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Yesterday at 06:59:17 pm
Christ mate I hate watching any film at the cinema.  Biggest rip off in entertainment history!!

All them yobby teenagers being dickheads chucking stuff, standing on seats and talking over everything. 

Plus parents who don't, can't or won't control their kids.  Up down, up down, in out, crying, whinging, arguing, screaming cos they want more chocolate or popcorn or the toilet!!!

Fuck that!!  And they expect you to pay good money for the experience 😳
100%.  if cinemas offered to pay me to go, I'd say no.

(and you didn't even mention cell phones!)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 07:02:42 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Yesterday at 06:59:17 pm
Christ mate I hate watching any film at the cinema.  Biggest rip off in entertainment history!!

All them yobby teenagers being dickheads chucking stuff, standing on seats and talking over everything. 

Plus parents who don't, can't or won't control their kids.  Up down, up down, in out, crying, whinging, arguing, screaming cos they want more chocolate or popcorn or the toilet!!!

Fuck that!!  And they expect you to pay good money for the experience 😳

Bang on
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 07:07:30 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:00:14 pm
Not sure what cinema you are going to!

Local ones like everyone else.

I just don't much like people mate or being with lots of them anyway, especially strangers. 
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 07:09:28 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:01:05 pm
100%.  if cinemas offered to pay me to go, I'd say no.

(and you didn't even mention cell phones!)

Yeah they're a pain too 👍

Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Yesterday at 07:02:42 pm
Bang on

Glad I'm not the only one 😁
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 07:21:18 pm
I'm pretty introvert, but a cinema is so full of people they ignore you. That said a lot of the films I've seen have been quiet. Must be the type of film I pick or time of day.
I do sometimes go to the 'film house' which would be devoid of kids. But usually the local Vue which is only *£6 a ticket.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 08:00:42 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 07:21:18 pm
I'm pretty introvert, but a cinema is so full of people they ignore you. That said a lot of the films I've seen have been quiet. Must be the type of film I pick or time of day.
I do sometimes go to the 'film house' which would be devoid of kids. But usually the local Vue which is only *£6 a ticket.

I just don't like busy, noisy spaces.  I don't even like shopping.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 09:33:47 pm
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Yesterday at 08:00:42 pm
I just don't like busy, noisy spaces.  I don't even like shopping.
I used to love being in busy places, especially as my job involved being mostly in busy places.
When the pandemic hit I was forced to stay at home with no gigs or full income, but after a few months and when furlough money was coming in, I actually didn't miss it at all and suddenly realised that I don't actually like most of the general public and still don't.    ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 09:53:08 pm
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 09:33:47 pm
I used to love being in busy places, especially as my job involved being mostly in busy places.
When the pandemic hit I was forced to stay at home with no gigs or full income, but after a few months and when furlough money was coming in, I actually didn't miss it at all and suddenly realised that I don't actually like most of the general public and still don't.    ;D

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 10:08:05 pm
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on Yesterday at 09:33:47 pm
I used to love being in busy places, especially as my job involved being mostly in busy places.
When the pandemic hit I was forced to stay at home with no gigs or full income, but after a few months and when furlough money was coming in, I actually didn't miss it at all and suddenly realised that I don't actually like most of the general public and still don't.    ;D

I understand that perfectly Terry as I've always worked with the public in a service industry and since the pandemic I really can't be arsed with it all.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 12:53:51 am
I don't mind places that are busy but you can move about, but i hate places that are rammed, the sort of thing were you can't move, i have got claustrophobic in those situations.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 11:27:51 am
Am I in the shut-ins thread? ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 12:05:21 pm
At my kid's Christmas play this morning. At least half the dickhead parents spent the whole 45 minutes watching through their phone instead of watching their kids. Wankers.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 12:36:43 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 12:05:21 pm
At my kid's Christmas play this morning. At least half the dickhead parents spent the whole 45 minutes watching through their phone instead of watching their kids. Wankers.

Got to film it and post it to social media for likes and shit to make them feel important, wankers. One thing these fucknuggets miss is that the kids are looking for parents and when they see you, they grin like mad usually
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 01:10:21 pm
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Today at 12:36:43 pm
Got to film it and post it to social media for likes and shit to make them feel important, wankers. One thing these fucknuggets miss is that the kids are looking for parents and when they see you, they grin like mad usually
there was a video a while back showing that - a little girl in a school concert, searching for her parents in the audience, finally spots them and immediately bursts into tears.  lovely.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 01:11:37 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 01:10:21 pm
there was a video a while back showing that - a little girl in a school concert, searching for her parents in the audience, finally spots them and immediately bursts into tears.  lovely.

Some other fucknugget must have been filming that.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 01:24:26 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby sings down under on Today at 01:11:37 pm
Some other fucknugget must have been filming that.
maybe school announcements these days should be addressed to "Fucknugget parents" ?

:)
