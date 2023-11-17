« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1036 1037 1038 1039 1040 [1041]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2319078 times)

Offline rowan_d

  • boat. Señor Paolo de Souza-Farquharson :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,218
  • JFT96
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41600 on: November 17, 2023, 07:49:19 am »
When the peas in your Pot Noodle are all broken up so you can't easily get rid of them
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,209
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41601 on: November 17, 2023, 09:00:57 am »
Quote from: SamLad on November 15, 2023, 02:30:57 pm
you'll be safe on that plane, the pilot is in god mode.  he's basically a cheat code at flying.


:)

He can land on a pitch black beach in the dark (this is the exact plane my lad is learning in ;D )



Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,250
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41602 on: November 17, 2023, 09:35:33 am »
People who ask people questions via other people.

Teams chat with the boss:

"Did you speak to X?"

"Yes, he said this."

"Can you ask him this other thing?"

Why don't you do it yourself, cut out the middleman?
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,704
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41603 on: November 17, 2023, 09:51:49 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 17, 2023, 09:35:33 am
People who ask people questions via other people.

Teams chat with the boss:

"Did you speak to X?"

"Yes, he said this."

"Can you ask him this other thing?"

Why don't you do it yourself, cut out the middleman?
Let me know what your boss says in reply please.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,450
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41604 on: November 17, 2023, 11:11:07 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on November 17, 2023, 09:35:33 am
People who ask people questions via other people.

Teams chat with the boss:

"Did you speak to X?"

"Yes, he said this."

"Can you ask him this other thing?"

Why don't you do it yourself, cut out the middleman?

Depends on the circumstances though doesnt it? If you have that relationship already with the 3rd party its probably easier/better for you to ask the follow up questions.

Thats how i justify it to myself anyway. :D
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,733
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41605 on: November 17, 2023, 11:21:02 am »
I thought all that kind of nonsense was well dead now with the likes of slack/teams.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,250
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41606 on: November 17, 2023, 12:05:11 pm »
The boss in question is the other person's boss too.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,733
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41607 on: November 17, 2023, 12:32:53 pm »
Just making himself feel important then.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41608 on: November 17, 2023, 01:29:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2023, 09:00:57 am
He can land on a pitch black beach in the dark (this is the exact plane my lad is learning in ;D )


which beach Rob - Blackpool?

out of curiosity, does the training include any kind of emergency-handling challenges?  (not suggesting your lad's situation was a test :) )
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41609 on: November 17, 2023, 01:54:05 pm »
Politics, on all sides.

Whenever I feel I'm getting to grips with what's happening with how or why certain things are good news or others are disgraceful or grim someone or something comes along and kicks the whole pile of crap into the air but when everything lands back on the ground it's all muddled up from what it was before.

I find it very wearing trying to unravel the "meaning" behind the terminology being used but maybe I'm just not as involved or interested in the day to day stuff as you guys 🤷



Logged

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,828
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41610 on: November 17, 2023, 02:03:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2023, 09:00:57 am
He can land on a pitch black beach in the dark (this is the exact plane my lad is learning in ;D )






Just need your other son to become a ships captain and you will have conquered land sea and air as a family  ;D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,209
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41611 on: November 17, 2023, 02:05:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 17, 2023, 01:29:53 pm
which beach Rob - Blackpool?

out of curiosity, does the training include any kind of emergency-handling challenges?  (not suggesting your lad's situation was a test :) )

Yeah Blackpool

Luckily my lad wasn't flying, he was with me in the car when I rang and Eddie said he'd had to land on the beach, he was supposed to have a couple of lessons on Sunday in that very plane.

To answer the question, yes he has to practice engine failures, they cut the engine and he has to pick a place to land, such as a field and put it down. Seeing as the instructor landed on a pitch dark beach, I'm happy for him to teach my lad this.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41612 on: November 17, 2023, 02:11:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2023, 02:05:05 pm
Yeah Blackpool

Luckily my lad wasn't flying, he was with me in the car when I rang and Eddie said he'd had to land on the beach, he was supposed to have a couple of lessons on Sunday in that very plane.

To answer the question, yes he has to practice engine failures, they cut the engine and he has to pick a place to land, such as a field and put it down. Seeing as the instructor landed on a pitch dark beach, I'm happy for him to teach my lad this.
ah sorry, I misunderstood.  sounds like he's in good hand mind you.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,209
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41613 on: November 17, 2023, 02:19:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 17, 2023, 02:11:22 pm
ah sorry, I misunderstood.  sounds like he's in good hand mind you.

I should have made it clearer.

Still hiding it from the missus, Rock FM DJ'd were talking about it while she was in the kitchen, she went upstairs when the 7:30 news came on and then walked out the room during the 8am news just as the story was on and walked back in just after it finsihed, it was like a comedy sketch ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41614 on: November 17, 2023, 02:20:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2023, 02:19:47 pm
I should have made it clearer.

Still hiding it from the missus, Rock FM DJ'd were talking about it while she was in the kitchen, she went upstairs when the 7:30 news came on and then walked out the room during the 8am news just as the story was on and walked back in just after it finsihed, it was like a comedy sketch ;D

:) :)
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,250
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41615 on: November 17, 2023, 08:29:55 pm »
Forgetting a beer left in the freezer.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,704
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41616 on: November 17, 2023, 08:38:43 pm »
Not having a beer to put in the freezer 😕
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,209
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41617 on: November 17, 2023, 09:06:39 pm »
On the manning list for tomorrow but the fucking idiot planners haven't planned me, so no fucking work :no
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,034
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41618 on: November 17, 2023, 09:24:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 17, 2023, 09:06:39 pm
On the manning list for tomorrow but the fucking idiot planners haven't planned me, so no fucking work :no
and its international break
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,831
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41619 on: November 17, 2023, 09:28:16 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on November 17, 2023, 09:24:10 pm
and its international break
Rob will love that.   ;D
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,209
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41620 on: November 18, 2023, 08:06:40 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on November 17, 2023, 09:24:10 pm
and its international break

They were on the phone at 6:15, you not coming in? Now at work, missus delighted I'm out of the house
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41621 on: November 18, 2023, 03:38:10 pm »
And double delighted you're earning some money.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,209
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41622 on: November 18, 2023, 08:52:48 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 18, 2023, 03:38:10 pm
And double delighted you're earning some money.

Yeah I've gone a bit nuts on the credit cards again, need to pay that off asap
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41623 on: November 19, 2023, 04:01:02 pm »
I had to work yesterday,not done a Saturday in ages.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41624 on: November 19, 2023, 10:23:47 pm »
Paul being shit scared to tell his boss when he can't work because I am!! 

FFS most employers realise that people's working lives are no longer Mon to Fri 9-5 and need to work round their partners committments 😕
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,773
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41625 on: Yesterday at 12:43:05 am »
Reach PLCs fast expanding army of gutter rags, now including the Echo.

Sick of seeing shite from pages I dont follow like Bristol Live coming up with absolutely absurd stories, anyone who works there cannot call themselves a journalist. Theyre brainless clickbait producers churning out 500 word essays from a viral tweet/tiktok or whatever the latest flavour of the month is.

If you even attempt to read the short novel written in response to a TikTok about a new washing powder in Home Bargains youre greeted with countless unskippable adverts and a constantly refreshing unreadable page that presents the journalistic equivalent of shit smeared on a wall.

Getting Mandy from Colchester to share a story about Kerry Katonas new fitted wardrobes or having Daz from Northumberland comment angrily on a story about a primary school using pronouns is far more important than producing insightful, credible stories.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,494
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41626 on: Yesterday at 12:51:13 am »
The Echo died some time ago. I do still log onto its twitching corpse (their website) now and again, but instantly regret doing so. The Echo used to be a credible newspaper, but it's a right mess these days.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,613
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41627 on: Yesterday at 10:38:51 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 12:51:13 am
The Echo died some time ago. I do still log onto its twitching corpse (their website) now and again, but instantly regret doing so. The Echo used to be a credible newspaper, but it's a right mess these days.

Yeah, the echo died when they moved out of the old echo building to Oldham [is it] most of the articles have no relation to Liverpool, & Liverpool region, & if they do it's the latest crime.

 Oh & having javascript turned off is a must too when going onto the echo site, videos on autoload on every article too is very annoying.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,250
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41628 on: Yesterday at 06:26:12 pm »
The amount of cheap, churned-out Chinese-made crap on Amazon. There should be a filter toggle for them.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,209
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41629 on: Yesterday at 07:55:57 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 06:26:12 pm
The amount of cheap, churned-out Chinese-made crap on Amazon. There should be a filter toggle for them.

I've noticed it more and more that its turning into AliExpress
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,037
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41630 on: Today at 07:24:28 am »
Its nearly half seven and still dark :(
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,250
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41631 on: Today at 09:21:08 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:55:57 pm
I've noticed it more and more that its turning into AliExpress

Temu - Shop Like A Billionaire (In 1923 Berlin)
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,209
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41632 on: Today at 09:26:06 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:21:08 am
Temu - Shop Like A Billionaire (In 1923 Berlin)

I'll be honest, I got a boss memory card reader off there for £4 - does my CF card out of my camera ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,250
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41633 on: Today at 09:36:14 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:26:06 am
I'll be honest, I got a boss memory card reader off there for £4 - does my CF card out of my camera ;D

Then transmits the images back to CCP HQ.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,209
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41634 on: Today at 09:36:54 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:36:14 am
Then transmits the images back to CCP HQ.

They're not going to like seeing my 56 year old dick ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,884
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41635 on: Today at 09:45:16 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 06:26:12 pm
The amount of cheap, churned-out Chinese-made crap on Amazon. There should be a filter toggle for them.

I feel like it has got worse and worse over the last few years.
I was looking for a phone case the other week - most of the results were for identical products, under 20 different "brands" (none of which I'd ever heard of).
Just went to an actual shop in the end, rather pay the extra and have some confidence in what I'm actually buying.


I also hate that the "name" of almost all products are filled with keywords, sometimes at the expense of actually telling you what the product is or who has made it.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,704
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41636 on: Today at 12:03:48 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:45:16 am
I also hate that the "name" of almost all products are filled with keywords, sometimes at the expense of actually telling you what the product is or who has made it.

Like Manchester United PLC ?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,613
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41637 on: Today at 12:46:10 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 07:24:28 am
Its nearly half seven and still dark :(

Just as bad that sunset is around 4.10pm, i hate the period of autumn/winter from November to the end of February, mostly because of lack of daylight. :(
Logged
#Sausages

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,828
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41638 on: Today at 12:52:59 pm »
Royal mail again. Ordered my daughters Christmas stuff from Shein, it was dispatched last Monday 48 hour tracked. Receive a message from Shein this morning saying the parcel is being returned to them so I check the royal mail app and it says 'incorrectly addressed'

Phoned up royal mail and the guy doesn't know why it is being returned as the address is correct. Twice I've had them making shit up now about why they can't deliver a parcel.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1036 1037 1038 1039 1040 [1041]   Go Up
« previous next »
 