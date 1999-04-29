« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,185
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41840 on: November 30, 2023, 10:32:12 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 27, 2023, 04:11:38 pm
Tradesmen

One was supposed to come tomorrow after already messing me about. I just sent him a text saying ill come down in the afternoon to see him and the Tennant and he tells me he cant make it as hes still finishing current job. 

So when the hell did he plan on telling me???


He was supposed to be doing two different properties, so Ive now got two sets of pissed off tennants.
Ive go to stick with him as it takes too long to get someone else.


I had issues with a plumber last christmas over shit like this, long story

A pump went in my hot press which is vital for water pressure, with it, I have a nice power shower, without it I could hold the shower head upside down and water only trickles out.  The pump broke about 12 days before Christmas, the usual people I use are all booked up.

Had a post on facebook which is responded too by someone who my wife and I both have mutual friends with, they all say he is spot on which we check him out because he wants £200 up front for a part. I did check him out with some friends and they said he was 100% so I pay it, its a wednesday night. Says he hopes to be out on Saturday (Dec 17). First warning bell is he says he can't get out Saturday due to Christmas rush getting parts but hopes to be out Sunday which was the day of the world cup final. I am thinking to myself surely if his supplier hasn't got the part on Saturday they wont have it Sunday as I can't imagine they are open. as its world cup final day I suggest leaving until Monday.

Monday "It's the wrong part, It wont have same pressure, my advice would be to wait a few days until I get the new part"

bummer but I think 3 days shouldn't make a difference long term, as he has the money already I am stuck with him.

Thursday he is due out at 4pm, I left work early and absolutely leathered it home. No word from him until 6pm
"The suppiler let me down, they didn't get the part in in time, I held off until they closed at 6pm and all, I couldn't get in touch as my phone broke, I can refund the £200 but it will take two days"

Of course it's now Dec 22 and with the weekend coming up its unlikely I will get the money in time for Christmas and I don't. Not only am I down £200 but I have no proper shower over Christmas, certainly nowhere near the standard I am used too.

Dec 29 me "Can you get this sorted, still no refund"
him "supplier still closed, I have to get the new part then get you a spot"

I hear nothing at all until January 3
"yes I have the part now"
me "right, well I want this done by the weekend at the latest, as I am now 3 weeks without a proper shower"

Heard nothing at all for 2 days
"I want this done by the weekend"
"Well I cant get out until monday, sorry" I reply immediately
"what time on monday"

no answer, several hours later me again
"what time?" again no answer

Next day for the third time I ask for a time
"I hate to keep hassling you but there has been a family bereavement and the funeral is monday so I need to pick my son up from school so can we settle on 230pm"
replies straight back
"perfect"

sure enough Monday, I dont hear a word until 6pm after yet another no show
"I cant make it, sorry but I have had a bereavement in my immediate family yesterday"

I have missed the funeral because of this c*nt and my wife is forced to leave the funeral early because of this. I say to the wife that I dont believe that excuse. She suggests we offer to collect the part off him or he can drop it over to us and we will get someone else. I do that, he reads the message but I hear nothing until the following day. I go on his facebook, he puts up about 10 things a day telling everyone how brilliant his bird is, and I discover its his birthday, milks the birthday wishes but not one word about the so called bereavement!

He gets in touch the next day
"I feel bad about this, can I ring you later" however I have had enough
me "Just give me my money back, I will go with someone else"
him "are you sure"
me "yes, I am now waiting 4 weeks for you to come out, it has taken too long and been put back too many times, you had a bereavement yesterday but so had I and one reason I didn't go to the funeral was you were supposed to be here. So Money back and I want it in my account tomorrow!"

He offers money back but says due to paying on his card it will take two days to clear. It is a Tuesday and he promises to pay me back Friday.

Wednesday his facebook page disappears, it was gone a few hours as it turned out but I straight away am on to the bank. They agree to refund my 200 and do so on the Thursday. Matter is closed for me but on Saturday the plumber is bombarding me with messages as I try to help a family member move house

"That payment you sent me is showing up as fraud, do you know anything about this"
"yes I reported it to my bank because a day after you said I was getting my money back you deleted your facebook"

I shouldn't have replied, he then starts firing in loads of messages to me
"well my bank account has been frozen over this, all my business accounts are frozen, my rent is due this week, I have no access to money"

I thought SHIT, what have I done here but he can fucking sweat for a while given he always made me wait
"let me know what I can do this end with your bank, I think they have blown this up more than they should, however replies will be slow, I am helping someone move house, the signal is poor and the wifi has been removed"

half hour later I have about 4 messages and a missed call. I haven't had one call off him all this time but now he wants something the messages are flying in. He asks for a screenshot of what money I sent him for some reason. I send it but am careful not to have my bank account details on it.
"let me know how you get on"

I am just wary this could escalate and am trying to be polite and no escalate the situation.

6pm (saturday) he starts bombarding me again
"Not good, this has caused a major issue" I am stressing as he may know my address even though I have deleted it from our chat, he is from a rough area and I am now getting worried.

"I have no access to money, my rent and insurance is due, the bank said it will take a week to sort"  Again I worry, try to be polite but I am now being bullied

me "look I will phone your bank and explain and see what they say, the bank is still open online"
him "that wont do any good, you didn't even wait until Friday when I said you were getting your refund, now I am left with all the problems, I have no money, this has caused a big issue"

I am trying to have a get together on a Saturday night with my family and I am now being bombarded with messages.
me "ok I'm sorry, I didn't think that would happen, however, a month ago, you were paid 200 quid to do a job, you still haven't done it, you cancelled on me on multiple occasions, and you were supposed to refund me before Christmas, its now January 7"

him "ok I get that but you were getting your money back on friday and you clearly reported the issue before then as I got a message from my bank on thursday so you clearly put it in before then, you didnt even wait until friday"

me "which was because one day after you promised a refund you deleted your facebook, can I ask what would you do if you paid someone 200 quid upfront for a job and month later they still hadnt done it, they cancel on you 4 times and then delete their facebook"

him "I would have waited until friday as agreed"
me "so would I only you did a runner off facebook"

that seemed to rattle him a bit
him "right I'm sorry, no hard feelings"

blocked him. I mean messaging a customer all that on a saturday is not on. I was trying to have a get together with my family and it ruined the whole night for me. I should have grown a pair and told him to do one from the start and blocked him earlier.

As my wife said "He shouldn't be messaging you like that on a saturday, that is bad service and dreadful carry on. He had no problem leaving you out of pocket all over christmas, no problem leaving you stuck, no problem cancelling on you, and in the last week he has gone days without contacting you, but now he wants something the messages fly in every two seconds, he wasn't this proactive when you wanted him out to do the work, its his fault, had he showed up when agreed this wouldn't have happened"

A few mates chimed in "why are you still talking to this clown, not your fault he cant run his own business and stop offering to help people who are just screwing you over"

another mate
"I worked in a bank , you dont freeze someone's account over ONE report, probably loads on to him"

Unsurprisingly I heard since he is just a conman, a thief, seen a few facebook posts saying he never shows up. He told someone he couldn't do the work as he was in hospital all week, that person said she literally saw him walking down the street that day, he even had a post up on facebook that he was out on the rip..

Dickhead.
 




Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,417
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41841 on: November 30, 2023, 10:38:40 am »
Quote from: Draex on November 30, 2023, 09:07:57 am
We now have 12 christmas films, 11 picked by her and 1 by me.

 :hally

Its a Wonderful life needs to be on the list. Plus Scrooge with Alistair Sim and for a bit of Bill Murray Scrooged
Fuck the Tories

PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,802
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41842 on: November 30, 2023, 10:53:02 am »
wow @paulrazor.  What a dickhead.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41843 on: November 30, 2023, 10:56:08 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on November 30, 2023, 10:32:12 am
I had issues with a plumber last christmas over shit like this, long story

Fucking hell , thats terrible

The guy who let me down said he was coming Thursday . I call him (again), its Monday now.
 
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,185
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41844 on: November 30, 2023, 11:27:20 am »
Quote from: PaulF on November 30, 2023, 10:53:02 am
wow @paulrazor.  What a dickhead.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November 30, 2023, 10:56:08 am
Fucking hell , thats terrible

The guy who let me down said he was coming Thursday . I call him (again), its Monday now.
 
yep, made a mistake paying up front, that wont happen again

I got someone else out

contacted him thursday
"I will be in touch monday"

We sorted out what part was needed, we even went through the screwfix website as it was 100 cheaper than his supplier. I just paid at screwfix rather than paying the new plumber, he was out by that afternoon and had it fixed in half an hour. Night and day of a difference

I really hope the first plumber does that to the wrong person

I should have blocked him the minute i got my money back
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,229
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41845 on: November 30, 2023, 01:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Draex on November 30, 2023, 09:50:44 am
Cast as much as you want, Love Actually and The Holiday are her first two.
;D

then please, for the love of god, get picking haha - you can't be watching 11 of that standard!
Quote from: Claire. on November 30, 2023, 10:14:29 am
American Psycho? lol 
;D might be a tougher sell
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41846 on: November 30, 2023, 01:39:57 pm »
There's a British gangster film just arrived on Netflix.

Its called Silent Night. 

Its probably not as good as American Psycho, but might have more chance of getting on the list.
Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41847 on: November 30, 2023, 02:19:58 pm »
Fuckinell Paul, thats awful. Funny how when the boots on the other foot hes suddenly rediscovered the art of communication.
 Thats my biggest issue with tradesmen, in general theyre crap communicators which means that instead of keeping in touch if plans change they just say nothing. Theyre also crap at saying no, not for me, I cant do the job / dont want the job.

The other thing I find difficult is finding out what they actually charge for Labour as some quote for the whole job including parts. When you do get a breakdown and an understanding of how many days Labour youre paying for, by the time you add in late starts, early finishes, breaks, answering other calls, going to screwfix for a part etc you dont get the time you think youve paid for.
PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,802
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41848 on: November 30, 2023, 02:29:34 pm »
Yeah, I find it weird that they can rock up and do three trips to screwfix on a small job. .......
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,185
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41849 on: November 30, 2023, 02:40:01 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on November 30, 2023, 02:19:58 pm
Fuckinell Paul, thats awful. Funny how when the boots on the other foot hes suddenly rediscovered the art of communication.
 Thats my biggest issue with tradesmen, in general theyre crap communicators which means that instead of keeping in touch if plans change they just say nothing. Theyre also crap at saying no, not for me, I cant do the job / dont want the job.

The other thing I find difficult is finding out what they actually charge for Labour as some quote for the whole job including parts. When you do get a breakdown and an understanding of how many days Labour youre paying for, by the time you add in late starts, early finishes, breaks, answering other calls, going to screwfix for a part etc you dont get the time you think youve paid for.
yeah and all the guff some come out with

"no job too big or small"

"reliable local and friendly"

If I hadnt paid upfront I'd have got shot of the first guy after 2 no shows

I give someone a second chance but he wouldnt have got a third or fourth if he hadnt got my money

I saw a local plumbers wife say it from their side that sometimes they dont see them all day or all week, they work 80 hours a week, they stumble in the door hardly able to stand and then their jaw drops when they remember they didnt show up to a job or make contact

So I give second chances but if there is no communication then I go elsewhere

I have had a few too go straight away
"am booked up"
"nothing available"
"wont be out until at least next week"

At least they are honest, nothing like someone going be out tomorrow at 2 and you hear nothing
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41850 on: November 30, 2023, 03:47:20 pm »
^much rather the honest approach like you say.

I wont deal with anyone that wont split parts and Labour. Its not like Im tight, Ill happily pay an experienced good quality person for their time and expertise, I just like to know how much first which isnt unreasonable and is excactly how I operate with my own clients.
Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,971
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41851 on: November 30, 2023, 09:07:47 pm »
Why do Elliot and Endo have small es as the first letter of their surnames on the back of tonights shirts but Diaz, Gakpo etc have capital letters?
JFT96.

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,417
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41852 on: November 30, 2023, 09:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November 30, 2023, 09:07:47 pm
Why do Elliot and Endo have small es as the first letter of their surnames on the back of tonights shirts but Diaz, Gakpo etc have capital letters?

Shops ran out of capital 'E's?
Fuck the Tories

I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,927
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41853 on: November 30, 2023, 09:20:48 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on November 30, 2023, 10:32:12 am
snip
You should've never entertained his sob stories after you got the money back. Why is he paying for rent etc with YOUR £200? Should've told him to fuck off. Also should've had a word with your mutual friends who all said he's spot on when he's clearly not.
SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41854 on: November 30, 2023, 10:28:18 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November 30, 2023, 09:07:47 pm
Why do Elliot and Endo have small es as the first letter of their surnames on the back of tonights shirts but Diaz, Gakpo etc have capital letters?
November 30th is International Lower Case E Day.
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,185
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41855 on: November 30, 2023, 11:51:37 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on November 30, 2023, 09:20:48 pm
You should've never entertained his sob stories after you got the money back. Why is he paying for rent etc with YOUR £200? Should've told him to fuck off. Also should've had a word with your mutual friends who all said he's spot on when he's clearly not.
you're 100% right
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,894
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41856 on: Yesterday at 01:39:35 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November 30, 2023, 09:07:47 pm
Why do Elliot and Endo have small es as the first letter of their surnames on the back of tonights shirts but Diaz, Gakpo etc have capital letters?

It's the font. e and n are lower case. Every other letter is upper case
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

pazcom

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41857 on: Yesterday at 08:17:17 am »
Norovirus - all of us went down with this on Sunday night / Monday morning. It was like a domino effect, daughter at 930pm, wife at 1.30am and then me at 3.30am.
Keira 29/04/1999
 --- Violet 09/09/2020
 --- Myles 13/10/2021
Sophie 26/04/2006

My little Reds

rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,417
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41858 on: Yesterday at 08:36:06 am »
Quote from: pazcom on Yesterday at 08:17:17 am
Norovirus - all of us went down with this on Sunday night / Monday morning. It was like a domino effect, daughter at 930pm, wife at 1.30am and then me at 3.30am.

Jesus that is not good, hope you are all sorted soon.

Fuck the Tories

Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,116
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41859 on: Yesterday at 10:13:41 am »
Quote from: pazcom on Yesterday at 08:17:17 am
Norovirus - all of us went down with this on Sunday night / Monday morning. It was like a domino effect, daughter at 930pm, wife at 1.30am and then me at 3.30am.


We had that happen to us a few years ago.


Missus started with it first thing in the morning, youngest daughter around lunchtime. I looked after them but went to bed that night with the first stomach twinges that I was going to get it and tried to grab some sleep. Woke about 4am needing to be sick and off it went.

Eldest (probably 13/14 at the time) was initially looking after the three of us (bringing water, etc) but she went down with it that evening and had nobody to look after her. I felt awful guilty.

 
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,661
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41860 on: Yesterday at 03:04:44 pm »
Trying to connect my phone to my laptop via bluetooth, bluetooth is switched on on both devices, but showing paired on my laptop, but couldn't connect, on my phone, my phone is Samsung A13, how do i fix this?
#Sausages

Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,118
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41861 on: Yesterday at 03:47:44 pm »
Almost had to get off the bus because of all the school kids vaping on the top deck. Absolutely reeks.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,185
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41862 on: Yesterday at 04:03:42 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:04:44 pm
Trying to connect my phone to my laptop via bluetooth, bluetooth is switched on on both devices, but showing paired on my laptop, but couldn't connect, on my phone, my phone is Samsung A13, how do i fix this?
bluetooth settings on your phone and make your phone visible?
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,309
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41863 on: Today at 12:21:30 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 03:47:44 pm
Almost had to get off the bus because of all the school kids vaping on the top deck. Absolutely reeks.

Just walked home past the local 'motability scooter always parked outside' pub and the beer garden, even in this temperature, honked of weed.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,661
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41864 on: Today at 08:19:10 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 04:03:42 pm
bluetooth settings on your phone and make your phone visible?

Bluetooth is switched on on my phone & visible to my laptop.
#Sausages

rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,224
  • JFT96
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41865 on: Today at 09:44:53 am »
Getting charged £10 to change a train ticket to the day before when the ticket only exists on a server somewhere, and changing it almost certainly requires no actual work whatsoever.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,417
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41866 on: Today at 11:10:31 am »
Quote from: rowan_d on Today at 09:44:53 am
Getting charged £10 to change a train ticket to the day before when the ticket only exists on a server somewhere, and changing it almost certainly requires no actual work whatsoever.

That pisses me off too, its just a case of a bit of code checking availability on the selected train, updating your date of travel and sending an email. There will be overheads involved, there was something at our place about it costing us £2 for every hire contract our systems raises, but it certainly won't be a tenner
Fuck the Tories

Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,840
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41867 on: Today at 11:57:23 am »
I got the train the other morning from Stockport to Manchester, 7am, standing room only and there was a guy stood next to me who cleared his nose every 30 seconds but when he did it it sounded like a pig. Fucking disgusting.
A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41868 on: Today at 12:35:36 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 11:57:23 am
I got the train the other morning from Stockport to Manchester, 7am, standing room only and there was a guy stood next to me who cleared his nose every 30 seconds but when he did it it sounded like a pig. Fucking disgusting.

That's a regular service, earlier this year June timish - I was on that train in the morning squashed in like sardines and a middle aged commuter fainted, just stick another carriage or two on each morning, there is clearly sufficient daily demand.
