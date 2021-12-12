« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1024 1025 1026 1027 1028 [1029]   Go Down

Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2279265 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41120 on: Today at 04:55:05 pm »
the overuse of superlatives is annoying.  it's making them basically meaningless.

"brilliant" is the worst offender closely followed by "amazing" and "awesome"


"We're having chips for tea." "Brilliant."

"I just blew a lot of snot out of my nose"  "Brilliant."

in a few years it'll be close to impossible to accurately describe something that is truly brilliant or amazing.

Logged

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,206
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41121 on: Today at 04:58:04 pm »
people who say basically in every sentence.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41122 on: Today at 04:59:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:46:32 pm
True so I hope they make the right decision or I'll be looking for a new job 😕
I'm guessing / assuming the place doesn't have many non-white customers?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,459
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41123 on: Today at 05:03:24 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:59:41 pm
I'm guessing / assuming the place doesn't have many non-white customers?

Thats a pretty safe bet given its location Id have thought. Someone I work with is from Devon originally and mentioned something similar the other day.

Good luck Debs. Although without knowing anyone involved (so pretty meaningless) Id be pleasantly surprised if it ends with a satisfactory outcome.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,111
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41124 on: Today at 05:11:16 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:55:05 pm
the overuse of superlatives is annoying.  it's making them basically meaningless.

"brilliant" is the worst offender closely followed by "amazing" and "awesome"


"We're having chips for tea." "Brilliant."

"I just blew a lot of snot out of my nose"  "Brilliant."

in a few years it'll be close to impossible to accurately describe something that is truly brilliant or amazing.


Two points: 1) 'Brilliant' 'Awesome' and 'Amazing' aren't superlatives, though they are synonyms of the adjective 'superlative'

and 2) this notion

Quote
in a few years it'll be close to impossible to accurately describe something that is truly brilliant or amazing.

is absolute hooey, as I think we have discussed before. Languages have been around for many thousands of years and no language has ever  - ever - found itself unable to articulate any idea or thought or notion that it needs to, perfectly adequately. It will never be "close to impossible to accurately describe something that is truly brilliant or amazing". By definition a language will always have a way, or multiple ways, to do it. They may, however, be different ways to those we have at our command today. Because languges change; but they never lose any ability.

This idea that the English language (or any other) is being worn out or ruined due to word "misuse" or semantic change is the biggest myth and misunderstanding going.

Now ''biggest'; that there is a superlative!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41125 on: Today at 05:11:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 05:03:24 pm
Thats a pretty safe bet given its location Id have thought. Someone I work with is from Devon originally and mentioned something similar the other day.

yeah, like in the US, places that aren't big cities are less accepting of immigrants / people of colour - simply because they aren't used to seeing them.

re-reading that, it's a bit simplistic but I hope it makes sense.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41126 on: Today at 05:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:11:16 pm
Two points: 1) 'Brilliant' 'Awesome' and 'Amazing' aren't superlatives, though they are synonyms of the adjective 'superlative'

and 2) this notion

is absolute hooey, as I think we have discussed before. Languages have been around for many thousands of years and no language has ever  - ever - found itself unable to articulate any idea or thought or notion that it needs to, perfectly adequately. It will never be "close to impossible to accurately describe something that is truly brilliant or amazing". By definition a language will always have a way, or multiple ways, to do it. They may, however, be different ways to those we have at our command today. Because languges change; but they never lose any ability.

This idea that the English language (or any other) is being worn out or ruined due to word "misuse" or semantic change is the biggest myth and misunderstanding going.

Now ''biggest'; that there is a superlative!
was I talking to you?

was I?


:)
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41127 on: Today at 05:13:29 pm »
it hannoys me that Ghost Town is SO easy to trigger.

:)
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,111
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41128 on: Today at 05:14:24 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:46:32 pm
True so I hope they make the right decision or I'll be looking for a new job 😕
Best of luck; it's a far, far better thing you do this day etc
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,111
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41129 on: Today at 05:15:05 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:13:29 pm
it hannoys me that Ghost Town is SO easy to trigger.

:)
At your service

Just be glad I don't bill you! ;)
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41130 on: Today at 05:16:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:15:05 pm
At your service

Just be glad I don't bill you! ;)
you're the bestest.  :)
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41131 on: Today at 05:17:10 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:55:05 pm


"We're having chips for tea." "Brilliant."

.
Having chips on a Friday is brilliant though
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41132 on: Today at 05:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:17:10 pm
Having chips on a Friday is brilliant though
it may be amazing, but it certainly isn't brilliant.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,111
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41133 on: Today at 05:21:55 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:16:42 pm
you're the bestest.  :)
;D

A good, solid Anglo-Saxon word, now sadly little used
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41134 on: Today at 05:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:21:55 pm
;D

A good, solid Anglo-Saxon word, now sadly little used
I've always been a fan of "the".
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,111
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41135 on: Today at 05:28:23 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:22:37 pm
I've always been a fan of "the".
"the" is not an Anglo-Saxon word; it's Middle English in origin (þe)

;D
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41136 on: Today at 05:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:28:23 pm
"the" is not an Anglo-Saxon word; it's Middle English in origin (þe)

;D
thanks for that - I can sleep easy tonight.
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,368
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41137 on: Today at 06:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 05:11:16 pm
Two points: 1) 'Brilliant' 'Awesome' and 'Amazing' aren't superlatives, though they are synonyms of the adjective 'superlative'

and 2) this notion

is absolute hooey, as I think we have discussed before. Languages have been around for many thousands of years and no language has ever  - ever - found itself unable to articulate any idea or thought or notion that it needs to, perfectly adequately. It will never be "close to impossible to accurately describe something that is truly brilliant or amazing". By definition a language will always have a way, or multiple ways, to do it. They may, however, be different ways to those we have at our command today. Because languges change; but they never lose any ability.

This idea that the English language (or any other) is being worn out or ruined due to word "misuse" or semantic change is the biggest myth and misunderstanding going.

Now ''biggest'; that there is a superlative!

Another linguistic rant from Ghost Town... brilliant...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41138 on: Today at 07:00:24 pm »
Sorting out a ticket for Wrexham tomorrow, to then remember it clashes with Wales playing Rugby

Im fucking furious. What c*nt thought that was ok
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,459
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41139 on: Today at 07:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:00:24 pm
Sorting out a ticket for Wrexham tomorrow, to then remember it clashes with Wales playing Rugby

Im fucking furious. What c*nt thought that was ok

Probably didnt expect Wales to get this far to be fair.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,527
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41140 on: Today at 07:50:51 pm »
Thanks to this thread I just had 5 guys (takeaway for clarity)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,197
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41141 on: Today at 07:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:17:10 pm
Having chips on a Friday is brilliant though

I just had chips with sausages and beans for dinner.
No bread though. Couldn't be bothered going to buy a loaf or I'd have had 4 rounds  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41142 on: Today at 08:07:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:55:05 pm
the overuse of superlatives is annoying.  it's making them basically meaningless.

"brilliant" is the worst offender closely followed by "amazing" and "awesome"


"We're having chips for tea." "Brilliant."

"I just blew a lot of snot out of my nose"  "Brilliant."

in a few years it'll be close to impossible to accurately describe something that is truly brilliant or amazing.
 

Amazingly i bought some frozen chips at the super market today,also wasn't there an episode of The Young Ones where Rick tried to kill himself with super laxitives? It was brilliant.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,871
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41143 on: Today at 08:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:50:51 pm
Thanks to this thread I just had 5 guys (takeaway for clarity)

Was their special sauce any good?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,424
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41144 on: Today at 08:28:20 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:50:51 pm
Thanks to this thread I just had 5 guys (takeaway for clarity)
Hey, how many guys you do the deed with is entirely up to you. Whether you took them away or not .
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41145 on: Today at 08:34:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 07:57:32 pm
I just had chips with sausages and beans for dinner.
No bread though. Couldn't be bothered going to buy a loaf or I'd have had 4 rounds  :D

 ;D
Glad to hear it.

A dinner of champions that Barney
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41146 on: Today at 08:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:17:20 pm
Was their special sauce any good?

 ;D
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41147 on: Today at 08:45:43 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:40:00 pm
Probably didnt expect Wales to get this far to be fair.
Thank you for the reply Nicholas

Im going to keep my powder dry until and rise above it.

Till fucking Sunday.

Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,459
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41148 on: Today at 08:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:45:43 pm
Thank you for the reply Nicholas

Im going to keep my powder dry until and rise above it.

Till fucking Sunday.



I have very little skin in the game Kenny. Going out this week or next week, doesnt really matter!
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,527
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41149 on: Today at 08:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:17:20 pm
Was their special sauce any good?

Ketchup and mustard, nothing fancy.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41150 on: Today at 08:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:47:21 pm
I have very little skin in the game Kenny. Going out this week or next week, doesnt really matter!

Surely youd want to be the last home nation standing
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41151 on: Today at 08:56:31 pm »
For some reason Ive just been reminded about Lawrence Dallaglio saying how much he hates the Welsh
on TFI Friday
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,412
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41152 on: Today at 09:15:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:28:20 pm
Hey, how many guys you do the deed with is entirely up to you. Whether you took them away or not .
Grand old Duke of York holds the record at 10,000.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,459
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41153 on: Today at 09:20:54 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:53:26 pm
Surely youd want to be the last home nation standing

Not overly bothered. If youre not winning it, doesnt hugely matter.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41154 on: Today at 09:29:25 pm »
Well they were disgusted when I told them but they knew exactly who they were, or at least the main protagonist and weren't that surprised.

Disappointed and upset I had to hear it, didn't blame me for walking away and not engaging but said I should maybe have shut them down by claiming my own multiethnicity 🤷

They definitely agreed though that they'd never have had that open a conversation in the pub if they or any other local Welsh were there.

Not sure how I feel about their reaction but I feel better for letting them know.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,424
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41155 on: Today at 10:15:04 pm »
Well done Debs.  You are put in a shit situation there.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41156 on: Today at 10:54:02 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:11:26 pm
yeah, like in the US, places that aren't big cities are less accepting of immigrants / people of colour - simply because they aren't used to seeing them.

re-reading that, it's a bit simplistic but I hope it makes sense.

These 4 twats were all from Manchester.

Disgusted and unbelievable Obama became President.  Mayor of London, Paki.  Prime Minister disgraceful and should never have been allowed, were just a few comments from them.

Used the cliché 'the trouble with all these arriving, they don't attempt to fit in' he says bragging that all the Welsh speakers he knows always speak English when he's there!!

Then they move on to the LGBTQ+ moans, that 'its' being shoved down our throats everywhere, even on Emmerdale!!  How is it possible for 'that' to be representative of a small village in the Yorkshire Dales.

Next it's the mysogony.  How everywhere you turn there has to be a women included.

How I held my tongue I've no idea but it was a huge reminder of why we moved away from England!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1024 1025 1026 1027 1028 [1029]   Go Up
« previous next »
 