Dogs stink. Was in a cafe earlier, nice coffee smells etc and then suddenly a horrible manky stinky stink entered the field. Looked around and there was a doggy. Cute but pongy.
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
People who come up with plans and ideas to head out for.dinner or drinks or.whateverTwo hours later you're getting readyThem again"Actually can I leave it. I'm.too tired"
Exact same thing has just happened to me.Tasked this morning with finding a table that did a proper menu not just Sunday dinners. not easy on a sunday. I pull it off and now were not going
infuriatingIf I lived near you I'd go for a pint right now with you haha
Decided to save my walk and camera shoot for today since the forecast this whole week has been Saturday partly cloudy and today fine and a bit hotter. Suddenly today is fucking overcast and forecasting rain in the next 30min. Not fucking impressed.
Hotter than what?The the poles, maybe?Bitter nippy outside up in blustery Cornelius today...
Was 50 yesterday, supposed to be 55 today. Weather apps suck.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Happy Birthday!
Don't look a day older than 45 thank goodness.
Thank goodness I didn't say Happy 50th then.
