Online bradders1011

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41360 on: Yesterday at 01:02:37 pm »
I went in our Aldi a couple of weeks ago and got 2 2L bottles of Coke Zero, a 48 pack of Whiskas pouches and a big milk, put it in the big basket because I didn't have a coin for the trolley, paid and went to take it to the car.

Alarm goes off, "Sorry sir you can't take the baskets out of the store."

But it's a huge box and 3 huge bottles, I can't get them in a bag, it's just me, my car is 20 yards away.

"Sorry sir."

So I stood there for a few seconds till he went back and just walked out, put my stuff in the boot. Turned around and he's followed me: "Don't do that again!"

For God's sake lad, I've just given you cash, let me take my stuff to the car.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41361 on: Yesterday at 01:32:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 12:30:56 am
Have some Dignity!

That ship sailed a long time ago
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41362 on: Yesterday at 03:02:16 pm »
Massive jars of pickles or the likes that have weirdly short use by after opening, was looking at getting some burger pickles and it's a huge jar and says keep in fridge, use in 5 days. Who the fuck can do that unless you're running a burger van?
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41363 on: Yesterday at 03:02:42 pm »
RAWK's Halloween emojis.   :wanker
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41364 on: Yesterday at 03:04:40 pm »
christmas ones soon ;D
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41365 on: Yesterday at 03:06:12 pm »
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41366 on: Yesterday at 03:06:46 pm »
lovely

Offline Red_Mist

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41367 on: Yesterday at 03:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 25, 2023, 05:11:00 pm
Self Service Checkouts are by far the biggest annoyance to me.
Fucking hate them with a passion.
Just for you Terry(Over a decade old when they first started appearing, presumably in the States before over here).

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=FxINJzqzn4w

Holy shit I cant believe I forgot my apron :lmao
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41368 on: Yesterday at 04:05:47 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:02:42 pm
RAWK's Halloween emojis.   :wanker

Not just me then
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41369 on: Yesterday at 04:44:04 pm »
Offline redbyrdz

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41370 on: Yesterday at 05:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 03:02:16 pm
Massive jars of pickles or the likes that have weirdly short use by after opening, was looking at getting some burger pickles and it's a huge jar and says keep in fridge, use in 5 days. Who the fuck can do that unless you're running a burger van?

If its pickled it'll last quite a bit longer. Just make sure its covered by the liquid.
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41371 on: Yesterday at 06:01:45 pm »
will people ffs stop saying "X the social media platform formerly known as Twitter".

EVERYONE KNOWS WHAT IT IS.

and even if they didn't, what does it matter?
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41372 on: Yesterday at 06:04:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:44:04 pm
no, I like you.

Merry Christmas Sam
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41373 on: Yesterday at 06:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 06:04:05 pm
Merry Christmas Sam
you too mon ami.


hey hang on, it's still October!!
Offline joe buck

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41374 on: Yesterday at 07:30:54 pm »
This time of the year i fuckin dread fireworks
 going off every night and the day right up till
new year my poor dogs shit scared c*nts.
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41375 on: Yesterday at 11:00:23 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 07:30:54 pm
This time of the year i fuckin dread fireworks
 going off every night and the day right up till
new year my poor dogs shit scared c*nts.

I can never understand the setting them off when its light, absolute waste of money.

Mine isnt scared of fireworks but a car backfired outside the house this afternoon and he was nearly on the ceiling 😂
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41376 on: Today at 10:04:26 am »
My daughter, who only passed her test earlier this year, was driving into the city this morning on Edge Lane when some twat has driven into the back of her. She's stopped, but the other car - with two young lads in and a P-plate on - drove off, both staring at her as they went past.

There's only scuff damage, but it's the principle.

The driver of the other must be thick because it was in heavy traffic so he couldn't get far, and she's got a pic of his car - with the reg clear. And there were a couple of witnesses. Tempted to put the pic on here so other people can be aware (it's a black little Mitsubishi, 09 plate)

Anyway, she's phoned the police so it's in their hands now.

Hopefully the little shit gets done for failing to stop at the scene of an accident & failing to provide their details. If they've only recently passed their test, that's a ban.

Offline Graeme

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41377 on: Today at 11:06:32 am »
Recruitment agencies. I'm struggling to think of a scummier bunch of wankers.

I work in an IT Solutions Architecture role, started the post a few months ago. In that time I've been contacted by numerous recruitment agencies - some of them multiple times offering me candidates for XYZ. I'm not involved in recruitment in any capacity and there's no reference to it on my LinkedIn profile which is where I'll presume they've scraped my name and job from. Arseholes. I'd sign every one of them up on their E-mail address and mobile number to the most vile websites if I thought I could get away with it.
Offline Henry Gale

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41378 on: Today at 11:11:13 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:04:26 am
My daughter, who only passed her test earlier this year, was driving into the city this morning on Edge Lane when some twat has driven into the back of her. She's stopped, but the other car - with two young lads in and a P-plate on - drove off, both staring at her as they went past.

There's only scuff damage, but it's the principle.

The driver of the other must be thick because it was in heavy traffic so he couldn't get far, and she's got a pic of his car - with the reg clear. And there were a couple of witnesses. Tempted to put the pic on here so other people can be aware (it's a black little Mitsubishi, 09 plate)

Anyway, she's phoned the police so it's in their hands now.

Hopefully the little shit gets done for failing to stop at the scene of an accident & failing to provide their details. If they've only recently passed their test, that's a ban.

That's horrible! Hope she's ok? Can be a bit traumatising even if it's only a small bump. As she's only recently passed hopefully it doesn't dent her confidence as it obviously wasn't her fault but the twats behind her.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41379 on: Today at 11:40:05 am »
Sorry to hear that, Nobby. I hope your daughter is ok and the police catch up with the lad in the other car.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41380 on: Today at 11:42:07 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:11:13 am
That's horrible! Hope she's ok? Can be a bit traumatising even if it's only a small bump. As she's only recently passed hopefully it doesn't dent her confidence as it obviously wasn't her fault but the twats behind her.

A year or 2 ago a young girl bumped into the side of me coming out of a side street. It was in a residential area so I was probably going about 15mph and she was doing about 10. A wee bit of damage over the wheel arch, but that was the height of it. She couldn't stop crying because I had the kids in the car. Her mum dealt with it all and sorted out the repairs to my car. I messaged her a few weeks later, the day after my car had been repaired thanking her and asking if her daughter was OK and back on the road. She said she hadn't driven since and is scared to get back behind the wheel.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41381 on: Today at 12:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 11:06:32 am
Recruitment agencies. I'm struggling to think of a scummier bunch of wankers.

I work in an IT Solutions Architecture role, started the post a few months ago. In that time I've been contacted by numerous recruitment agencies - some of them multiple times offering me candidates for XYZ. I'm not involved in recruitment in any capacity and there's no reference to it on my LinkedIn profile which is where I'll presume they've scraped my name and job from. Arseholes. I'd sign every one of them up on their E-mail address and mobile number to the most vile websites if I thought I could get away with it.

Sorry to hear that
I worked in Recruitment for 20 years. Are these phone calls to the office or emailing you CVs?
I can give you some tips on how to stop them, if you want
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41382 on: Today at 12:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Yesterday at 03:22:29 pm
Just for you Terry(Over a decade old when they first started appearing, presumably in the States before over here).

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=FxINJzqzn4w

Holy shit I cant believe I forgot my apron :lmao
Love it.   :D
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41383 on: Today at 12:24:43 pm »
Job titles that tell you nothing about what the job is.

E.g. IT Solutions Architecture ;D

(Sorry Graeme)
Online Elmo!

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41384 on: Today at 12:28:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:24:43 pm
Job titles that tell you nothing about what the job is.

E.g. IT Solutions Architecture ;D

(Sorry Graeme)

It's right there in the name though, they architect IT solutions. Couldn't be any clearer really.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41385 on: Today at 12:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:28:28 pm
It's right there in the name though, they architect IT solutions. Couldn't be any clearer really.
May as well be in Greek ;D
Offline PaulF

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41386 on: Today at 12:42:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:24:43 pm
Job titles that tell you nothing about what the job is.

E.g. IT Solutions Architecture ;D

(Sorry Graeme)
eg Teacher?
When really they mean nanny\babysitter\councillor\paperwork filler\uniform nazi\paper grader\parent handler\fight disruptor
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41387 on: Today at 12:50:36 pm »
Recruitment has some ridiculous job titles

Oil Field Services Manager -MENA

Just means some 25 year old tit cold calls Haliburton in Abu Dhabi and Algeria
Online Red Beret

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41388 on: Today at 12:56:59 pm »
Always irks me when the Labour thread gets locked.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41389 on: Today at 01:49:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:56:59 pm
Always irks me when the Labour thread gets locked.
Has Andy been kicking off again?  ;)
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41390 on: Today at 01:51:15 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 11:11:13 am
That's horrible! Hope she's ok? Can be a bit traumatising even if it's only a small bump. As she's only recently passed hopefully it doesn't dent her confidence as it obviously wasn't her fault but the twats behind her.
different situation, but a few months after my nephew got his license he got into a small accident (his fault). my brother said he was very happy it happened because it'd force the lad to be more cautious.  that was 25 years ago, he's had no problems since.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41391 on: Today at 01:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:49:07 pm
Has Andy been kicking off again?  ;)

About Killers of the Flower Moon, in the Labour thread? :o
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41392 on: Today at 02:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 11:06:32 am
Recruitment agencies. I'm struggling to think of a scummier bunch of wankers.

I work in an IT Solutions Architecture role, started the post a few months ago. In that time I've been contacted by numerous recruitment agencies - some of them multiple times offering me candidates for XYZ. I'm not involved in recruitment in any capacity and there's no reference to it on my LinkedIn profile which is where I'll presume they've scraped my name and job from. Arseholes. I'd sign every one of them up on their E-mail address and mobile number to the most vile websites if I thought I could get away with it.
one time I went through an agency. I debriefed the agent right after the interview, told him I didn't like the guy who I'd be working for and the job simply wasn't a good fit.

the next day the agent called me back, telling me I got the job. I immediately turned it down, and he started giving me all kinds along the lines of "not having the balls to take the job".

I listened for a moment then reminded him I was 5 minutes from his office and would be happy to drop by and talk face to face if he didn't stfu.  I think he suddenly remembered that I'm 6-4 225lbs and he's a fucking midget.  he hung up immediately.

the high-end recruiters are very professional, but many of the others are like used car salesmen.
Offline SamLad

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41393 on: Today at 02:05:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:24:43 pm
Job titles that tell you nothing about what the job is.

E.g. IT Solutions Architecture ;D

(Sorry Graeme)
it's very descriptive if you work in IT.  :)
