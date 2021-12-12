« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2342144 times)

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41960 on: Yesterday at 04:19:29 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Yesterday at 04:17:42 pm
His brothers come in now, reckons the older one has had a full day off and is demanding he gets tomorrow off - fucking kids !!!!!
Offline who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41961 on: Yesterday at 04:21:18 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 04:19:29 pm
His brothers come in now, reckons the older one has had a full day off and is demanding he gets tomorrow off - fucking kids !!!!!

"It's only fair!"

Unimpeachable skyving logic...
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41962 on: Yesterday at 04:58:40 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Yesterday at 04:21:18 pm
"It's only fair!"

Unimpeachable skyving logic...

Yep, that's the exact words he used
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41963 on: Yesterday at 05:42:11 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 04:58:40 pm
Yep, that's the exact words he used
shame you're such a gullible bleeding heart and simply go along with it.  :)
Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41964 on: Yesterday at 06:15:12 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:42:11 pm
shame you're such a gullible bleeding heart and simply go along with it.  :)

The young one can fuck off *, but yeah I'm too soft with the older one.

* He's had loads of days off for eye check ups and stuff, he needs to stay in school
Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41965 on: Yesterday at 11:26:34 pm »
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on Yesterday at 04:19:29 pm
His brothers come in now, reckons the older one has had a full day off and is demanding he gets tomorrow off - fucking kids !!!!!
It's worse with grandkids, believe me.
Online Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41966 on: Today at 12:45:38 pm »
I'm not really moaning, of course there are much bigger problems but just got my Christmas bonus on a week I did 65 hours. Reckon i paid more tax than Amazon do in a year.
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41967 on: Today at 12:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 12:45:38 pm
I'm not really moaning, of course there are much bigger problems but just got my Christmas bonus on a week I did 65 hours. Reckon i paid more tax than Amazon do in a year.

You'd have had the same amount of tax deducted from the bonus had it been paid on a week with 40 hours wouldn't you?
Online Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41968 on: Today at 01:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 12:48:47 pm
You'd have had the same amount of tax deducted from the bonus had it been paid on a week with 40 hours wouldn't you?

I dont know. Just thought the more you earn the more they take.
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41969 on: Today at 01:29:55 pm »
Greg James is right I need a dvd player so I can watch my Christmas films, fuck paying for Sky, Amazon, netflix and Disney to rewatch stuff that used to be available on normal TV.

Robbing fucking bastards!!
Online Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41970 on: Today at 01:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 01:28:22 pm
I dont know. Just thought the more you earn the more they take.

It's deducted at the same rate unless you breach the tax threshold.

So if your wage is between 12.5k and 50k (can't be arsed looking up the exact numbers) then you're going to have 20% of your bonus deducted whether you worked 40 hours or 80 hours.
Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41971 on: Today at 01:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 01:29:55 pm
Greg James is right I need a dvd player so I can watch my Christmas films, fuck paying for Sky, Amazon, netflix and Disney to rewatch stuff that used to be available on normal TV.

Robbing fucking bastards!!

I pay sky c.£150 a month and cant currently watch tv (again as the box has an error) its constantly not working.
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41972 on: Today at 01:56:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 01:46:02 pm
I pay sky c.£150 a month and cant currently watch tv (again as the box has an error) its constantly not working.

since they changed it that they own the equipment, I'd get on to them to sort it since you're only paying for a service.
Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41973 on: Today at 02:11:53 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 01:56:48 pm
since they changed it that they own the equipment, I'd get on to them to sort it since you're only paying for a service.


Ive gone through all the on screen prompts, they will tell me to either turn it of an on at the wall or turn the main box off/on

Until someone gets home, Im unable to do either
Online Nitramdorf

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41974 on: Today at 03:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 01:36:51 pm
It's deducted at the same rate unless you breach the tax threshold.

So if your wage is between 12.5k and 50k (can't be arsed looking up the exact numbers) then you're going to have 20% of your bonus deducted whether you worked 40 hours or 80 hours.

Oh right. Thanks my friend. You learn something new every day.
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41975 on: Today at 03:50:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 01:46:02 pm
I pay sky c.£150 a month and cant currently watch tv (again as the box has an error) its constantly not working.

😳

We have IPTV for all the sport but we're not really movie watchers apart from at Xmas so I'll be fucked if I'm paying to watch things I've already seen dozens of times!!
Offline PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41976 on: Today at 04:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 03:50:44 pm
😳

We have IPTV for all the sport but we're not really movie watchers apart from at Xmas so I'll be fucked if I'm paying to watch things I've already seen dozens of times!!

But presumably you've already bought and thrown out the Dvds which you'll have to go out and buy again :) (or now in blueray)
Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41977 on: Today at 05:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Rockin' around the reddebs tree on Today at 03:50:44 pm
😳

We have IPTV for all the sport but we're not really movie watchers apart from at Xmas so I'll be fucked if I'm paying to watch things I've already seen dozens of times!!

Ive never has iptv, but I couldn't cope with fucking about with streams for all  away Liverpool games,
Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41978 on: Today at 05:26:55 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:18:11 pm
But presumably you've already bought and thrown out the Dvds which you'll have to go out and buy again :) (or now in blueray)

No mate.  Films like the Die Hards, Home Alones, the 007s, National Lampoon have all previously been on normal telly but the franchises have been bought by these shithouses.

Not only do you need to subscribe to their networks but pay for each film individually in December.

Fucking wankers ruining Christmas for those who can't afford to watch or like me refuse to be ripped off.

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41979 on: Today at 05:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas on Today at 05:13:54 pm
Ive never has iptv, but I couldn't cope with fucking about with streams for all  away Liverpool games,

Neither could I mate but no way I'd pay £150 a month to then not be able to choose which games I can watch.

I don't think we pay that much each year 😳
