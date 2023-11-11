« previous next »
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41560 on: Today at 12:24:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:25:23 pm
Alternatively allow enough time to buy a ticket. Or buy one on your phone.


People don't intend to almost miss the train. Sometimes things happen to delay you.

But if you've not had time to buy a ticket, there should be some mechanism to buy it once you board.

WRT online tickets, it may have changed now but the last time I tried to buy one after boarding, it said I couldn't. But that maybe because I was trying to buy a ticket for that specific train, whilst an open ticket would be fine (can anyone clarify?)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41561 on: Today at 12:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:24:47 pm

People don't intend to almost miss the train. Sometimes things happen to delay you.

But if you've not had time to buy a ticket, there should be some mechanism to buy it once you board.

WRT online tickets, it may have changed now but the last time I tried to buy one after boarding, it said I couldn't. But that maybe because I was trying to buy a ticket for that specific train, whilst an open ticket would be fine (can anyone clarify?)



That makes sense, when writing the code, you'd not allow a ticket to be sold for a station the train had passed - you should be able to buy a ticket for a station its not arrived at yet though. The Open one would cover you for your current journey.

Inspector on the Manc to Liverpool train on Saturday told this fella his machine was broken and to buy at Limey, wehen we gets there, no-one is checking tickets, so he just waltzed off with an approve bunk ;D
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41562 on: Today at 12:38:50 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:55:41 am
Got sick for the first time in years yesterday and was just looking forward to going home and enjoying a warm meal and some hot drinks to stave off the symptoms, only to come home to a power outage that lasted 12 hours  :butt

Getting sick for the first time in years? What is your secret? Hope you are feeling better anyway.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41563 on: Today at 12:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:24:47 pm

People don't intend to almost miss the train. Sometimes things happen to delay you.

But if you've not had time to buy a ticket, there should be some mechanism to buy it once you board.

WRT online tickets, it may have changed now but the last time I tried to buy one after boarding, it said I couldn't. But that maybe because I was trying to buy a ticket for that specific train, whilst an open ticket would be fine (can anyone clarify?)


Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:35:46 pm
That makes sense, when writing the code, you'd not allow a ticket to be sold for a station the train had passed - you should be able to buy a ticket for a station its not arrived at yet though. The Open one would cover you for your current journey.

Inspector on the Manc to Liverpool train on Saturday told this fella his machine was broken and to buy at Limey, wehen we gets there, no-one is checking tickets, so he just waltzed off with an approve bunk ;D
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 11, 2023, 12:15:44 pm
I'll never understand the train pricing over there. Here, you get a train from A to B and it's a set price

Not only is it a set price from A to B, we have conductors on the train that sell tickets, and you can buy a ticket online after getting on the train. You're buying it from station to station, not for a specific train. I don't buy a ticket until I'm standing on the train.
The only difference in price is travelling before or after 9.30. If you're travelling after 9.30 it's 1/3 off the price. My train was 20 minutes late yesterday to get into work. Was due at 9.10, I didn't get on it until 9.32, so I bought the reduced price ticket  :D
I guess it helps only having one operator instead of the madness over there.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41564 on: Today at 01:06:28 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:25:23 pm
Alternatively allow enough time to buy a ticket. Or buy one on your phone. Maybe even get a split ticket!

Erm, only you cannot buy tickets for Merseyrail & download it to your phone, like you can with every other operator on the rail network, Merseyrail haven't installed the tech that's needed, & it doesn't look like happening anytime soon.
