I don't even get so angry about it as I recognise it's just the silly nature of some football fans and probably people in general



But the way some of our world class players were getting written off after a bad season despite nearly taking us to a quad the season before. I don't see what's so hard about just saying "last season wasn't the best but we know the team had problems which we will/have addressed so let's see what next season is like"



The "I was so wrong about saying he was finished!" are all very nice and all but it's really not hard to not do that in the first place... Especially to lads who have earned the trust over the years and still at good age.