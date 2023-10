Dentist before.Me: Hiya, sorry I haven't been for a couple of months, just want to check everything is fine.Dentist: Lets have a good look.*Two minutes later*Dentist: You have a small cavity in this tooth, it will probably need a filling in a while but I'll but some stuff on which will sort it for now, come back in 3 months.Receptionist: Thats £70.70 please!!!!!!Jesus wept I'm in the wrong job, was literally in the chair for less than four minutes.