I just don't like busy, noisy spaces. I don't even like shopping.



I used to love being in busy places, especially as my job involved being mostly in busy places.When the pandemic hit I was forced to stay at home with no gigs or full income, but after a few months and when furlough money was coming in, I actually didn't miss it at all and suddenly realised that I don't actually like most of the general public and still don't.