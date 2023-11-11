« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41560 on: Today at 12:24:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:25:23 pm
Alternatively allow enough time to buy a ticket. Or buy one on your phone.


People don't intend to almost miss the train. Sometimes things happen to delay you.

But if you've not had time to buy a ticket, there should be some mechanism to buy it once you board.

WRT online tickets, it may have changed now but the last time I tried to buy one after boarding, it said I couldn't. But that maybe because I was trying to buy a ticket for that specific train, whilst an open ticket would be fine (can anyone clarify?)

Logged


Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41561 on: Today at 12:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:24:47 pm

People don't intend to almost miss the train. Sometimes things happen to delay you.

But if you've not had time to buy a ticket, there should be some mechanism to buy it once you board.

WRT online tickets, it may have changed now but the last time I tried to buy one after boarding, it said I couldn't. But that maybe because I was trying to buy a ticket for that specific train, whilst an open ticket would be fine (can anyone clarify?)



That makes sense, when writing the code, you'd not allow a ticket to be sold for a station the train had passed - you should be able to buy a ticket for a station its not arrived at yet though. The Open one would cover you for your current journey.

Inspector on the Manc to Liverpool train on Saturday told this fella his machine was broken and to buy at Limey, wehen we gets there, no-one is checking tickets, so he just waltzed off with an approve bunk ;D
Logged


Online jillcwhomever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41562 on: Today at 12:38:50 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:55:41 am
Got sick for the first time in years yesterday and was just looking forward to going home and enjoying a warm meal and some hot drinks to stave off the symptoms, only to come home to a power outage that lasted 12 hours  :butt

Getting sick for the first time in years? What is your secret? Hope you are feeling better anyway.
Logged


Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41563 on: Today at 12:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:24:47 pm

People don't intend to almost miss the train. Sometimes things happen to delay you.

But if you've not had time to buy a ticket, there should be some mechanism to buy it once you board.

WRT online tickets, it may have changed now but the last time I tried to buy one after boarding, it said I couldn't. But that maybe because I was trying to buy a ticket for that specific train, whilst an open ticket would be fine (can anyone clarify?)


Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:35:46 pm
That makes sense, when writing the code, you'd not allow a ticket to be sold for a station the train had passed - you should be able to buy a ticket for a station its not arrived at yet though. The Open one would cover you for your current journey.

Inspector on the Manc to Liverpool train on Saturday told this fella his machine was broken and to buy at Limey, wehen we gets there, no-one is checking tickets, so he just waltzed off with an approve bunk ;D
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 11, 2023, 12:15:44 pm
I'll never understand the train pricing over there. Here, you get a train from A to B and it's a set price

Not only is it a set price from A to B, we have conductors on the train that sell tickets, and you can buy a ticket online after getting on the train. You're buying it from station to station, not for a specific train. I don't buy a ticket until I'm standing on the train.
The only difference in price is travelling before or after 9.30. If you're travelling after 9.30 it's 1/3 off the price. My train was 20 minutes late yesterday to get into work. Was due at 9.10, I didn't get on it until 9.32, so I bought the reduced price ticket  :D
I guess it helps only having one operator instead of the madness over there.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:00:42 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged



Offline Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41564 on: Today at 01:06:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:25:23 pm
Alternatively allow enough time to buy a ticket. Or buy one on your phone. Maybe even get a split ticket!

Erm, only you cannot buy tickets for Merseyrail & download it to your phone, like you can with every other operator on the rail network, Merseyrail haven't installed the tech that's needed, & it doesn't look like happening anytime soon.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:09:10 pm by Statto Red »
Logged


Offline B0151?

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41565 on: Today at 01:45:22 pm »
I don't even get so angry about it as I recognise it's just the silly nature of some football fans and probably people in general

But the way some of our world class players were getting written off after a bad season despite nearly taking us to a quad the season before. I don't see what's so hard about just saying "last season wasn't the best but we know the team had problems which we will/have addressed so let's see what next season is like"

The "I was so wrong about saying he was finished!" are all very nice and all but it's really not hard to not do that in the first place... Especially to lads who have earned the trust over the years and still at good age.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41566 on: Today at 02:11:46 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:45:22 pm
I don't even get so angry about it as I recognise it's just the silly nature of some football fans and probably people in general

But the way some of our world class players were getting written off after a bad season despite nearly taking us to a quad the season before. I don't see what's so hard about just saying "last season wasn't the best but we know the team had problems which we will/have addressed so let's see what next season is like"

The "I was so wrong about saying he was finished!" are all very nice and all but it's really not hard to not do that in the first place... Especially to lads who have earned the trust over the years and still at good age.


Well Fabinho and Henderson were finished and rightfully written off. Firmino had struggled to reach his peak form for 2-3 seasons.

Virg has never recovered to pre-NeanderthalPickford levels. Robbo has put a lot of high-octane miles on the clock. Matip is on a decline (and has struggled more this season)

Saying all that, a functioning midfield and evolved tactics, and everyone looks way better (even without a top quality 6)

I'll also say that that 'almost the quad' season was a bit misrepresentative in that we weren't as amazing as it suggested. We rode some big luck and stuttered through a lot of results. We were very good overall, but several levels down from that 2018/2019/2010 period.

I think this season we're already at the 2021/2 season level, and I expect us to get better as the season goes on.
Logged


Online tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41567 on: Today at 02:23:59 pm »
Got a floater the size of a planet creeping in from the left and it won't fuck off.
Logged


Online Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41568 on: Today at 02:25:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:23:59 pm
Got a floater the size of a planet creeping in from the left and it won't fuck off.

Reads like one of those Facebook statuses your mate puts up when you leave your phone unguarded
Logged



Online rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41569 on: Today at 02:28:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:23:59 pm
Got a floater the size of a planet creeping in from the left and it won't fuck off.

Use the bog brush to break it up then flush again
Logged


Online Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41570 on: Today at 03:43:14 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 01:45:22 pm
I don't even get so angry about it as I recognise it's just the silly nature of some football fans and probably people in general

But the way some of our world class players were getting written off after a bad season despite nearly taking us to a quad the season before. I don't see what's so hard about just saying "last season wasn't the best but we know the team had problems which we will/have addressed so let's see what next season is like"

The "I was so wrong about saying he was finished!" are all very nice and all but it's really not hard to not do that in the first place... Especially to lads who have earned the trust over the years and still at good age.
Heh heh 100% with you on this. If you don't come out with prematuire shite in the first place you won't need to apologise for coming across like a complete tit afterwards.

Even if you privately have doubts about a player you don't have to write them off on a public forum. You could just be, you know, supportive instead. It won't affect what eventually transpires in the fullness of time, but you'll look less of a knob.
Logged



Offline SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41571 on: Today at 03:52:29 pm »
Every player in the world makes mistakes or underperforms, sooner or later.  Getting frustrated with them at times is almost inevitable. But some ppl seem to take it as a personal insult or something.


What burns me is posters who make it clear they don't rate a player - which in itself is ok I guess - but they then insist on  repeating their opinion game after game. Beating eveyone over the head with the same cut and paste words ffs.

It's fucking tedious as shite.

Do they expect everyone else to one day see their opinion for the 50th time and respond with "Oh hell, you were right all along. You really are clever!" or something?
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41572 on: Today at 08:43:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:23:59 pm
Got a floater the size of a planet creeping in from the left and it won't fuck off.

A turd or one in your eye?
Logged
