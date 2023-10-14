« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2283396 times)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41160 on: October 14, 2023, 12:56:13 am »
Quote from: SamLad on October 13, 2023, 04:55:05 pm
the overuse of superlatives is annoying.  it's making them basically meaningless.

"brilliant" is the worst offender closely followed by "amazing" and "awesome"


"We're having chips for tea." "Brilliant."

"I just blew a lot of snot out of my nose"  "Brilliant."

in a few years it'll be close to impossible to accurately describe something that is truly brilliant or amazing.

Has our lad been on? Saying everything's brilliant? Well it's not brilliant, it's rubbish.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41161 on: October 14, 2023, 12:56:29 am »
The lingering stench of gloss paint.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41162 on: October 14, 2023, 12:37:25 pm »
this I find sad ....

Wales saw 52 pubs close in the first six months of 2023. London and the North West lost 46 each. Figures showed that 230 pubs called last orders for the final time in the three months to 30 June - an increase over the previous quarter when 153  shut down. A total of 386 pubs disappeared throughout the whole of 2022. After struggling through Covid, the industry is having to deal with soaring running costs and energy bills as well as the cost-of-living crisis hitting customers. Campaigners have called for planning laws to change to protect pubs.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41163 on: October 14, 2023, 12:53:00 pm »
The comments under articles about girl maths.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41164 on: Yesterday at 11:23:08 pm »
Flight prices. Absolute rip off and make no sense.

Looking at pricing a flight back to UK at Xmas into London to see friends.

If I go to my nearest airport and then have one change at another airport an two hour drive away its, $770. Then I look to see how much cheaper it would be if I just drove the two hours to the second airport and then fly direct. It's not cheaper, its actually $400 more expensive.

Ridiculous.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41165 on: Today at 08:28:28 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:23:08 pm
Flight prices. Absolute rip off and make no sense.

Looking at pricing a flight back to UK at Xmas into London to see friends.

If I go to my nearest airport and then have one change at another airport an two hour drive away its, $770. Then I look to see how much cheaper it would be if I just drove the two hours to the second airport and then fly direct. It's not cheaper, its actually $400 more expensive.

Ridiculous.

I feel your pain. It's mainly the arsing around with different options and wasting an hour to find that , like you say, nearest airport is quickest and cheapest.
But for some of my flights parking seems to be dearer than the flight! It won't help that one of the car parks was ablaze recently.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41166 on: Today at 08:31:21 am »
Be it rail or plane, the arsing around you have to go through trying to plan a route that's value for money is infuriating. Whole thing is deliberately engineered to mug your wallet.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41167 on: Today at 08:44:23 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:31:21 am
Be it rail or plane, the arsing around you have to go through trying to plan a route that's value for money is infuriating. Whole thing is deliberately engineered to mug your wallet.
That said you can get some stupidily cheap flights . Just never when/where you want them.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41168 on: Today at 08:46:25 am »
Don't know if it classes as 'really hannoying me', but it definitely did at the time.......

I didn't know that our milkman actually delivers the milk at 1.30am, for years I naturally assumed it was like 5.00am or similar.

As I was working from home yesterday I had a few beers in town on Sunday and ended up walking up my road about 1.30am slightly drunk. Just as I get near my path, a Transit van comes screeching down the road with the side door open like the A Team and some fella crouched inside. This scared the bejesus out of me, but not as much as when it pulled up just ahead. I genuinely thought I was getting shot, after all, I live in Huyton, anything is possible!

I think my face twisted in fear as I threw myself against the hedges in terror, only for the milkman to jump out and put my semi-skimmed on the doorstep!

He did look a bit bemused when I muttered at him, "fookin soft twat!".
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41169 on: Today at 09:28:20 am »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:46:25 am
Don't know if it classes as 'really hannoying me', but it definitely did at the time.......

I didn't know that our milkman actually delivers the milk at 1.30am, for years I naturally assumed it was like 5.00am or similar.

As I was working from home yesterday I had a few beers in town on Sunday and ended up walking up my road about 1.30am slightly drunk. Just as I get near my path, a Transit van comes screeching down the road with the side door open like the A Team and some fella crouched inside. This scared the bejesus out of me, but not as much as when it pulled up just ahead. I genuinely thought I was getting shot, after all, I live in Huyton, anything is possible!

I think my face twisted in fear as I threw myself against the hedges in terror, only for the milkman to jump out and put my semi-skimmed on the doorstep!

He did look a bit bemused when I muttered at him, "fookin soft twat!".

Ernie likes this post.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41170 on: Today at 10:25:40 am »
Feels like I'm coming down with a cold, first time in over 5yrs that I've had anything resembling an illness 😕
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41171 on: Today at 11:06:31 am »
My right heel is agony, just about where the achilles meets the heel bone.

I spent the weekend decorating the living room, so lots of squatting and pushing myself up off the floor/kneeling - could it be that?

I can put more weight on it today than yesterday so it must be heeling.
