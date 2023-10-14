Don't know if it classes as 'really hannoying me', but it definitely did at the time.......



I didn't know that our milkman actually delivers the milk at 1.30am, for years I naturally assumed it was like 5.00am or similar.



As I was working from home yesterday I had a few beers in town on Sunday and ended up walking up my road about 1.30am slightly drunk. Just as I get near my path, a Transit van comes screeching down the road with the side door open like the A Team and some fella crouched inside. This scared the bejesus out of me, but not as much as when it pulled up just ahead. I genuinely thought I was getting shot, after all, I live in Huyton, anything is possible!



I think my face twisted in fear as I threw myself against the hedges in terror, only for the milkman to jump out and put my semi-skimmed on the doorstep!



He did look a bit bemused when I muttered at him, "fookin soft twat!".