Amazes me the stupidity of some people, especially at this time of year when people are trying to stay healthy.



Company policy at work is if you are sick but can work then WFH. If you have COVID do not come in at all. Yesterday was a WFH day. Person who sits nearest to me tells me via Teams they have COVID which doesn't surprise me because most of their group is off with it. I told them I hoped they felt better and thanked them for their consideration as there is an immunocompromised person near us who is a close friend of theirs.



I take two tests over a 24 hr period, both are negative but WFH out of caution. A colleague this morning tells me they had to come in yesterday as they forgot a power cord. Turns out the person who sits next to me was at work the entire time. They tested positive in the morning and yet knowingly came in because their spouse works from home and they didn't want to interrupt them. Turns out work had to get cleaners in overnight to disinfect and have had the air filtration system on max near their area all day. The stupid idiot showed up again this morning but was told to go home. The immunocompromised person is absolutely livid.