The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 12:56:13 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 04:55:05 pm
the overuse of superlatives is annoying.  it's making them basically meaningless.

"brilliant" is the worst offender closely followed by "amazing" and "awesome"


"We're having chips for tea." "Brilliant."

"I just blew a lot of snot out of my nose"  "Brilliant."

in a few years it'll be close to impossible to accurately describe something that is truly brilliant or amazing.

Has our lad been on? Saying everything's brilliant? Well it's not brilliant, it's rubbish.

Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 12:56:29 am
The lingering stench of gloss paint.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
Today at 12:37:25 pm
this I find sad ....

Wales saw 52 pubs close in the first six months of 2023. London and the North West lost 46 each. Figures showed that 230 pubs called last orders for the final time in the three months to 30 June - an increase over the previous quarter when 153  shut down. A total of 386 pubs disappeared throughout the whole of 2022. After struggling through Covid, the industry is having to deal with soaring running costs and energy bills as well as the cost-of-living crisis hitting customers. Campaigners have called for planning laws to change to protect pubs.
