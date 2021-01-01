Just as bad that sunset is around 4.10pm, i hate the period of autumn/winter from November to the end of February, mostly because of lack of daylight.
It won't be long before I'm walking the dog on the beach at Burbo Bank and the sun is setting at 3:50pm.
Only six months ago it was setting six hours later.
Mind you, in Iceland in January the average sun up / sun down times are 11:30am and 3:45pm. When we were there one November the lack of daylight hours was really noticable. I'd struggle living there. Great for a visit, though. I'm a summer person.