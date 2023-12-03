« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1043 1044 1045 1046 1047 [1048]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2338864 times)

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,885
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41880 on: December 3, 2023, 05:29:45 pm »
Yeah it's like Halfords. They'll change you the outrageous sum to do the bi
Og standard job. But anything tricky and they bail on you.
« Last Edit: December 4, 2023, 05:40:48 am by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,885
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41881 on: December 4, 2023, 05:41:29 am »
Needing to Google riz, beige flag and thirst trap and realising you are old.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,338
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41882 on: December 4, 2023, 09:27:19 am »
Being in a rush and burning the roof of my mouth on a steak bake. It's hotter than the sun!
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41883 on: December 4, 2023, 05:19:11 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December  4, 2023, 05:41:29 am
Needing to Google riz, beige flag and thirst trap and realising you are old.
the basics of the English language are coming apart at the seams.  I feel really sorry for ppl trying to learn it as a foreign language these days.  between text shorthand, new meanings for things being invented (wtf is beige flag anyhow?) and entertainers giving themselves daft names.

damned internet.
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,603
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41884 on: December 4, 2023, 06:06:29 pm »
I'm saying nuffink ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41885 on: December 4, 2023, 06:07:49 pm »
Logged

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,687
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41886 on: December 4, 2023, 06:27:11 pm »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41887 on: December 4, 2023, 06:27:53 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December  4, 2023, 05:41:29 am
Needing to Google riz, beige flag and thirst trap and realising you are old.

Never heard of beige flag till you posted here but basically it means meh. Why the need to change the word meh?
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Elmo saves christmas

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,884
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41888 on: December 4, 2023, 06:31:08 pm »
Quote from: Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo on December  4, 2023, 06:27:53 pm
Never heard of beige flag till you posted here but basically it means meh. Why the need to change the word meh?

Meh is just a bit of a meh word.
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,603
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41889 on: December 4, 2023, 11:20:44 pm »
Quote from: Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo on December  4, 2023, 06:27:53 pm
Never heard of beige flag till you posted here but basically it means meh. Why the need to change the word meh?
It's part of a series of terms, though isn't it? And an interesting view into how language develops, with different semantic fields conjoining.

It started with red flag, which everyone knows and uses: "such-and-such was a real red flag", meaning a great big warning that something, or someone, is bad. And that naturally then led to yellow flag and green flag meaning things neutral or good, respectively.

Meanwhile, separately the word 'beige' grew to mean 'meh' or dull or average (or anodyne or quotidian if you prefer blingy words). And we can see why: compared to bold colours beige is pretty dull and average and washed. Just the latest in a long list of colours that have gained figurative meanings: red, black, blue, yellow, white...even purple.

And so given the new meaning for 'beige' and that it is a colour with a figurative meaning, it is not at all surprising that it also found a place in the flag colour series. Originally as just dating-related jargon where it specifically referred to personal quirks that are a bit odd but essentially dull and harmless, nothing to get worried about. But now moving out into other fields as well.  I'd expect it to follow red flag et al into common usage over time.

I have no problem with the term; it's actually useful and nuanced. I am somewhat more bemused by a word where people feel they need to be broadcasting their partners' odd little quirks to the whole world. What's that all about?
« Last Edit: December 4, 2023, 11:22:19 pm by Ghost of Christmas RAWK »
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,556
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41890 on: December 5, 2023, 10:01:35 am »
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on December  4, 2023, 11:20:44 pm

I have no problem with the term; it's actually useful and nuanced. I am somewhat more bemused by a word where people feel they need to be broadcasting their partners' odd little quirks to the whole world. What's that all about?

No-one on here knows me, so I can talk about her nuclear farts as much as I want  ;D :wave
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,467
  • Dutch Class
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41891 on: Yesterday at 01:05:02 pm »
Amazes me the stupidity of some people, especially at this time of year when people are trying to stay healthy.

Company policy at work is if you are sick but can work then WFH. If you have COVID do not come in at all. Yesterday was a WFH day. Person who sits nearest to me tells me via Teams they have COVID which doesn't surprise me because most of their group is off with it. I told them I hoped they felt better and thanked them for their consideration as there is an immunocompromised person near us who is a close friend of theirs.

I take two tests over a 24 hr period, both are negative but WFH out of caution. A colleague this morning tells me they had to come in yesterday as they forgot a power cord. Turns out the person who sits next to me was at work the entire time. They tested positive in the morning and yet knowingly came in because their spouse works from home and they didn't want to interrupt them. Turns out work had to get cleaners in overnight to disinfect and have had the air filtration system on max near their area all day. The stupid idiot showed up again this morning but was told to go home. The immunocompromised person is absolutely livid.
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,674
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41892 on: Yesterday at 01:10:41 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 01:05:02 pm
Amazes me the stupidity of some people, especially at this time of year when people are trying to stay healthy.

Company policy at work is if you are sick but can work then WFH. If you have COVID do not come in at all. Yesterday was a WFH day. Person who sits nearest to me tells me via Teams they have COVID which doesn't surprise me because most of their group is off with it. I told them I hoped they felt better and thanked them for their consideration as there is an immunocompromised person near us who is a close friend of theirs.

I take two tests over a 24 hr period, both are negative but WFH out of caution. A colleague this morning tells me they had to come in yesterday as they forgot a power cord. Turns out the person who sits next to me was at work the entire time. They tested positive in the morning and yet knowingly came in because their spouse works from home and they didn't want to interrupt them. Turns out work had to get cleaners in overnight to disinfect and have had the air filtration system on max near their area all day. The stupid idiot showed up again this morning but was told to go home. The immunocompromised person is absolutely livid.

Should be a fireable offense.
Logged

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,687
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41893 on: Yesterday at 01:23:14 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Yesterday at 01:10:41 pm
Should be a fireable offense.


Certainly was a virable one...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,674
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41894 on: Yesterday at 02:05:25 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Yesterday at 01:23:14 pm
Certainly was a virable one...
Indeed! Should be vaccinated from work.

Anyway my hannoy now speaking of COVID, is having COVID.

My nose has been blocked for 3 days now.
Logged

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,603
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41895 on: Yesterday at 02:05:48 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Yesterday at 01:23:14 pm
Certainly was a virable one...
They should be non-hireable now
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,815
  • Believer
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41896 on: Yesterday at 02:11:51 pm »
Aksed
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Ghost of Christmas RAWK

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,603
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41897 on: Yesterday at 02:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 02:11:51 pm
Aksed
Yeah, down with venerable Old English words in our language!!!


;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,903
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41898 on: Yesterday at 03:51:52 pm »
Sneezing. I've got a cold and sneezed so many times I'm starting to worry about whiplash.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,402
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41899 on: Yesterday at 04:18:53 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 03:51:52 pm
Sneezing. I've got a cold and sneezed so many times I'm starting to worry about whiplash.
I feel your pain, I've had two bad colds in the last few weeks and its a pain in the arse.

Is Covid rising in the US Chakan?
Logged

Online Bing Crosby was a prick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,871
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41900 on: Yesterday at 04:39:46 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:18:53 pm
I feel your pain, I've had two bad colds in the last few weeks and its a pain in the arse.


Did you remove the thermometer?
Logged

Offline Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,674
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41901 on: Yesterday at 04:51:39 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:18:53 pm
I feel your pain, I've had two bad colds in the last few weeks and its a pain in the arse.

Is Covid rising in the US Chakan?

It's definitely making a small comeback no doubt.
Logged

Offline Draex Navidad

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,949
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41902 on: Yesterday at 05:13:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:18:53 pm
I feel your pain, I've had two bad colds in the last few weeks and its a pain in the arse.

Is Covid rising in the US Chakan?

I've had a cold and cough for pushing 2 months now.

Currently on the blow up bed in the spare room due to my snoring.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,467
  • Dutch Class
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41903 on: Yesterday at 05:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Yesterday at 01:10:41 pm
Should be a fireable offense.


Looks like they got reprimanded and we all got a reminder email. Considering eight out of ten members of their team are currently off with COVID, it was pure stupidity of them.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41904 on: Yesterday at 05:57:51 pm »
One of those banner towing planes had been going round for the last hour or so now just fuck off and land already.
Logged

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,687
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41905 on: Yesterday at 06:57:48 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:57:51 pm
One of those banner towing planes had been going round for the last hour or so now just fuck off and land already.

"Free Bruce!"
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,903
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41906 on: Yesterday at 10:12:38 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 04:18:53 pm
I feel your pain, I've had two bad colds in the last few weeks and its a pain in the arse.

This is my souvenir from the LASK game, fella next to me was coughing and spluttering during the game 🤬
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41907 on: Today at 05:07:32 pm »
Quote from: who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner on Yesterday at 06:57:48 pm
"Free Bruce!"

Springsteen,Forsyth,Grobbelaar nah!  i'm guessing it's just those weirdo right-wing evangelical  fuckheads...they're back at it today.
Logged

Online who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,687
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41908 on: Today at 05:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:07:32 pm

Springsteen,Forsyth,Grobbelaar nah!  i'm guessing it's just those weirdo right-wing evangelical  fuckheads...they're back at it today.

Bruce is fairly right wing, although not a bit evangelical, as far as I know...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,644
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41909 on: Today at 06:46:16 pm »
People who revel in gossip and being at odds with people. Life is too short for that kind of shit.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,885
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41910 on: Today at 07:35:09 pm »
Having to hear a stall holder at a concession in a shopping centre tell a patron that cash is legal tender and that shops have to accept it. And if they are in a shop that refuses to accept it they'd slam down their goods and walk out. They then went on to cite Starbucks as an example (does starbucks not accept cash).  They further went on to say about how costs are rising because the shops have to pay the card fees. I'll accept there are fees on the transactions but they are miniscule and certainly not causing the current inflation. I suspect the cash handling costs at banks which are generally hidden outweigh the processing costs.  Then of course they went on to say how they can track where you are and what you are buying, which I guess they can, but unless I'm in the man united shop , who cares. My suspicion is there ability to hide income from the taxman takes more of a hit than anything else.

And this is why I rarely venture out these days!

(I think what annoyed me most was the idea of spreading 'knowledge' that shops have to accept legal tender. When they don't)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41911 on: Today at 08:00:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:35:09 pm

(I think what annoyed me most was the idea of spreading 'knowledge' that shops have to accept legal tender. When they don't)

There's a lot of businesses here that don't accept card payments, it's cash only.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,885
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41912 on: Today at 08:39:05 pm »
Tax dodging do you think?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41913 on: Today at 08:44:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:39:05 pm
Tax dodging do you think?

More likely cost saving as they probably don't earn enough to pay tax as they don't get the rent/rates help in Wales that they do in England.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,885
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41914 on: Today at 09:47:24 pm »
Isn't it like less than 2per cent on a card transaction?  I don't know what sort of businesses you mean, but I'd have though keeping cash safe was more expensive. I guess if you are remote, no mobile signal may make card payment hard.
I'm not really pro or anti cash, but I've got used to not needing it.
A cabbie recently said I was lucky he took card which surprised me. If I didnt have cash I expect he'd have lost the fare if he didn't take card.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41915 on: Today at 10:14:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:47:24 pm
Isn't it like less than 2per cent on a card transaction?  I don't know what sort of businesses you mean, but I'd have though keeping cash safe was more expensive. I guess if you are remote, no mobile signal may make card payment hard.
I'm not really pro or anti cash, but I've got used to not needing it.
A cabbie recently said I was lucky he took card which surprised me. If I didnt have cash I expect he'd have lost the fare if he didn't take card.

It's a totally different world here mate. 

Not everywhere has good mobile signals or reliable broadband. 

I've no idea what the exact costs are for card machines through a bank, I pay 1.69% but I bought the terminal rather than through the bank.

Charges for business bank accounts are ridiculous though and it's always per transaction.  Every credit, every debit, cash in, cash out, so if the turnover isn't particularly high a lot of small businesses don't have them as it costs too much.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1043 1044 1045 1046 1047 [1048]   Go Up
« previous next »
 