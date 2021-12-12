the overuse of superlatives is annoying. it's making them basically meaningless.



"brilliant" is the worst offender closely followed by "amazing" and "awesome"





"We're having chips for tea." "Brilliant."



"I just blew a lot of snot out of my nose" "Brilliant."



in a few years it'll be close to impossible to accurately describe something that is truly brilliant or amazing.







Two points: 1) 'Brilliant' 'Awesome' and 'Amazing' aren't superlatives, though they are synonyms of the adjective 'superlative'and 2) this notionis absolute hooey, as I think we have discussed before. Languages have been around for many thousands of years and no language has ever - ever - found itself unable to articulate any idea or thought or notion that it needs to, perfectly adequately. It will never be "close to impossible to accurately describe something that is truly brilliant or amazing". By definition a language will always have a way, or multiple ways, to do it. They may, however, be different ways to those we have at our command today. Because languges change; but they never lose any ability.This idea that the English language (or any other) is being worn out or ruined due to word "misuse" or semantic change is the biggest myth and misunderstanding going.Now ''biggest'; that there is a superlative!