Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Author
Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
PaulF
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,814
Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
«
Reply #41880 on:
Yesterday
at 05:29:45 pm
Yeah it's like Halfords. They'll change you the outrageous sum to do the bi
Og standard job. But anything tricky and they bail on you.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
PaulF
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,814
Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41881 on:
Today
at 05:41:29 am
Needing to Google riz, beige flag and thirst trap and realising you are old.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
