My daughter, who only passed her test earlier this year, was driving into the city this morning on Edge Lane when some twat has driven into the back of her. She's stopped, but the other car - with two young lads in and a P-plate on - drove off, both staring at her as they went past.



There's only scuff damage, but it's the principle.



The driver of the other must be thick because it was in heavy traffic so he couldn't get far, and she's got a pic of his car - with the reg clear. And there were a couple of witnesses. Tempted to put the pic on here so other people can be aware (it's a black little Mitsubishi, 09 plate)



Anyway, she's phoned the police so it's in their hands now.



Hopefully the little shit gets done for failing to stop at the scene of an accident & failing to provide their details. If they've only recently passed their test, that's a ban.



