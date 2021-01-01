Yeah it's like Halfords. They'll change you the outrageous sum to do the bi Og standard job. But anything tricky and they bail on you.

« Last Edit: Today at 05:40:48 am by PaulF »

"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.