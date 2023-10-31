Royal mail. I was expecting a parcel yesterday, tracking says it was out for delivery between 7:30am and 7:30pmand of course it never turned up. Waiting in today again and still no sign of it.



Evri!!Had something out for delivery on Tues but they couldn't deliver as they were "unable to access the geofence" whatever the fuck that is 🤷Was out for delivery again yesterday, got an email saying it's been delivered but no card or photo to say where.Checked all round the house outside, recycling bins, shed, patio, nothing so thought I'd best have a walk down to the road to see if they've left it near the black bins.Yep, there it was, on the floor next to the bin in full view of the road but half a mile from the house.Gave feedback to the company I bought the item from that it hadn't been "delivered" it had been abandoned as they couldn't be bothered to bring it to the house!!