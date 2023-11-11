I don't even get so angry about it as I recognise it's just the silly nature of some football fans and probably people in general
But the way some of our world class players were getting written off after a bad season despite nearly taking us to a quad the season before. I don't see what's so hard about just saying "last season wasn't the best but we know the team had problems which we will/have addressed so let's see what next season is like"
The "I was so wrong about saying he was finished!" are all very nice and all but it's really not hard to not do that in the first place... Especially to lads who have earned the trust over the years and still at good age.
Well Fabinho and Henderson were finished and rightfully written off. Firmino had struggled to reach his peak form for 2-3 seasons.
Virg has never recovered to pre-NeanderthalPickford levels. Robbo has put a lot of high-octane miles on the clock. Matip is on a decline (and has struggled more this season)
Saying all that, a functioning midfield and evolved tactics, and everyone looks way better (even without a top quality 6)
I'll also say that that 'almost the quad' season was a bit misrepresentative in that we weren't as amazing as it suggested. We rode some big luck and stuttered through a lot of results. We were very good overall, but several levels down from that 2018/2019/2010 period.
I think this season we're already at the 2021/2 season level, and I expect us to get better as the season goes on.