The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!"
  BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41640 on: Today at 12:59:36 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:46:10 pm
Just as bad that sunset is around 4.10pm, i hate the period of autumn/winter from November to the end of February, mostly because of lack of daylight. :(
It won't be long before I'm walking the dog on the beach at Burbo Bank and the sun is setting at 3:50pm.  :-\

Only six months ago it was setting six hours later.

Mind you, in Iceland in January the average sun up / sun down times are 11:30am and 3:45pm. When we were there one November the lack of daylight hours was really noticable. I'd struggle living there. Great for a visit, though. I'm a summer person.
Schmidt

  's small stretchy scrotum
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41641 on: Today at 01:08:34 pm
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 12:52:59 pm
Royal mail again. Ordered my daughters Christmas stuff from Shein, it was dispatched last Monday 48 hour tracked. Receive a message from Shein this morning saying the parcel is being returned to them so I check the royal mail app and it says 'incorrectly addressed'

Phoned up royal mail and the guy doesn't know why it is being returned as the address is correct. Twice I've had them making shit up now about why they can't deliver a parcel.

I get cat food delivered regularly by Royal Mail, the first couple of times they attempted delivery a day early when I wasn't home and either left it in the foyer of my building or tried to deliver it again the next day. The next time they left it at a collection centre, and the final time they just returned to sender immediately and the package went missing. Four different responses to the same scenario isn't exactly reliable, so I just use click + collect now.
Kenny's Jacket

  Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41642 on: Today at 01:32:43 pm
Not so muchh annoying as flabbergasting, some of my mates are discussing going to the Christmas markets

Why for fuck sake, its freezing and expensive
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41643 on: Today at 02:05:58 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:58:43 pm
Me too. Dark and cold is grim, on the positive side many warm tropical places go dark around 18.30 at the latest

The warmth makes a difference though. We go to Tenerife every year, originally in Jan, now Feb and the sunsets being at 7pm were OK as you're still in shorts and t-shirts and its warm. Here it starts getting dark about 3pm and its bloody cold and wet most days.
Lee1-6Liv

  Daddy Discord
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41644 on: Today at 02:06:18 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:08:34 pm
I get cat food delivered regularly by Royal Mail, the first couple of times they attempted delivery a day early when I wasn't home and either left it in the foyer of my building or tried to deliver it again the next day. The next time they left it at a collection centre, and the final time they just returned to sender immediately and the package went missing. Four different responses to the same scenario isn't exactly reliable, so I just use click + collect now.

I contatced Shein who said they will refund right away as they could see there was an issue with the address. Literally a minute later there's a knock on the door, postie with the parcel. There was a crease on the label where the house number was but because I phoned up they were able to deliver.
stewil007

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41645 on: Today at 02:17:30 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:32:43 pm
Not so muchh annoying as flabbergasting, some of my mates are discussing going to the Christmas markets

Why for fuck sake, its freezing and expensive

We gave up on the Lincoln Xmas Market, it used to be a great occasion but like most things turned into a rip-off scheme.

It became a one way zombie march around stalls which offered over-proced cheese or christmas nick-nacks and the food square was anything you wanted but the cheapest item was £11.......then you add on the parking and over-crowding and its become unbearable.

Statto Red

  Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41646 on: Today at 02:20:47 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:59:36 pm
It won't be long before I'm walking the dog on the beach at Burbo Bank and the sun is setting at 3:50pm.  :-\

Only six months ago it was setting six hours later.

Mind you, in Iceland in January the average sun up / sun down times are 11:30am and 3:45pm. When we were there one November the lack of daylight hours was really noticable. I'd struggle living there. Great for a visit, though. I'm a summer person.

Took a look at Tromso in Norway, & sunset today is 12.54pm local[with sunrise 10.03 am local] for a couple of months from the 28th November there is no sunrise/sunset as that's in the Arctic Circle, which the sun doesn't rise above the horizon from the end of November until the end of January [reverse of that in June/July when they have the midnight sun], i'd hate to live in places like that all year round, summer would be great though.
