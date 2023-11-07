« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2311600 times)

Offline Graeme

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41480 on: November 7, 2023, 09:38:28 am »
Probably said this before, but people that walk down the street holding their phone in front of their mouth with the other person on loudspeaker. Why? What is the point? It's already in front of your face so put it to your ear you absolute weirdo.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41481 on: November 7, 2023, 10:05:53 am »
Quote from: Graeme on November  7, 2023, 09:38:28 am
Probably said this before, but people that walk down the street holding their phone in front of their mouth with the other person on loudspeaker. Why? What is the point? It's already in front of your face so put it to your ear you absolute weirdo.

Ive said this before too, when I see the above or people so oblivious to surroundings I let them walk straight into me and my wheelchair

Walking into a metal fframe usually provides them with a short sharp shock. 
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41482 on: November 7, 2023, 10:07:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November  7, 2023, 10:05:53 am
Ive said this before, when I see the above or people so oblivious to surroundings I let them walk straight into me and my wheelchair

Walking into a metal fframe usually provides them with a short sharp shock.

You should have a couple of those ships prows used as rams fitted, plus some razor wire.

Thatd show the self centred twats.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41483 on: November 7, 2023, 10:18:33 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on November  7, 2023, 10:07:21 am
You should have a couple of those ships prows used as rams fitted, plus some razor wire.

Thatd show the self centred twats.

 ;D
Fucking hell mate, Im just trying to teach them a lesson not maim them.

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41484 on: November 7, 2023, 10:53:29 am »
Quote from: Graeme on November  7, 2023, 09:38:28 am
Probably said this before, but people that walk down the street holding their phone in front of their mouth with the other person on loudspeaker. Why? What is the point? It's already in front of your face so put it to your ear you absolute weirdo.


This. Did nobody ever teach them how to use a phone?
Online redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41485 on: November 7, 2023, 05:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  7, 2023, 10:53:29 am

This. Did nobody ever teach them how to use a phone?

Thats an interesting point. Maybe not? And maybe smart phones don't "communicate" with their design anymore how tobuse them as a phone. If you look at an old roatery phone, its pretry obvious the speaker needs to go near your ear, and the microphone side near your mouth, or you wouldn't hear anything. Later phones still had some sort of visible speaker and microphone (little holes in the plastic, etc). But modern smarphones are essentially just screens, and the "normal mode of operation" is to look at a screen, not hold it to your ear. And as you can't see the speaker/mic anymore, and they've become so good that you don't reallt need to have them near your mouth/ear - maybe people really don't "know" how to hold a phone anymore?
Offline Schmidt

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41486 on: November 7, 2023, 05:37:05 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November  7, 2023, 05:29:03 pm
Thats an interesting point. Maybe not? And maybe smart phones don't "communicate" with their design anymore how tobuse them as a phone. If you look at an old roatery phone, its pretry obvious the speaker needs to go near your ear, and the microphone side near your mouth, or you wouldn't hear anything. Later phones still had some sort of visible speaker and microphone (little holes in the plastic, etc). But modern smarphones are essentially just screens, and the "normal mode of operation" is to look at a screen, not hold it to your ear. And as you can't see the speaker/mic anymore, and they've become so good that you don't reallt need to have them near your mouth/ear - maybe people really don't "know" how to hold a phone anymore?

Nah they're just pricks.
Online redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41487 on: November 7, 2023, 05:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on November  7, 2023, 05:37:05 pm
Nah they're just pricks.

:lmao

Saw someone had posted, was expecting exactly that response ;D
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41488 on: November 7, 2023, 07:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  7, 2023, 10:53:29 am

This. Did nobody ever teach them how to use a phone?

Yeah. The Apprentice.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41489 on: November 7, 2023, 08:04:19 pm »
I just assumed people don't want to hold the phone to their heads because they're afraid of bad health effects. But it might well be that they're just pricks
Online PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41490 on: November 7, 2023, 08:33:33 pm »
Looking at my phone , the speaker and I assume mic are at the bottom, so dumb though it looks it might be the optimal way to make a call.  Off to Google now.

--edit--  Google had pointed out there is a small speaker at the top off my phone.
The horizontal thing is indeed from the apprentice where they hold phones like that so the TV mics can pick up the call.
Personally my phone is really just an interface to rawk so I have no idea how to use it for calls.
« Last Edit: November 7, 2023, 08:39:35 pm by PaulF »
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41491 on: November 7, 2023, 09:27:28 pm »
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41492 on: November 8, 2023, 12:31:03 pm »
Caramac. it's dreadful.

surprised it's still being sold,  not for much longer though.
Offline I've been a good boy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41493 on: November 8, 2023, 01:29:07 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  8, 2023, 12:31:03 pm
Caramac. it's dreadful.

surprised it's still being sold,  not for much longer though.
Glad it's being discontinued so I no longer have to see it on shelves. Rancid stuff.
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41494 on: November 8, 2023, 01:38:08 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on November  8, 2023, 01:29:07 pm
Glad it's being discontinued so I no longer have to see it on shelves. Rancid stuff.
like eating plastic.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41495 on: November 8, 2023, 03:15:10 pm »
Caramac's are fucking great and today is a very sad day.
Offline Jwils21

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41496 on: November 8, 2023, 03:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on November  7, 2023, 09:38:28 am
Probably said this before, but people that walk down the street holding their phone in front of their mouth with the other person on loudspeaker. Why? What is the point? It's already in front of your face so put it to your ear you absolute weirdo.

I'm sure I read somewhere that it was a trend started on reality TV shows that show phonecalls (The Apprentice, Made in Chelsea etc) so that the camera could pick up both ends of the call. It then became a fashion thing because people are thick and impressionable.

Like the people who stand in the centre of Euston station having a really loud work call because business and such. I once stood near a fella and found out Stacey was about to be laid off, they were considering allocating a new project to David and they'll soon need a temp to cover Hayley when she goes off for her operation. If you were such a business bigwig and so important, you'd know a thing or two about confidentiality ffs
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41497 on: November 8, 2023, 03:22:47 pm »
dog is asleep in my office, looks ever so cute, but is farting like a rotten egg filled demon 😭
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41498 on: November 8, 2023, 03:46:47 pm »
getting so bad now that I'm tempted to set off the ring just so he'll run off without me having to do anything, is that mean?
Online tubby

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41499 on: November 8, 2023, 03:48:44 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on November  8, 2023, 03:46:47 pm
getting so bad now that I'm tempted to set off the ring just so he'll run off without me having to do anything, is that mean?

I have a similar trick with mine.  Whenever I click my fingers out of his line of sight, he always thinks there's shit going down outside and legs it to the door.
Offline Crosby Nick 128

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41500 on: November 8, 2023, 05:14:56 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November  8, 2023, 03:15:10 pm
Caramac's are fucking great and today is a very sad day.

Exactly. I once read they were made from Breast milk. Not sure how true that is.
Offline Hazell

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41501 on: November 8, 2023, 05:41:51 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November  8, 2023, 12:31:03 pm
Caramac. it's dreadful.

surprised it's still being sold,  not for much longer though.

Caramac police, arrest this man.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41502 on: November 8, 2023, 06:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November  8, 2023, 05:14:56 pm
Exactly. I once read they were made from Breast milk. Not sure how true that is.
Yeah, I dont believe you read that either.
Offline Hazell

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41503 on: November 8, 2023, 06:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November  8, 2023, 06:00:57 pm
Yeah, I dont believe you read that either.

:D
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41504 on: November 8, 2023, 06:17:33 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on November  8, 2023, 06:00:57 pm
Yeah, I dont believe you read that either.

:)
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41505 on: November 8, 2023, 06:20:28 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on November  8, 2023, 03:20:42 pm
I'm sure I read somewhere that it was a trend started on reality TV shows that show phonecalls (The Apprentice, Made in Chelsea etc) so that the camera could pick up both ends of the call. It then became a fashion thing because people are thick and impressionable.

Like the people who stand in the centre of Euston station having a really loud work call because business and such. I once stood near a fella and found out Stacey was about to be laid off, they were considering allocating a new project to David and they'll soon need a temp to cover Hayley when she goes off for her operation. If you were such a business bigwig and so important, you'd know a thing or two about confidentiality ffs
was on a packed train once where we were all treated to some daft woman , talking a lot louder then needed, about yes, she had been to the bank and yes she got the money out, the $500 is in her purse and she'll be getting off in about 5 minutes and getting the whatever bus.
Offline joe buck

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41506 on: November 8, 2023, 06:34:02 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November  8, 2023, 05:14:56 pm
Exactly. I once read they were made from Breast milk. Not sure how true that is.
Brest Milk or Not caramac is chocolate manna.
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41507 on: November 9, 2023, 09:00:53 am »
Quote from: tubby on November  8, 2023, 03:48:44 pm
I have a similar trick with mine.  Whenever I click my fingers out of his line of sight, he always thinks there's shit going down outside and legs it to the door.

;D I didn't have to do anything in the end cos someone stuck a leaflet through the door so I could breathe!
Offline paulrazor

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41508 on: November 9, 2023, 09:49:06 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on November  3, 2023, 04:22:45 pm
Royal mail. I was expecting a parcel yesterday, tracking says it was out for delivery between 7:30am and 7:30pmand of course it never turned up. Waiting in today again and still no sign of it.
Fella I am friends with in New Zealand, he was waiting on 3 signed jersies. One was an istanbul one signed by everyone.

Was posted over 2 months ago from UK, he has been going mental at royal mail convinced they were lost or stolen.

They finally showed up today, he said royal mail somehow found them in a bag in Canada!!!!!!!!!!
Offline Slippers

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41509 on: Today at 09:40:42 am »
Next door neighbours have informed us that they're 'thinking about' getting another dog.

The one they've got now hasn't been walked since August.
Online Brain Potter

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41510 on: Today at 10:25:09 am »
I live in a terraced house, and I know that the street outside my house doesnt belong to me , but it absolutely pisses me off when I cant get parked in the vicinity of my house.
Ive lived here for 20 plus years and parking has never been an issue.
However my house is near to the local high street, which in the last few years has somewhat gentrified with restaurants, coffee shops , etc opening up in place of pubs , banks etc
Customers of these places use my street as a car park and as a consequence parking between 10am until 9pm is often impossible if you go out and return at this time.
There are no spaces left at all.
It fucking pisses me off when you have bags of shopping, and you cant park anywhere near your own house.
Im tempted sometimes to fucking key down the side of cars parked outside my house.
