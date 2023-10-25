I went in our Aldi a couple of weeks ago and got 2 2L bottles of Coke Zero, a 48 pack of Whiskas pouches and a big milk, put it in the big basket because I didn't have a coin for the trolley, paid and went to take it to the car.
Alarm goes off, "Sorry sir you can't take the baskets out of the store."
But it's a huge box and 3 huge bottles, I can't get them in a bag, it's just me, my car is 20 yards away.
"Sorry sir."
So I stood there for a few seconds till he went back and just walked out, put my stuff in the boot. Turned around and he's followed me: "Don't do that again!"
For God's sake lad, I've just given you cash, let me take my stuff to the car.