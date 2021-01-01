« previous next »
Statto Red

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41200 on: Today at 08:25:43 pm
The head cold i've had since Monday night has dissipated, however i'm now left with a residual of dry snot that's stuck to my nose that i'm struggling to get rid of. :butt
Son of Spion

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41201 on: Today at 09:24:21 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:25:43 pm
The head cold i've had since Monday night has dissipated, however i'm now left with a residual of dry snot that's stuck to my nose that i'm struggling to get rid of. :butt
*Puts down fried egg sandwich*🤢
I've been a good boy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41202 on: Today at 10:02:15 pm
Getting rejected for a job I was so close to getting, but I wasn't even sure if I wanted it. Now my head is in a very weird place. Human emotions eh..
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41203 on: Today at 10:09:18 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 10:02:15 pm
Getting rejected for a job I was so close to getting, but I wasn't even sure if I wanted it. Now my head is in a very weird place. Human emotions eh..
Yeah
If something is taken away its increases your desire to want it
I've been a good boy

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41204 on: Today at 10:28:50 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:09:18 pm
Yeah
If something is taken away its increases your desire to want it
Actually read about this the other day, might have been on here. All week I kept saying to my wife I won't be too bothered if I don't get this job, yet here I am now wondering where I went wrong. Strange how our minds work sometimes. Just hope we now smash those no-mark idiots on Saturday about 18-0.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Reply #41205 on: Today at 10:40:21 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 10:28:50 pm
Actually read about this the other day, might have been on here. All week I kept saying to my wife I won't be too bothered if I don't get this job, yet here I am now wondering where I went wrong. Strange how our minds work sometimes. Just hope we now smash those no-mark idiots on Saturday about 18-0.

If its troubling you - try to focus on why you didnt want the job in the first place.
This is literally your mind playing tricks on you.

As for where you went wrong, maybe they could tell you weren't that committed




