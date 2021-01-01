« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1034 1035 1036 1037 1038 [1039]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2312135 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,032
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41520 on: Yesterday at 12:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 12:15:44 pm
I'll never understand the train pricing over there. Here, you get a train from A to B and it's a set price

Its mental. There's another ticket called a split saver, this is fucking nuts. Usually its about £34 return to Liverpool from ours, but with the splitsaver, we buy two tickets to Warrington, then two tickets to Lime Street and the same back, so its 8 tickets. Mad thing is, you stay on the same fucking train, you don't get off and its about £22 return  ???
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41521 on: Yesterday at 12:49:21 pm »
bloody hell.  figuring out what train ticket to buy could take longer than the journey :)
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,032
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41522 on: Yesterday at 01:06:04 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:49:21 pm
bloody hell.  figuring out what train ticket to buy could take longer than the journey :)

Thankfully the website does all the work for you, but, like Barney says its like in NI, just have a single price to start with
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,939
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41523 on: Yesterday at 01:17:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:06:04 pm
Thankfully the website does all the work for you, but, like Barney says its like in NI, just have a single price to start with
ah, ok. I had a vision of standing at a ticket window wondering wtf I was being told.  :)
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41524 on: Yesterday at 01:29:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:06:04 pm
Thankfully the website does all the work for you, but, like Barney says its like in NI, just have a single price to start with

What website is that?
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,862
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41525 on: Yesterday at 10:28:07 pm »
Blackpool.

After a day out in the Lakes and a lovely pub meal, one of the girls asked about the possibility of going through Blackpool lights on the way back. Only an hour (should have been) detour, and we've not done it in years, so yeah.

I hate the place anyway (apart from the Pleasure Beach) but at night, it turns into a sewer, full of turds bobbing about in the effluent. It's a magnet for turds. And it was surprisingly busy. Being stuck not moving in the car whilst pissed-up knobheads stagger along the promenade is about the opposite of fun.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,032
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41526 on: Yesterday at 10:41:07 pm »
Nobby. Blackpool is a fucking cesspit, absolute dump of a place
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41527 on: Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm »
Was listening to the radio for the first time in ages and it dawned on me that for the next two months that goddamn fairytale of New York is going to be on every bloody day at every bloody hour! Fucking hate that song
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,032
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41528 on: Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 11:08:12 pm
Was listening to the radio for the first time in ages and it dawned on me that for the next two months that goddamn fairytale of New York is going to be on every bloody day at every bloody hour! Fucking hate that song

I love the song, but no every fucking day.

God I wish I could put ale away like I did in my 20s, I've only had about 7 or8 pints and I'm pissed
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,473
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41529 on: Yesterday at 11:51:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:48:10 pm
I love the song, but no every fucking day.

God I wish I could put ale away like I did in my 20s, I've only had about 7 or8 pints and I'm pissed

Another one for the Things That Make Me Feel Old thread... ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...
Pages: 1 ... 1034 1035 1036 1037 1038 [1039]   Go Up
« previous next »
 