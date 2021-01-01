this I find sad ....



Wales saw 52 pubs close in the first six months of 2023. London and the North West lost 46 each. Figures showed that 230 pubs called last orders for the final time in the three months to 30 June - an increase over the previous quarter when 153 shut down. A total of 386 pubs disappeared throughout the whole of 2022. After struggling through Covid, the industry is having to deal with soaring running costs and energy bills as well as the cost-of-living crisis hitting customers. Campaigners have called for planning laws to change to protect pubs.