« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1040 1041 1042 1043 1044 [1045]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2325100 times)

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,800
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41760 on: Today at 09:05:13 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:57:51 pm
Dogs stink. Was in a cafe earlier, nice coffee smells etc and then suddenly a horrible manky stinky stink entered the field. Looked around and there was a doggy. Cute but pongy.

If it hadnt been rolling in fox shit or mud then just like people its often what they eat that makes them smell, gives them greasy fur etc.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,148
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41761 on: Today at 04:07:17 pm »
People who come up with plans and ideas to head out for.dinner or drinks or.whatever

Two hours later you're getting ready

Them again

"Actually can I leave it. I'm.too tired"

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41762 on: Today at 04:18:41 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 04:07:17 pm
People who come up with plans and ideas to head out for.dinner or drinks or.whatever

Two hours later you're getting ready

Them again

"Actually can I leave it. I'm.too tired"

Exact same thing has just happened to me.
Tasked this morning with finding a table that did a proper menu not just Sunday dinners. not easy on a sunday.  I pull it off and now were not going
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,148
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41763 on: Today at 05:04:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:18:41 pm
Exact same thing has just happened to me.
Tasked this morning with finding a table that did a proper menu not just Sunday dinners. not easy on a sunday.  I pull it off and now were not going
infuriating

If I lived near you I'd go for a pint right now with you haha
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,549
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41764 on: Today at 05:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:18:41 pm
Exact same thing has just happened to me.
Tasked this morning with finding a table that did a proper menu not just Sunday dinners. not easy on a sunday.  I pull it off and now were not going

Just go yourself.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,345
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41765 on: Today at 05:51:58 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 05:04:53 pm
infuriating

If I lived near you I'd go for a pint right now with you haha

Too right, and Id come home as nosily and as pissed as possible
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,281
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41766 on: Today at 06:20:20 pm »
The illegible text created by AI image generators really unsettles me.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,549
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41767 on: Today at 06:40:44 pm »
Decided to save my walk and camera shoot for today since the forecast this whole week has been Saturday partly cloudy and today fine and a bit hotter. Suddenly today is fucking overcast and forecasting rain in the next 30min. Not fucking impressed.

Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,559
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41768 on: Today at 07:19:03 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:40:44 pm
Decided to save my walk and camera shoot for today since the forecast this whole week has been Saturday partly cloudy and today fine and a bit hotter. Suddenly today is fucking overcast and forecasting rain in the next 30min. Not fucking impressed.



Hotter than what?

The the poles, maybe?

Bitter nippy outside up in blustery Cornelius today...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,549
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41769 on: Today at 07:40:29 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 07:19:03 pm
Hotter than what?

The the poles, maybe?

Bitter nippy outside up in blustery Cornelius today...

Was 50 yesterday, supposed to be 55 today.

Weather apps suck.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,555
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41770 on: Today at 08:24:50 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:40:29 pm
Was 50 yesterday, supposed to be 55 today.

Weather apps suck.

Happy Birthday!
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,903
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41771 on: Today at 08:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:24:50 pm
Happy Birthday!

I almost fell for that!  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,549
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41772 on: Today at 08:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:24:50 pm
Happy Birthday!

;D Don't look a day older than 45 thank goodness.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,903
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41773 on: Today at 08:49:58 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:49:17 pm
;D Don't look a day older than 45 thank goodness.

Thank goodness I didn't say Happy 50th then.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,549
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41774 on: Today at 08:50:53 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 08:49:58 pm
Thank goodness I didn't say Happy 50th then.  :D
:lmao

Not for a few years ;)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1040 1041 1042 1043 1044 [1045]   Go Up
« previous next »
 