« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1043 1044 1045 1046 1047 [1048]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2333505 times)

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,814
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41880 on: Yesterday at 05:29:45 pm »
Yeah it's like Halfords. They'll change you the outrageous sum to do the bi
Og standard job. But anything tricky and they bail on you.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:40:48 am by PaulF »
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,814
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41881 on: Today at 05:41:29 am »
Needing to Google riz, beige flag and thirst trap and realising you are old.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 1043 1044 1045 1046 1047 [1048]   Go Up
« previous next »
 