

People don't intend to almost miss the train. Sometimes things happen to delay you.



But if you've not had time to buy a ticket, there should be some mechanism to buy it once you board.



WRT online tickets, it may have changed now but the last time I tried to buy one after boarding, it said I couldn't. But that maybe because I was trying to buy a ticket for that specific train, whilst an open ticket would be fine (can anyone clarify?)







That makes sense, when writing the code, you'd not allow a ticket to be sold for a station the train had passed - you should be able to buy a ticket for a station its not arrived at yet though. The Open one would cover you for your current journey.



Inspector on the Manc to Liverpool train on Saturday told this fella his machine was broken and to buy at Limey, wehen we gets there, no-one is checking tickets, so he just waltzed off with an approve bunk



I'll never understand the train pricing over there. Here, you get a train from A to B and it's a set price



Not only is it a set price from A to B, we have conductors on the train that sell tickets, and you can buy a ticket online after getting on the train. You're buying it from station to station, not for a specific train. I don't buy a ticket until I'm standing on the train.The only difference in price is travelling before or after 9.30. If you're travelling after 9.30 it's 1/3 off the price. My train was 20 minutes late yesterday to get into work. Was due at 9.10, I didn't get on it until 9.32, so I bought the reduced price ticketI guess it helps only having one operator instead of the madness over there.