Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,073
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41520 on: November 11, 2023, 12:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 11, 2023, 12:15:44 pm
I'll never understand the train pricing over there. Here, you get a train from A to B and it's a set price

Its mental. There's another ticket called a split saver, this is fucking nuts. Usually its about £34 return to Liverpool from ours, but with the splitsaver, we buy two tickets to Warrington, then two tickets to Lime Street and the same back, so its 8 tickets. Mad thing is, you stay on the same fucking train, you don't get off and its about £22 return  ???
Fuck the Tories

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41521 on: November 11, 2023, 12:49:21 pm »
bloody hell.  figuring out what train ticket to buy could take longer than the journey :)
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,073
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41522 on: November 11, 2023, 01:06:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 11, 2023, 12:49:21 pm
bloody hell.  figuring out what train ticket to buy could take longer than the journey :)

Thankfully the website does all the work for you, but, like Barney says its like in NI, just have a single price to start with
Fuck the Tories

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,994
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41523 on: November 11, 2023, 01:17:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 11, 2023, 01:06:04 pm
Thankfully the website does all the work for you, but, like Barney says its like in NI, just have a single price to start with
ah, ok. I had a vision of standing at a ticket window wondering wtf I was being told.  :)
Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41524 on: November 11, 2023, 01:29:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 11, 2023, 01:06:04 pm
Thankfully the website does all the work for you, but, like Barney says its like in NI, just have a single price to start with

What website is that?
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,878
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41525 on: November 11, 2023, 10:28:07 pm »
Blackpool.

After a day out in the Lakes and a lovely pub meal, one of the girls asked about the possibility of going through Blackpool lights on the way back. Only an hour (should have been) detour, and we've not done it in years, so yeah.

I hate the place anyway (apart from the Pleasure Beach) but at night, it turns into a sewer, full of turds bobbing about in the effluent. It's a magnet for turds. And it was surprisingly busy. Being stuck not moving in the car whilst pissed-up knobheads stagger along the promenade is about the opposite of fun.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,073
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41526 on: November 11, 2023, 10:41:07 pm »
Nobby. Blackpool is a fucking cesspit, absolute dump of a place
Fuck the Tories

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41527 on: November 11, 2023, 11:08:12 pm »
Was listening to the radio for the first time in ages and it dawned on me that for the next two months that goddamn fairytale of New York is going to be on every bloody day at every bloody hour! Fucking hate that song
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,073
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41528 on: November 11, 2023, 11:48:10 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on November 11, 2023, 11:08:12 pm
Was listening to the radio for the first time in ages and it dawned on me that for the next two months that goddamn fairytale of New York is going to be on every bloody day at every bloody hour! Fucking hate that song

I love the song, but no every fucking day.

God I wish I could put ale away like I did in my 20s, I've only had about 7 or8 pints and I'm pissed
Fuck the Tories

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,485
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41529 on: November 11, 2023, 11:51:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 11, 2023, 11:48:10 pm
I love the song, but no every fucking day.

God I wish I could put ale away like I did in my 20s, I've only had about 7 or8 pints and I'm pissed

Another one for the Things That Make Me Feel Old thread... ;D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,384
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41530 on: November 12, 2023, 01:13:46 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on November 11, 2023, 11:08:12 pm
Was listening to the radio for the first time in ages and it dawned on me that for the next two months that goddamn fairytale of New York is going to be on every bloody day at every bloody hour! Fucking hate that song
I'm glad I'm not the only one. I absolutely hate that song.

Another gripe tonight is twats driving to Sefton Park late at night then setting off industrial scale fireworks before getting off back to wherever they came from. The dog has been going potty.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,384
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41531 on: November 12, 2023, 01:15:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 11, 2023, 11:48:10 pm
I love the song, but no every fucking day.

God I wish I could put ale away like I did in my 20s, I've only had about 7 or 8 pints and I'm pissed
At £6.50 a pint that might not be such a bad thing.
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,586
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41532 on: November 12, 2023, 11:51:33 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 12, 2023, 01:15:32 am
At £6.50 a pint that might not be such a bad thing.

Yeah, you can find yourself spending £100 on a night out now very easily.
#Sausages

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,073
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41533 on: November 12, 2023, 01:39:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November 12, 2023, 01:15:32 am
At £6.50 a pint that might not be such a bad thing.

Just remembered the missus knocked a full pint over in Erics too :no

Quote from: Statto Red on November 12, 2023, 11:51:33 am
Yeah, you can find yourself spending £100 on a night out now very easily.

Cards/Google Pay is a mare, as you have no idea how much you are spending..
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,073
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41534 on: November 12, 2023, 01:41:30 pm »
Eldest has been on the Rememberance Parade, on the march back to the town centre, down a closed main road, some Arl c*nt has come out of the shopping centre car park and tried to fucking drive through the parade, just as my lad was marching past - he said a copper had to run over and slam his hands on the bonnet the make the c*nt aware and stop :no
Fuck the Tories

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,309
  • YNWA
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41535 on: November 12, 2023, 04:40:42 pm »
Needed Nunez to score to win just under £4k on a bet builder bet (£15 stake). Gutted.
Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • JFT 97
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41536 on: November 12, 2023, 04:41:52 pm »
Cold feet always makes me feel colder than it really is. Feel like blocks of ice after being at the game.
Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41537 on: November 12, 2023, 06:45:57 pm »
I was watching the match today on a stream, think it was Fox or Supersport or something like that, and anytime there was a goal in one of the other matches it would flick to that match to show what had just happened. It was a split screen but ours was on a tiny screen. I'm trying to watch our game and I really don't give a toss if Fulham or whoever scored. Really bugged me today.
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,686
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41538 on: Yesterday at 08:57:57 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on November 12, 2023, 04:41:52 pm
Cold feet always makes me feel colder than it really is. Feel like blocks of ice after being at the game.

Get a foot warmer! I've got one for under my desk in the office ;D
Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,746
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41539 on: Yesterday at 09:08:53 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 08:57:57 am
Get a foot warmer! I've got one for under my desk in the office ;D

A dog that farts all day? Hard pass!
Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,020
  • Never Forget
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41540 on: Yesterday at 09:34:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 12, 2023, 01:41:30 pm
Eldest has been on the Rememberance Parade, on the march back to the town centre, down a closed main road, some Arl c*nt has come out of the shopping centre car park and tried to fucking drive through the parade, just as my lad was marching past - he said a copper had to run over and slam his hands on the bonnet the make the c*nt aware and stop :no

That is great that your son was actually in the parade. Impressive life box to tick. Shame people are idiots and get close to ruining it.
Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • JFT 97
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41541 on: Yesterday at 01:21:55 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 08:57:57 am
Get a foot warmer! I've got one for under my desk in the office ;D
That is going to the top of my Santa list.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41542 on: Yesterday at 01:29:55 pm »
I was on MOTD2 last night looking particularly gormless, now Ive got people texting me the still from their telly

lets just say it was a bad angle
Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,259
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41543 on: Yesterday at 01:31:20 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:29:55 pm
I was on MOTD2 last night looking particularly gormless, now Ive got people texting me the still from their telly

lets just say it was a bad angle

*opens iPlayer
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41544 on: Yesterday at 01:48:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 01:31:20 pm
*opens iPlayer

Ill save you the bother

Gormless 4 eyed prick stuffing his face in an Icon hat

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,073
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41545 on: Yesterday at 01:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:48:43 pm
Ill save you the bother

Gormless 4 eyed prick stuffing his face in an Icon hat



:lmao
Fuck the Tories

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41546 on: Yesterday at 02:01:13 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:48:43 pm
Ill save you the bother

Gormless 4 eyed prick stuffing his face in an Icon hat



At quick glance it looks like ya rolling a spliff not feasting 😂
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41547 on: Yesterday at 02:04:32 pm »
Not with that Steward behind Debs
Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,279
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41548 on: Yesterday at 02:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:04:32 pm
Not with that Steward behind Debs

He wants your food mate. He's very jealous and he doesn't approve.
Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,259
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41549 on: Yesterday at 02:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:04:32 pm
Not with that Steward behind Debs

Doubt Sean Dyche below you would have been too impressed either.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41550 on: Yesterday at 02:09:23 pm »
In my defence there was a long break in play for VAR
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41551 on: Yesterday at 02:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:04:32 pm
Not with that Steward behind Debs

True but I'm sure he'd be fine if you'd offered him a toke 👍
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,323
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41552 on: Yesterday at 02:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:48:43 pm
Ill save you the bother

Gormless 4 eyed prick stuffing his face in an Icon hat


Strangely you seem to be in the row below as well, but minus yer hat and scoff
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41553 on: Yesterday at 02:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:46:03 pm
Strangely you seem to be in the row below as well, but minus yer hat and scoff

There's hair under that ill fitting hat
Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,337
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41554 on: Yesterday at 02:51:56 pm »
Always weird seeing people on here in real life.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,821
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41555 on: Yesterday at 03:34:08 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 08:57:57 am
Get a foot warmer! I've got one for under my desk in the office ;D

Got my other half one of them and she was still using it during the summer!
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,642
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41556 on: Yesterday at 10:25:23 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on November 11, 2023, 12:22:37 pm
Also on trains, I had to run to get on one at Sandhills the other week, so naturally couldnt buy the ticket. One of the rail workers comes through the train and I explain and ask if I can buy a ticket now. Instead I get warned that if I ever get caught bunking again, Ill get a £100 fine and theyre no longer able to sell tickets on the train.

When did this change and whats the alternative? Run late by half an hour? Hope that you get a decent enough guard on the train/your stop?
Alternatively allow enough time to buy a ticket. Or buy one on your phone. Maybe even get a split ticket!
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,910
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41557 on: Today at 06:51:48 am »
The petrol station being full at 6 in the morning and people pulling up at the pumps who arent buying fuel. It was like Piccadilly circus this morning.
