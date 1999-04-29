Tradesmen



One was supposed to come tomorrow after already messing me about. I just sent him a text saying ill come down in the afternoon to see him and the Tennant and he tells me he cant make it as hes still finishing current job.



So when the hell did he plan on telling me???





He was supposed to be doing two different properties, so Ive now got two sets of pissed off tennants.

Ive go to stick with him as it takes too long to get someone else.







I had issues with a plumber last christmas over shit like this, long storyA pump went in my hot press which is vital for water pressure, with it, I have a nice power shower, without it I could hold the shower head upside down and water only trickles out. The pump broke about 12 days before Christmas, the usual people I use are all booked up.Had a post on facebook which is responded too by someone who my wife and I both have mutual friends with, they all say he is spot on which we check him out because he wants £200 up front for a part. I did check him out with some friends and they said he was 100% so I pay it, its a wednesday night. Says he hopes to be out on Saturday (Dec 17). First warning bell is he says he can't get out Saturday due to Christmas rush getting parts but hopes to be out Sunday which was the day of the world cup final. I am thinking to myself surely if his supplier hasn't got the part on Saturday they wont have it Sunday as I can't imagine they are open. as its world cup final day I suggest leaving until Monday.Monday "It's the wrong part, It wont have same pressure, my advice would be to wait a few days until I get the new part"bummer but I think 3 days shouldn't make a difference long term, as he has the money already I am stuck with him.Thursday he is due out at 4pm, I left work early and absolutely leathered it home. No word from him until 6pm"The suppiler let me down, they didn't get the part in in time, I held off until they closed at 6pm and all, I couldn't get in touch as my phone broke, I can refund the £200 but it will take two days"Of course it's now Dec 22 and with the weekend coming up its unlikely I will get the money in time for Christmas and I don't. Not only am I down £200 but I have no proper shower over Christmas, certainly nowhere near the standard I am used too.Dec 29 me "Can you get this sorted, still no refund"him "supplier still closed, I have to get the new part then get you a spot"I hear nothing at all until January 3"yes I have the part now"me "right, well I want this done by the weekend at the latest, as I am now 3 weeks without a proper shower"Heard nothing at all for 2 days"I want this done by the weekend""Well I cant get out until monday, sorry" I reply immediately"what time on monday"no answer, several hours later me again"what time?" again no answerNext day for the third time I ask for a time"I hate to keep hassling you but there has been a family bereavement and the funeral is monday so I need to pick my son up from school so can we settle on 230pm"replies straight back"perfect"sure enough Monday, I dont hear a word until 6pm after yet another no show"I cant make it, sorry but I have had a bereavement in my immediate family yesterday"I have missed the funeral because of this c*nt and my wife is forced to leave the funeral early because of this. I say to the wife that I dont believe that excuse. She suggests we offer to collect the part off him or he can drop it over to us and we will get someone else. I do that, he reads the message but I hear nothing until the following day. I go on his facebook, he puts up about 10 things a day telling everyone how brilliant his bird is, and I discover its his birthday, milks the birthday wishes but not one word about the so called bereavement!He gets in touch the next day"I feel bad about this, can I ring you later" however I have had enoughme "Just give me my money back, I will go with someone else"him "are you sure"me "yes, I am now waiting 4 weeks for you to come out, it has taken too long and been put back too many times, you had a bereavement yesterday but so had I and one reason I didn't go to the funeral was you were supposed to be here. So Money back and I want it in my account tomorrow!"He offers money back but says due to paying on his card it will take two days to clear. It is a Tuesday and he promises to pay me back Friday.Wednesday his facebook page disappears, it was gone a few hours as it turned out but I straight away am on to the bank. They agree to refund my 200 and do so on the Thursday. Matter is closed for me but on Saturday the plumber is bombarding me with messages as I try to help a family member move house"That payment you sent me is showing up as fraud, do you know anything about this""yes I reported it to my bank because a day after you said I was getting my money back you deleted your facebook"I shouldn't have replied, he then starts firing in loads of messages to me"well my bank account has been frozen over this, all my business accounts are frozen, my rent is due this week, I have no access to money"I thought SHIT, what have I done here but he can fucking sweat for a while given he always made me wait"let me know what I can do this end with your bank, I think they have blown this up more than they should, however replies will be slow, I am helping someone move house, the signal is poor and the wifi has been removed"half hour later I have about 4 messages and a missed call. I haven't had one call off him all this time but now he wants something the messages are flying in. He asks for a screenshot of what money I sent him for some reason. I send it but am careful not to have my bank account details on it."let me know how you get on"I am just wary this could escalate and am trying to be polite and no escalate the situation.6pm (saturday) he starts bombarding me again"Not good, this has caused a major issue" I am stressing as he may know my address even though I have deleted it from our chat, he is from a rough area and I am now getting worried."I have no access to money, my rent and insurance is due, the bank said it will take a week to sort" Again I worry, try to be polite but I am now being bulliedme "look I will phone your bank and explain and see what they say, the bank is still open online"him "that wont do any good, you didn't even wait until Friday when I said you were getting your refund, now I am left with all the problems, I have no money, this has caused a big issue"I am trying to have a get together on a Saturday night with my family and I am now being bombarded with messages.me "ok I'm sorry, I didn't think that would happen, however, a month ago, you were paid 200 quid to do a job, you still haven't done it, you cancelled on me on multiple occasions, and you were supposed to refund me before Christmas, its now January 7"him "ok I get that but you were getting your money back on friday and you clearly reported the issue before then as I got a message from my bank on thursday so you clearly put it in before then, you didnt even wait until friday"me "which was because one day after you promised a refund you deleted your facebook, can I ask what would you do if you paid someone 200 quid upfront for a job and month later they still hadnt done it, they cancel on you 4 times and then delete their facebook"him "I would have waited until friday as agreed"me "so would I only you did a runner off facebook"that seemed to rattle him a bithim "right I'm sorry, no hard feelings"blocked him. I mean messaging a customer all that on a saturday is not on. I was trying to have a get together with my family and it ruined the whole night for me. I should have grown a pair and told him to do one from the start and blocked him earlier.As my wife said "He shouldn't be messaging you like that on a saturday, that is bad service and dreadful carry on. He had no problem leaving you out of pocket all over christmas, no problem leaving you stuck, no problem cancelling on you, and in the last week he has gone days without contacting you, but now he wants something the messages fly in every two seconds, he wasn't this proactive when you wanted him out to do the work, its his fault, had he showed up when agreed this wouldn't have happened"A few mates chimed in "why are you still talking to this clown, not your fault he cant run his own business and stop offering to help people who are just screwing you over"another mate"I worked in a bank , you dont freeze someone's account over ONE report, probably loads on to him"Unsurprisingly I heard since he is just a conman, a thief, seen a few facebook posts saying he never shows up. He told someone he couldn't do the work as he was in hospital all week, that person said she literally saw him walking down the street that day, he even had a post up on facebook that he was out on the rip..Dickhead.