I live in a terraced house, and I know that the street outside my house doesnt belong to me , but it absolutely pisses me off when I cant get parked in the vicinity of my house.

Ive lived here for 20 plus years and parking has never been an issue.

However my house is near to the local high street, which in the last few years has somewhat gentrified with restaurants, coffee shops , etc opening up in place of pubs , banks etc

Customers of these places use my street as a car park and as a consequence parking between 10am until 9pm is often impossible if you go out and return at this time.

There are no spaces left at all.

It fucking pisses me off when you have bags of shopping, and you cant park anywhere near your own house.

Im tempted sometimes to fucking key down the side of cars parked outside my house.

