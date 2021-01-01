« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1033 1034 1035 1036 1037 [1038]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2307937 times)

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,782
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41480 on: Today at 09:38:28 am »
Probably said this before, but people that walk down the street holding their phone in front of their mouth with the other person on loudspeaker. Why? What is the point? It's already in front of your face so put it to your ear you absolute weirdo.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41481 on: Today at 10:05:53 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 09:38:28 am
Probably said this before, but people that walk down the street holding their phone in front of their mouth with the other person on loudspeaker. Why? What is the point? It's already in front of your face so put it to your ear you absolute weirdo.

Ive said this before too, when I see the above or people so oblivious to surroundings I let them walk straight into me and my wheelchair

Walking into a metal fframe usually provides them with a short sharp shock. 
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,207
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41482 on: Today at 10:07:21 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:05:53 am
Ive said this before, when I see the above or people so oblivious to surroundings I let them walk straight into me and my wheelchair

Walking into a metal fframe usually provides them with a short sharp shock.

You should have a couple of those ships prows used as rams fitted, plus some razor wire.

Thatd show the self centred twats.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,092
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41483 on: Today at 10:18:33 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 10:07:21 am
You should have a couple of those ships prows used as rams fitted, plus some razor wire.

Thatd show the self centred twats.

 ;D
Fucking hell mate, Im just trying to teach them a lesson not maim them.

Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,811
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41484 on: Today at 10:53:29 am »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 09:38:28 am
Probably said this before, but people that walk down the street holding their phone in front of their mouth with the other person on loudspeaker. Why? What is the point? It's already in front of your face so put it to your ear you absolute weirdo.


This. Did nobody ever teach them how to use a phone?
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,029
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41485 on: Today at 05:29:03 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:53:29 am

This. Did nobody ever teach them how to use a phone?

Thats an interesting point. Maybe not? And maybe smart phones don't "communicate" with their design anymore how tobuse them as a phone. If you look at an old roatery phone, its pretry obvious the speaker needs to go near your ear, and the microphone side near your mouth, or you wouldn't hear anything. Later phones still had some sort of visible speaker and microphone (little holes in the plastic, etc). But modern smarphones are essentially just screens, and the "normal mode of operation" is to look at a screen, not hold it to your ear. And as you can't see the speaker/mic anymore, and they've become so good that you don't reallt need to have them near your mouth/ear - maybe people really don't "know" how to hold a phone anymore?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,543
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41486 on: Today at 05:37:05 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:29:03 pm
Thats an interesting point. Maybe not? And maybe smart phones don't "communicate" with their design anymore how tobuse them as a phone. If you look at an old roatery phone, its pretry obvious the speaker needs to go near your ear, and the microphone side near your mouth, or you wouldn't hear anything. Later phones still had some sort of visible speaker and microphone (little holes in the plastic, etc). But modern smarphones are essentially just screens, and the "normal mode of operation" is to look at a screen, not hold it to your ear. And as you can't see the speaker/mic anymore, and they've become so good that you don't reallt need to have them near your mouth/ear - maybe people really don't "know" how to hold a phone anymore?

Nah they're just pricks.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,029
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41487 on: Today at 05:44:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:37:05 pm
Nah they're just pricks.

:lmao

Saw someone had posted, was expecting exactly that response ;D
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,115
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41488 on: Today at 07:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:53:29 am

This. Did nobody ever teach them how to use a phone?

Yeah. The Apprentice.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1033 1034 1035 1036 1037 [1038]   Go Up
« previous next »
 