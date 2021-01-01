Royal mail again. Ordered my daughters Christmas stuff from Shein, it was dispatched last Monday 48 hour tracked. Receive a message from Shein this morning saying the parcel is being returned to them so I check the royal mail app and it says 'incorrectly addressed'



Phoned up royal mail and the guy doesn't know why it is being returned as the address is correct. Twice I've had them making shit up now about why they can't deliver a parcel.



I get cat food delivered regularly by Royal Mail, the first couple of times they attempted delivery a day early when I wasn't home and either left it in the foyer of my building or tried to deliver it again the next day. The next time they left it at a collection centre, and the final time they just returned to sender immediately and the package went missing. Four different responses to the same scenario isn't exactly reliable, so I just use click + collect now.