Blackpool.



After a day out in the Lakes and a lovely pub meal, one of the girls asked about the possibility of going through Blackpool lights on the way back. Only an hour (should have been) detour, and we've not done it in years, so yeah.



I hate the place anyway (apart from the Pleasure Beach) but at night, it turns into a sewer, full of turds bobbing about in the effluent. It's a magnet for turds. And it was surprisingly busy. Being stuck not moving in the car whilst pissed-up knobheads stagger along the promenade is about the opposite of fun.