The amount of cheap, churned-out Chinese-made crap on Amazon. There should be a filter toggle for them.



I feel like it has got worse and worse over the last few years.I was looking for a phone case the other week - most of the results were for identical products, under 20 different "brands" (none of which I'd ever heard of).Just went to an actual shop in the end, rather pay the extra and have some confidence in what I'm actually buying.I also hate that the "name" of almost all products are filled with keywords, sometimes at the expense of actually telling you what the product is or who has made it.