I'll never understand the train pricing over there. Here, you get a train from A to B and it's a set price



Its mental. There's another ticket called a split saver, this is fucking nuts. Usually its about 34 return to Liverpool from ours, but with the splitsaver, we buy two tickets to Warrington, then two tickets to Lime Street and the same back, so its 8 tickets. Mad thing is, you stay on the same fucking train, you don't get off and its about 22 return