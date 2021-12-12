His brothers come in now, reckons the older one has had a full day off and is demanding he gets tomorrow off - fucking kids !!!!!
"It's only fair!"Unimpeachable skyving logic...
Yep, that's the exact words he used
shame you're such a gullible bleeding heart and simply go along with it.
I'm not really moaning, of course there are much bigger problems but just got my Christmas bonus on a week I did 65 hours. Reckon i paid more tax than Amazon do in a year.
You'd have had the same amount of tax deducted from the bonus had it been paid on a week with 40 hours wouldn't you?
I dont know. Just thought the more you earn the more they take.
Greg James is right I need a dvd player so I can watch my Christmas films, fuck paying for Sky, Amazon, netflix and Disney to rewatch stuff that used to be available on normal TV.Robbing fucking bastards!!
I pay sky c.£150 a month and cant currently watch tv (again as the box has an error) its constantly not working.
since they changed it that they own the equipment, I'd get on to them to sort it since you're only paying for a service.
It's deducted at the same rate unless you breach the tax threshold. So if your wage is between 12.5k and 50k (can't be arsed looking up the exact numbers) then you're going to have 20% of your bonus deducted whether you worked 40 hours or 80 hours.
😳 We have IPTV for all the sport but we're not really movie watchers apart from at Xmas so I'll be fucked if I'm paying to watch things I've already seen dozens of times!!
But presumably you've already bought and thrown out the Dvds which you'll have to go out and buy again (or now in blueray)
Ive never has iptv, but I couldn't cope with fucking about with streams for all away Liverpool games,
