Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41160 on: October 14, 2023, 12:56:13 am »
Quote from: SamLad on October 13, 2023, 04:55:05 pm
the overuse of superlatives is annoying.  it's making them basically meaningless.

"brilliant" is the worst offender closely followed by "amazing" and "awesome"


"We're having chips for tea." "Brilliant."

"I just blew a lot of snot out of my nose"  "Brilliant."

in a few years it'll be close to impossible to accurately describe something that is truly brilliant or amazing.

Has our lad been on? Saying everything's brilliant? Well it's not brilliant, it's rubbish.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41161 on: October 14, 2023, 12:56:29 am »
The lingering stench of gloss paint.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41162 on: October 14, 2023, 12:37:25 pm »
this I find sad ....

Wales saw 52 pubs close in the first six months of 2023. London and the North West lost 46 each. Figures showed that 230 pubs called last orders for the final time in the three months to 30 June - an increase over the previous quarter when 153  shut down. A total of 386 pubs disappeared throughout the whole of 2022. After struggling through Covid, the industry is having to deal with soaring running costs and energy bills as well as the cost-of-living crisis hitting customers. Campaigners have called for planning laws to change to protect pubs.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41163 on: October 14, 2023, 12:53:00 pm »
The comments under articles about girl maths.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41164 on: October 16, 2023, 11:23:08 pm »
Flight prices. Absolute rip off and make no sense.

Looking at pricing a flight back to UK at Xmas into London to see friends.

If I go to my nearest airport and then have one change at another airport an two hour drive away its, $770. Then I look to see how much cheaper it would be if I just drove the two hours to the second airport and then fly direct. It's not cheaper, its actually $400 more expensive.

Ridiculous.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41165 on: Yesterday at 08:28:28 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 16, 2023, 11:23:08 pm
Flight prices. Absolute rip off and make no sense.

Looking at pricing a flight back to UK at Xmas into London to see friends.

If I go to my nearest airport and then have one change at another airport an two hour drive away its, $770. Then I look to see how much cheaper it would be if I just drove the two hours to the second airport and then fly direct. It's not cheaper, its actually $400 more expensive.

Ridiculous.

I feel your pain. It's mainly the arsing around with different options and wasting an hour to find that , like you say, nearest airport is quickest and cheapest.
But for some of my flights parking seems to be dearer than the flight! It won't help that one of the car parks was ablaze recently.
« Reply #41166 on: Yesterday at 08:31:21 am »
Be it rail or plane, the arsing around you have to go through trying to plan a route that's value for money is infuriating. Whole thing is deliberately engineered to mug your wallet.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41167 on: Yesterday at 08:44:23 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:31:21 am
Be it rail or plane, the arsing around you have to go through trying to plan a route that's value for money is infuriating. Whole thing is deliberately engineered to mug your wallet.
That said you can get some stupidily cheap flights . Just never when/where you want them.
« Reply #41168 on: Yesterday at 08:46:25 am »
Don't know if it classes as 'really hannoying me', but it definitely did at the time.......

I didn't know that our milkman actually delivers the milk at 1.30am, for years I naturally assumed it was like 5.00am or similar.

As I was working from home yesterday I had a few beers in town on Sunday and ended up walking up my road about 1.30am slightly drunk. Just as I get near my path, a Transit van comes screeching down the road with the side door open like the A Team and some fella crouched inside. This scared the bejesus out of me, but not as much as when it pulled up just ahead. I genuinely thought I was getting shot, after all, I live in Huyton, anything is possible!

I think my face twisted in fear as I threw myself against the hedges in terror, only for the milkman to jump out and put my semi-skimmed on the doorstep!

He did look a bit bemused when I muttered at him, "fookin soft twat!".
« Reply #41169 on: Yesterday at 09:28:20 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 08:46:25 am
Don't know if it classes as 'really hannoying me', but it definitely did at the time.......

I didn't know that our milkman actually delivers the milk at 1.30am, for years I naturally assumed it was like 5.00am or similar.

As I was working from home yesterday I had a few beers in town on Sunday and ended up walking up my road about 1.30am slightly drunk. Just as I get near my path, a Transit van comes screeching down the road with the side door open like the A Team and some fella crouched inside. This scared the bejesus out of me, but not as much as when it pulled up just ahead. I genuinely thought I was getting shot, after all, I live in Huyton, anything is possible!

I think my face twisted in fear as I threw myself against the hedges in terror, only for the milkman to jump out and put my semi-skimmed on the doorstep!

He did look a bit bemused when I muttered at him, "fookin soft twat!".

Ernie likes this post.
« Reply #41170 on: Yesterday at 10:25:40 am »
Feels like I'm coming down with a cold, first time in over 5yrs that I've had anything resembling an illness 😕
« Reply #41171 on: Yesterday at 11:06:31 am »
My right heel is agony, just about where the achilles meets the heel bone.

I spent the weekend decorating the living room, so lots of squatting and pushing myself up off the floor/kneeling - could it be that?

I can put more weight on it today than yesterday so it must be heeling.
« Reply #41172 on: Yesterday at 11:55:41 am »
^
It sounds like Achilles Tendonitis, which can be caused by repetitive or intense strain.
« Reply #41173 on: Yesterday at 12:07:25 pm »
WhatsApp groups, these always lead to sub-conversations about something 1 person has said that another doesn't agree with. Either speak up or leave the group.
« Reply #41174 on: Yesterday at 12:32:39 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 08:46:25 am
Don't know if it classes as 'really hannoying me', but it definitely did at the time.......

I didn't know that our milkman actually delivers the milk at 1.30am, for years I naturally assumed it was like 5.00am or similar.

As I was working from home yesterday I had a few beers in town on Sunday and ended up walking up my road about 1.30am slightly drunk. Just as I get near my path, a Transit van comes screeching down the road with the side door open like the A Team and some fella crouched inside. This scared the bejesus out of me, but not as much as when it pulled up just ahead. I genuinely thought I was getting shot, after all, I live in Huyton, anything is possible!

I think my face twisted in fear as I threw myself against the hedges in terror, only for the milkman to jump out and put my semi-skimmed on the doorstep!

He did look a bit bemused when I muttered at him, "fookin soft twat!".
LOL!

Are you Paul Smith, the comedian from Huyton? Cos that's exactly I read this post, in his voice.  ;D

Eeeeee yer fuckin' gobshite.
« Reply #41175 on: Yesterday at 01:21:51 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:25:40 am
Feels like I'm coming down with a cold, first time in over 5yrs that I've had anything resembling an illness 😕

I started with a cold Friday evening, felt fine one minute then sneezed a few times and then my nose started to run. Saturday and Sunday felt horrible, sneezing loads and blocked nose but yesterday woke up and felt fine.
« Reply #41176 on: Yesterday at 01:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:31:21 am
Be it rail or plane, the arsing around you have to go through trying to plan a route that's value for money is infuriating. Whole thing is deliberately engineered to mug your wallet.
my wife likes researching the flights we want to take, but these days it takes her about 4-5 times longer than usual. 

again and again she finds a good deal, but if she proceeds to book, the price has magically gone up.  ripoffs constantly. and not just on one site either.
« Reply #41177 on: Yesterday at 01:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 01:21:51 pm
I started with a cold Friday evening, felt fine one minute then sneezed a few times and then my nose started to run. Saturday and Sunday felt horrible, sneezing loads and blocked nose but yesterday woke up and felt fine.

Pretty much this only I'm getting a bit of a sore throat now too 😕
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 01:32:10 pm
Pretty much this only I'm getting a bit of a sore throat now too 😕


Bit of a sniffle yesterday. Woke around 5am with a sore throat and persistent tickly cough. Got back to sleep eventually. Felt like shite this morning, totally drained and a bit nauseous. It's faded as the day's gone on.
« Reply #41179 on: Yesterday at 05:08:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:15:27 pm

Bit of a sniffle yesterday. Woke around 5am with a sore throat and persistent tickly cough. Got back to sleep eventually. Felt like shite this morning, totally drained and a bit nauseous. It's faded as the day's gone on.

I'm hitting it on all sides with ibuprofen and homemade hot lemon with Welsh honey and whiskey ☺️
My girlfriends neighbour has their Christmas tree up  :butt
« Reply #41181 on: Yesterday at 06:41:15 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:24:07 pm
My girlfriends neighbour has their Christmas tree up  :butt
There should be heavy fines for such crimes.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:24:07 pm
My girlfriends neighbour has their Christmas tree up  :butt

You should throw some pallets around the base of it, lob a couple of tyres on top and douse it with petrol. For halloween like.
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 08:46:25 am
Don't know if it classes as 'really hannoying me', but it definitely did at the time.......

I didn't know that our milkman actually delivers the milk at 1.30am, for years I naturally assumed it was like 5.00am or similar.

As I was working from home yesterday I had a few beers in town on Sunday and ended up walking up my road about 1.30am slightly drunk. Just as I get near my path, a Transit van comes screeching down the road with the side door open like the A Team and some fella crouched inside. This scared the bejesus out of me, but not as much as when it pulled up just ahead. I genuinely thought I was getting shot, after all, I live in Huyton, anything is possible!

I think my face twisted in fear as I threw myself against the hedges in terror, only for the milkman to jump out and put my semi-skimmed on the doorstep!

He did look a bit bemused when I muttered at him, "fookin soft twat!".

Sorry, but :lmao
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 01:21:51 pm
I started with a cold Friday evening, felt fine one minute then sneezed a few times and then my nose started to run. Saturday and Sunday felt horrible, sneezing loads and blocked nose but yesterday woke up and felt fine.

I've got a head cold, nose started running like someone leaving the tap switched on yesterday, & having sneezing fits [i'm now getting aches in my joints when i'm sneezing], just taken 2 paracetamol. :(
Having to turn java script off on some sites, as they insist on putting autoload video's up on every article your reading. :butt

 
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:55:41 am
^
It sounds like Achilles Tendonitis, which can be caused by repetitive or intense strain.

Done a Google and yes that looks about right. Better than yesterday, I can climb the stairs properly rather than sideways.

Had the flu jab though yesterday so now my pregnant wife has flu-like symptoms and I've got a scratchy throat  ::)
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 05:24:07 pm
My girlfriends neighbour has their Christmas tree up  :butt

I haven't spotted any Christmas trees yet but someone on the next street put one up in September last year.

A few on our street have had Halloween decorations up for over a month.
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 12:17:53 pm
I haven't spotted any Christmas trees yet but someone on the next street put one up in September last year.

A few on our street have had Halloween decorations up for over a month.
Loads of pricks have had Halloween decos around where we live for a few weeks.
Even my 4-and-a-half granddaughter remarked that it was far too early to be putting them up.
Tesco raising the price threshold to £5.50 for bottles of wine to count in their occasional "25% off 6 bottles" promo, whilst also discounting bottles around that £5.50 to £6.00 range down to just under £5.50 so they can't count.

I used to stock up on a couple dozen bottles of Hardy's Stamp and other 'glugging wine' costing £5 a bottle (so £3.75 each with the promo). Not any more (they're £5.25 so excluded)

It's just overpriced glugging wine like Isla Negra (which they've watered down to a near-useless 10.5%), turner Road, Yellowtail, Kumala, First Cape, which are up at £7+ (so even with 25% off are still overpriced)


Finding value these days everywhere is a struggle. There's literally next to zero bargains to be had.

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:08:05 pm
Tesco raising the price threshold to £5.50 for bottles of wine to count in their occasional "25% off 6 bottles" promo, whilst also discounting bottles around that £5.50 to £6.00 range down to just under £5.50 so they can't count.

I used to stock up on a couple dozen bottles of Hardy's Stamp and other 'glugging wine' costing £5 a bottle (so £3.75 each with the promo). Not any more (they're £5.25 so excluded)

It's just overpriced glugging wine like Isla Negra (which they've watered down to a near-useless 10.5%), turner Road, Yellowtail, Kumala, First Cape, which are up at £7+ (so even with 25% off are still overpriced)


Finding value these days everywhere is a struggle. There's literally next to zero bargains to be had.

At least you can get those at all, multibuy offers on alcohol are illegal in Scotland.
Yeah but tenants is so cheap already, what do you care?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:08:05 pm
Tesco raising the price threshold to £5.50 for bottles of wine to count in their occasional "25% off 6 bottles" promo, whilst also discounting bottles around that £5.50 to £6.00 range down to just under £5.50 so they can't count.

I used to stock up on a couple dozen bottles of Hardy's Stamp and other 'glugging wine' costing £5 a bottle (so £3.75 each with the promo). Not any more (they're £5.25 so excluded)

It's just overpriced glugging wine like Isla Negra (which they've watered down to a near-useless 10.5%), turner Road, Yellowtail, Kumala, First Cape, which are up at £7+ (so even with 25% off are still overpriced)


Finding value these days everywhere is a struggle. There's literally next to zero bargains to be had.

Could be worse. 5yrs ago my wine of choice in a city centre Tesco express (Old Hall St) was £5.50. It's now £9.50 in a "big tesco" and £10.75 in a metro (even though my metro now is not in town at all and is more a small big store in a smaller town). The latter of which don't do the 6 bottle deal so have to drive to the big store to get it.
