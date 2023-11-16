« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 07:49:19 am
When the peas in your Pot Noodle are all broken up so you can't easily get rid of them
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 09:00:57 am
Quote from: SamLad on November 15, 2023, 02:30:57 pm
you'll be safe on that plane, the pilot is in god mode.  he's basically a cheat code at flying.


:)

He can land on a pitch black beach in the dark (this is the exact plane my lad is learning in ;D )



Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 09:35:33 am
People who ask people questions via other people.

Teams chat with the boss:

"Did you speak to X?"

"Yes, he said this."

"Can you ask him this other thing?"

Why don't you do it yourself, cut out the middleman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 09:51:49 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:35:33 am
People who ask people questions via other people.

Teams chat with the boss:

"Did you speak to X?"

"Yes, he said this."

"Can you ask him this other thing?"

Why don't you do it yourself, cut out the middleman?
Let me know what your boss says in reply please.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:11:07 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:35:33 am
People who ask people questions via other people.

Teams chat with the boss:

"Did you speak to X?"

"Yes, he said this."

"Can you ask him this other thing?"

Why don't you do it yourself, cut out the middleman?

Depends on the circumstances though doesnt it? If you have that relationship already with the 3rd party its probably easier/better for you to ask the follow up questions.

Thats how i justify it to myself anyway. :D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 11:21:02 am
I thought all that kind of nonsense was well dead now with the likes of slack/teams.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 12:05:11 pm
The boss in question is the other person's boss too.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 12:32:53 pm
Just making himself feel important then.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 01:29:53 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:00:57 am
He can land on a pitch black beach in the dark (this is the exact plane my lad is learning in ;D )


which beach Rob - Blackpool?

out of curiosity, does the training include any kind of emergency-handling challenges?  (not suggesting your lad's situation was a test :) )
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 01:54:05 pm
Politics, on all sides.

Whenever I feel I'm getting to grips with what's happening with how or why certain things are good news or others are disgraceful or grim someone or something comes along and kicks the whole pile of crap into the air but when everything lands back on the ground it's all muddled up from what it was before.

I find it very wearing trying to unravel the "meaning" behind the terminology being used but maybe I'm just not as involved or interested in the day to day stuff as you guys 🤷



Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 02:03:34 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:00:57 am
He can land on a pitch black beach in the dark (this is the exact plane my lad is learning in ;D )






Just need your other son to become a ships captain and you will have conquered land sea and air as a family  ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 02:05:05 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:29:53 pm
which beach Rob - Blackpool?

out of curiosity, does the training include any kind of emergency-handling challenges?  (not suggesting your lad's situation was a test :) )

Yeah Blackpool

Luckily my lad wasn't flying, he was with me in the car when I rang and Eddie said he'd had to land on the beach, he was supposed to have a couple of lessons on Sunday in that very plane.

To answer the question, yes he has to practice engine failures, they cut the engine and he has to pick a place to land, such as a field and put it down. Seeing as the instructor landed on a pitch dark beach, I'm happy for him to teach my lad this.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 02:11:22 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:05:05 pm
Yeah Blackpool

Luckily my lad wasn't flying, he was with me in the car when I rang and Eddie said he'd had to land on the beach, he was supposed to have a couple of lessons on Sunday in that very plane.

To answer the question, yes he has to practice engine failures, they cut the engine and he has to pick a place to land, such as a field and put it down. Seeing as the instructor landed on a pitch dark beach, I'm happy for him to teach my lad this.
ah sorry, I misunderstood.  sounds like he's in good hand mind you.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 02:19:47 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:11:22 pm
ah sorry, I misunderstood.  sounds like he's in good hand mind you.

I should have made it clearer.

Still hiding it from the missus, Rock FM DJ'd were talking about it while she was in the kitchen, she went upstairs when the 7:30 news came on and then walked out the room during the 8am news just as the story was on and walked back in just after it finsihed, it was like a comedy sketch ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 02:20:41 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:19:47 pm
I should have made it clearer.

Still hiding it from the missus, Rock FM DJ'd were talking about it while she was in the kitchen, she went upstairs when the 7:30 news came on and then walked out the room during the 8am news just as the story was on and walked back in just after it finsihed, it was like a comedy sketch ;D

:) :)
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 08:29:55 pm
Forgetting a beer left in the freezer.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 08:38:43 pm
Not having a beer to put in the freezer 😕
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 09:06:39 pm
On the manning list for tomorrow but the fucking idiot planners haven't planned me, so no fucking work :no
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 09:24:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:06:39 pm
On the manning list for tomorrow but the fucking idiot planners haven't planned me, so no fucking work :no
and its international break
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Yesterday at 09:28:16 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:24:10 pm
and its international break
Rob will love that.   ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 08:06:40 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:24:10 pm
and its international break

They were on the phone at 6:15, you not coming in? Now at work, missus delighted I'm out of the house
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 03:38:10 pm
And double delighted you're earning some money.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 08:52:48 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:38:10 pm
And double delighted you're earning some money.

Yeah I've gone a bit nuts on the credit cards again, need to pay that off asap
