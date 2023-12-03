Never heard of beige flag till you posted here but basically it means meh. Why the need to change the word meh?
It's part of a series of terms, though isn't it? And an interesting view into how language develops, with different semantic fields conjoining.
It started with red flag, which everyone knows and uses: "such-and-such was a real red flag", meaning a great big warning that something, or someone, is bad. And that naturally then led to yellow flag and green flag meaning things neutral or good, respectively.
Meanwhile, separately the word 'beige' grew to mean 'meh' or dull or average (or anodyne or quotidian if you prefer blingy words). And we can see why: compared to bold colours beige is pretty dull and average and washed. Just the latest in a long list of colours that have gained figurative meanings: red, black, blue, yellow, white...even purple.
And so given the new meaning for 'beige' and that it is a colour with a figurative meaning, it is not at all surprising that it also found a place in the flag colour series. Originally as just dating-related jargon where it specifically referred to personal quirks that are a bit odd but essentially dull and harmless, nothing to get worried about. But now moving out into other fields as well. I'd expect it to follow red flag et al into common usage over time.
I have no problem with the term; it's actually useful and nuanced. I am somewhat more bemused by a word where people feel they need to be broadcasting their partners' odd little quirks to the whole world. What's that all about?