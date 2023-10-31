« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1032 1033 1034 1035 1036 [1037]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2303504 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,184
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41440 on: October 31, 2023, 02:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 30, 2023, 11:08:07 pm

Fucking mischief night.

If pieces of shit want the right to be vandalising, anti-social shitbags, the rest of us should have licence to take a baseball bat to their skulls.

Be careful. Someone will be along soon to make a case for the poor mites - not that I agree with taking a baseball bat to them.

In the good old days of the 60s wed take the piss out of the two, big fat coppers trying to get out of their police issue mini - and it was a true mini. One night the sly twats took a fit, young substitute with them.

Old fatty got out off the drivers seat, piss taking starts and then the beefy youngster dashed from the passenger side. I was slower than my mates to take off and ended up getting a resounding kick up the arse.

Thats the answer.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,450
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41441 on: October 31, 2023, 03:59:07 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 31, 2023, 02:11:41 pm
Be careful. Someone will be along soon to make a case for the poor mites - not that I agree with taking a baseball bat to them.

In the good old days of the 60s wed take the piss out of the two, big fat coppers trying to get out of their police issue mini - and it was a true mini. One night the sly twats took a fit, young substitute with them.

Old fatty got out off the drivers seat, piss taking starts and then the beefy youngster dashed from the passenger side. I was slower than my mates to take off and ended up getting a resounding kick up the arse.

Thats the answer.

 ;D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41442 on: October 31, 2023, 05:16:28 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 31, 2023, 02:11:41 pm
ended up getting a resounding kick up the arse.

Thats the answer.

cops should wear winklepickers for that reason.
« Last Edit: October 31, 2023, 05:29:17 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,221
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41443 on: October 31, 2023, 05:21:03 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 31, 2023, 05:16:28 pm
cops should wear pinklepickers for that reason.
They'd also be useful if they had to pick out any pinkles while at the seaside
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41444 on: October 31, 2023, 05:30:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on October 31, 2023, 05:21:03 pm
They'd also be useful if they had to pick out any pinkles while at the seaside
"pinklewickers" isn't a thing is it?

damn.   ;D
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,221
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41445 on: October 31, 2023, 05:51:54 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 31, 2023, 05:30:04 pm
"pinklewickers" isn't a thing is it?

damn.   ;D
Don't worry we all got the point of it...
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,813
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41446 on: October 31, 2023, 09:57:44 pm »
My daughter decided to have a halloween party tonight so had the whole downstairs but said she didn't want to answer the door to trick or treaters so muggins here had to leg it up and down the stairs about thirty times whenever anyone knocked. I was praying for rain!
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,644
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41447 on: November 1, 2023, 02:34:35 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on October 31, 2023, 09:57:44 pm
My daughter decided to have a halloween party tonight so had the whole downstairs but said she didn't want to answer the door to trick or treaters so muggins here had to leg it up and down the stairs about thirty times whenever anyone knocked. I was praying for rain!
It's fairly quiet where we live, so I just fill a big bowl up with sweets on the door step and leave a note saying, help yourselves.
Nine times out of ten there are usually loads left over.
Good kids.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,754
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41448 on: November 1, 2023, 02:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  1, 2023, 02:34:35 pm
It's fairly quiet where we live, so I just fill a big bowl up with sweets on the door step and leave a note saying, help yourselves.
Nine times out of ten there are usually loads left over.
Good kids.


One year, we nipped out to see some friends on Halloween (also our eldest's birthday). Were gone for half an hour and left a huge bowl of sweets.

Came back and all were gone.

Yesterday we got through 3 tubs of Heroes/Celebrations, two packs of Halloween lollies, and three nets of eyeballs/pumpkins.

But we do go large with the deccies.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41449 on: November 1, 2023, 03:16:41 pm »
I've never given spice for Halloween as we rarely ever got trick or treaters calling where we lived so if any did they got a handful of cash instead.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,316
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41450 on: November 1, 2023, 03:31:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  1, 2023, 03:16:41 pm
I've never given spice for Halloween as we rarely ever got trick or treaters calling where we lived so if any did they got a handful of cash instead.
*Wishes I'd trick or treated at Debbs house last night*
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,104
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41451 on: November 1, 2023, 03:33:36 pm »
We got around 25 kids last night, not even enough for half a bag of candy, but they seemed happy so all good.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,595
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41452 on: November 1, 2023, 03:34:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November  1, 2023, 03:16:41 pm
I've never given spice for Halloween as we rarely ever got trick or treaters calling where we lived so if any did they got a handful of cash instead.
Just regular cannabis? None of the artificial crap?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,595
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41453 on: November 1, 2023, 03:34:48 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  1, 2023, 02:34:35 pm
It's fairly quiet where we live, so I just fill a big bowl up with sweets on the door step and leave a note saying, help yourselves.
Nine times out of ten there are usually loads left over.
Good kids.
It's the Jimmy saville picture you pin to it.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,634
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41454 on: November 1, 2023, 03:59:08 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November  1, 2023, 03:34:14 pm
Just regular cannabis? None of the artificial crap?

 :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,565
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41455 on: November 1, 2023, 06:38:50 pm »
The week after the clocks go back, just looked at the time & it's coming up to 6.40pm, feels like it should be later than it is. :(
Logged
#Sausages

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,862
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41456 on: Yesterday at 06:14:40 pm »
My wife's eating sounds, like she's chewing on bubble wrap. Her mother and both brothers eat like that as well, utterly repulsive.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 108,009
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41457 on: Yesterday at 06:19:04 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 06:14:40 pm
My wife's eating sounds, like she's chewing on bubble wrap. Her mother and both brothers eat like that as well, utterly repulsive.

:lmao

Good to have you back Rob.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,316
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41458 on: Yesterday at 07:43:25 pm »
Logged
If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline Saltashscouse

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 387
  • Born and bred to support the Reds
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41459 on: Today at 11:06:59 am »
My mate in work literally sucks his tea out of his cup

Every slurp sounds like a gully sucker ( maybe this is in the wrong thread  :D )

Absolutely disgusting to hear him , he also stirs his spoon about 50 times as if he is mixing cement  :butt
Logged
Jan Molby once bought me a pint 🍺

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,106
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41460 on: Today at 12:21:27 pm »
If you see these in your local supermarket, don't be fooled, they are awful.



Thought they'd be a good, quick lunch but I've had to drench them in hot sauce to give them some actual flavour.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,092
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41461 on: Today at 02:37:21 pm »
When you are rushing somewhere in car and you get stuck behind every imbellic dickhead arsehole c*nt doing well under speed limit

Also the only time you ever end up behind tractors
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,044
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41462 on: Today at 02:50:16 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:37:21 pm
When you are rushing somewhere in car and you get stuck behind every imbellic dickhead arsehole c*nt doing well under speed limit

Also the only time you ever end up behind tractors

As great as it is, you need to avoid Wales
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,644
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41463 on: Today at 02:57:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:50:16 pm
As great as it is, you need to avoid Wales
Correct.
Saw a video a few weeks ago where a cyclist takes over a car and you hear the driver cursing.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,754
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41464 on: Today at 03:28:28 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:37:21 pm
When you are rushing somewhere in car and you get stuck behind every imbellic dickhead arsehole c*nt doing well under speed limit

Also the only time you ever end up behind tractors


I've noticed this past 12 months a big increase in the number of vehicles doing under the speed limit.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,813
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41465 on: Today at 04:22:45 pm »
Royal mail. I was expecting a parcel yesterday, tracking says it was out for delivery between 7:30am and 7:30pmand of course it never turned up. Waiting in today again and still no sign of it.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,754
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41466 on: Today at 04:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 04:22:45 pm
Royal mail. I was expecting a parcel yesterday, tracking says it was out for delivery between 7:30am and 7:30pmand of course it never turned up. Waiting in today again and still no sign of it.


Ordered 3 Moonpig cards on Friday, for my daughter's birthday on Tuesday.

Expected delivery Mon or Tue.

The regular-sized one came Tuesday. The two large one today.

I know Moonpig will have sent them all at the same time. But Royal Mail are abysmal and will have separated the large and small at sorting.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41467 on: Today at 04:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 04:22:45 pm
Royal mail. I was expecting a parcel yesterday, tracking says it was out for delivery between 7:30am and 7:30pmand of course it never turned up. Waiting in today again and still no sign of it.

Evri!!

Had something out for delivery on Tues but they couldn't deliver as they were "unable to access the geofence" whatever the fuck that is 🤷

Was out for delivery again yesterday, got an email saying it's been delivered but no card or photo to say where. 

Checked all round the house outside, recycling bins, shed, patio, nothing so thought I'd best have a walk down to the road to see if they've left it near the black bins. 

Yep, there it was, on the floor next to the bin in full view of the road but half a mile from the house.

Gave feedback to the company I bought the item from that it hadn't been "delivered" it had been abandoned as they couldn't be bothered to bring it to the house!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1032 1033 1034 1035 1036 [1037]   Go Up
« previous next »
 