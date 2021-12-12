yeah, like in the US, places that aren't big cities are less accepting of immigrants / people of colour - simply because they aren't used to seeing them.
re-reading that, it's a bit simplistic but I hope it makes sense.
These 4 twats were all from Manchester.
Disgusted and unbelievable Obama became President. Mayor of London, Paki. Prime Minister disgraceful and should never have been allowed, were just a few comments from them.
Used the cliché 'the trouble with all these arriving, they don't attempt to fit in' he says bragging that all the Welsh speakers he knows always speak English when he's there!!
Then they move on to the LGBTQ+ moans, that 'its' being shoved down our throats everywhere, even on Emmerdale!! How is it possible for 'that' to be representative of a small village in the Yorkshire Dales.
Next it's the mysogony. How everywhere you turn there has to be a women included.
How I held my tongue I've no idea but it was a huge reminder of why we moved away from England!!