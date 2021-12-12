« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)

Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41080 on: Yesterday at 05:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 04:22:48 pm
People who say 'thank you' loudly in crowded cafes when I'm wanting a minute at my table whilst reading Rawk on my phone after a brew


People looking at their phones when I'm at a crowded cafe whilst saying 'thank you loudly'
Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41081 on: Yesterday at 05:12:41 pm »
People saying 'thank you loudly' though it doesn't make sense

;)
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41082 on: Yesterday at 05:22:34 pm »
Forgetting my grandsons birthday today 😳
Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41083 on: Yesterday at 05:35:40 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:22:34 pm
Forgetting my grandsons birthday today 😳
Our oldest grandson was 22 last week and only for his Mum putting a birthday post on Facebook, I wouldn't have known.   :-X :o
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41084 on: Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:35:40 pm
Our oldest grandson was 22 last week and only for his Mum putting a birthday post on Facebook, I wouldn't have known.   :-X :o

The worst bit is I'd arranged to phone him this morning as he was going into  hospital for a minor op to remove a stone some little cretin shoved in his ear at school a couple of weeks ago but then forgot all about it.

I did remember in the sense of sending a card and pressy but I'm in my daughter's bad books for forgetting so can't speak to him now till tomorrow 😟
Slippers

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41085 on: Yesterday at 06:21:42 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 05:22:34 pm
Forgetting my grandsons birthday today 😳

I've only just handed over my niece's birthday present and she turned 27 on the 13th of January.
Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41086 on: Yesterday at 07:07:19 pm »
How glad and content am I that I don't do birthdays and stuff! Sounds like such a chore and a minefield. Bah Humbug!
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

afc tukrish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41087 on: Yesterday at 07:33:47 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:07:19 pm
How glad and content am I that I don't do birthdays and stuff! Sounds like such a chore and a minefield. Bah Humbug!

Scrooge Town weighing in...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41088 on: Yesterday at 07:50:10 pm »
FFS having to listen to 4 racist Mancs going on about pakis and niggers!!  I'm at work though so do I record them and report it?
The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41089 on: Yesterday at 08:00:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:50:10 pm
FFS having to listen to 4 racist Mancs going on about pakis and niggers!!  I'm at work though so do I record them and report it?
Wow. Disappointing. Report them.
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41090 on: Yesterday at 08:17:09 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:50:10 pm
FFS having to listen to 4 racist Mancs going on about pakis and niggers!!  I'm at work though so do I record them and report it?

Are they in your work? Absolutely report them. Fucking scum.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41091 on: Yesterday at 08:32:14 pm »
be careful.  reporting them is great but make sure they can't figure out it was you (if they know you that is).
I've been a good boy

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41092 on: Yesterday at 08:40:12 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:50:10 pm
FFS having to listen to 4 racist Mancs going on about pakis and niggers!!  I'm at work though so do I record them and report it?
Definitely! But like Sam said, be discreet about it. Dickheads like that don't deserve a thing
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41093 on: Yesterday at 08:45:00 pm »
There was only me and them in the pub and I tried to make it very obvious that I didn't like it without actually telling them to stfu!

I'd been dead chatty with them all prior to the racist stuff but then didn't say a word once it started and couldn't look at any of them so tried to keep busy away from the bar.

Tory twats too most likely, especially the gobby shite that started it all.  Fat bastard!!
PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41094 on: Yesterday at 09:38:11 pm »
I take it you were working in a bar? How do you think the landlord would view their behaviour?
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41095 on: Yesterday at 09:48:19 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 09:38:11 pm
I take it you were working in a bar? How do you think the landlord would view their behaviour?

Yeah I was and I'm not sure how they'd react but probably wouldn't be happy as they were showing their bigotry towards Welsh people before their tirade against "the blacks".
Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41096 on: Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 07:50:10 pm
FFS having to listen to 4 racist Mancs going on about pakis and niggers!!  I'm at work though so do I record them and report it?
I had a weird experience the other week. The neighbour is a Blue. We've always got on and although he can be a bit of a drama queen he's always been a decent fella.

Anyway, I'm going out with the dog and he's in his garden. We start to talk and straight away he says "get that shirt off." It was an LFC training top. He then starts talking about the Shite being "local" and us being a "tourist club".

I just said, we're the big club, mate. So he then launches into a tirade about immigrants. How he got the bus to the Strand recently and he was the "only white face on it." How a Syrian family have got a local four bedroom house. How he'll move house if the other next door neighbour moves and immigrants move in. Then he said "but where can we go, they're everywhere."

What the hell? I've known this fella for years and he's never come out with this shite before.  :butt

You never really know someone. Until you do.

I just got off with the dog. Couldn't be arsed with any of that.
Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41097 on: Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:48:19 pm
Yeah I was and I'm not sure how they'd react but probably wouldn't be happy as they were showing their bigotry towards Welsh people before their tirade against "the blacks".
They were showing bigotry to the Welsh, yet decided to go to Anglesey?  ::)

Idiots.
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41098 on: Yesterday at 09:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:50:56 pm
They were showing bigotry to the Welsh, yet decided to go to Anglesey?  ::)

Idiots.

3 of the 4 live here but according to them the Welsh speaking locals are alright because they speak English when they're with them 🤷

This then became "just wait till the blackies arrive".  And on football "we always want the home nations to do well but everyone else always want England to lose". 

Yeah cos we're cocky, arrogant twats that think we're superior to them!
reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41099 on: Yesterday at 10:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm
I had a weird experience the other week. The neighbour is a Blue. We've always got on and although he can be a bit of a drama queen he's always been a decent fella.

Anyway, I'm going out with the dog and he's in his garden. We start to talk and straight away he says "get that shirt off." It was an LFC training top. He then starts talking about the Shite being "local" and us being a "tourist club".

I just said, we're the big club, mate. So he then launches into a tirade about immigrants. How he got the bus to the Strand recently and he was the "only white face on it." How a Syrian family have got a local four bedroom house. How he'll move house if the other next door neighbour moves and immigrants move in. Then he said "but where can we go, they're everywhere."

What the hell? I've known this fella for years and he's never come out with this shite before.  :butt

You never really know someone. Until you do.

I just got off with the dog. Couldn't be arsed with any of that.

I knew they were wrong 'uns soon as they announced they were red mancs and extolling the virtues of Giggs, Ronaldo and Ferdinand.
PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41100 on: Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm
I had a weird experience the other week. The neighbour is a Blue. We've always got on and although he can be a bit of a drama queen he's always been a decent fella.

Anyway, I'm going out with the dog and he's in his garden. We start to talk and straight away he says "get that shirt off." It was an LFC training top. He then starts talking about the Shite being "local" and us being a "tourist club".

I just said, we're the big club, mate. So he then launches into a tirade about immigrants. How he got the bus to the Strand recently and he was the "only white face on it." How a Syrian family have got a local four bedroom house. How he'll move house if the other next door neighbour moves and immigrants move in. Then he said "but where can we go, they're everywhere."

What the hell? I've known this fella for years and he's never come out with this shite before.  :butt

You never really know someone. Until you do.

I just got off with the dog. Couldn't be arsed with any of that.

You were 'going out' with the dog, and finally 'got off' with the dog? Paging Effes to the hannoy thread.
Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41101 on: Yesterday at 10:15:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:02:09 pm
I knew they were wrong 'uns soon as they announced they were red mancs and extolling the virtues of Giggs, Ronaldo and Ferdinand.
That's a pub banning offence right there.
Son of Spion

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41102 on: Yesterday at 10:16:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
You were 'going out' with the dog, and finally 'got off' with the dog? Paging Effes to the hannoy thread.
;D
Andy @ Allerton!

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41103 on: Yesterday at 10:18:28 pm »
Missus coming home quite sad tonight. She'd had a great day with great friends and saw something on Facebook or twitter or something and it made her very sad.

She wasn't angry or massively upset. Just sad. Made me sad too. :(

I just get angry or really angry. But she's a nice person and she was just so, so sad about stuff.

:(

I didn't know what to tell her. I know life sometimes isn't great.
Crosby Nick 128

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41104 on: Yesterday at 10:20:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:13:04 pm
You were 'going out' with the dog, and finally 'got off' with the dog? Paging Effes to the hannoy thread.

Thanks, saved me trying to edit that last line of his to quote. :D
sheepfest

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41105 on: Yesterday at 10:53:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm
I had a weird experience the other week. The neighbour is a Blue. We've always got on and although he can be a bit of a drama queen he's always been a decent fella.

Anyway, I'm going out with the dog and he's in his garden. We start to talk and straight away he says "get that shirt off." It was an LFC training top. He then starts talking about the Shite being "local" and us being a "tourist club".

The tourist club is a favourite saying for them to which I respond with yep nothing beats our tourist adventures in Europe. Rather that than your trips from Rhyll.
 

I've been a good boy

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41106 on: Yesterday at 10:58:07 pm »
I always feel you never really know someone until they've experienced some hardship, or when you've travelled with them. Those are the two situations the real them comes out, and usually it exposes them for the dickhead they are.
Keith Lard

  
  
  
  
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk
« Reply #41107 on: Yesterday at 10:58:11 pm »
stacy mother fucking solomon ... she makes me properly misanthropic
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,103
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41108 on: Yesterday at 11:52:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm
I had a weird experience the other week. The neighbour is a Blue. We've always got on and although he can be a bit of a drama queen he's always been a decent fella.

Anyway, I'm going out with the dog and he's in his garden. We start to talk and straight away he says "get that shirt off." It was an LFC training top. He then starts talking about the Shite being "local" and us being a "tourist club".

I just said, we're the big club, mate. So he then launches into a tirade about immigrants. How he got the bus to the Strand recently and he was the "only white face on it." How a Syrian family have got a local four bedroom house. How he'll move house if the other next door neighbour moves and immigrants move in. Then he said "but where can we go, they're everywhere."

What the hell? I've known this fella for years and he's never come out with this shite before.  :butt

You never really know someone. Until you do.

I just got off with the dog. Couldn't be arsed with any of that.
I've noticed a resurgence of such views in recent years; or maybe a resurgence in people openly willing to express such views. As if they know they've been given tacit permission to do so...

...something many of us warned about while Operation Appease The Right Wing was going on, over the last decade
Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,415
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41109 on: Today at 01:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:48:27 pm
I had a weird experience the other week. The neighbour is a Blue. We've always got on and although he can be a bit of a drama queen he's always been a decent fella.

Anyway, I'm going out with the dog and he's in his garden. We start to talk and straight away he says "get that shirt off." It was an LFC training top. He then starts talking about the Shite being "local" and us being a "tourist club".

I just said, we're the big club, mate. So he then launches into a tirade about immigrants. How he got the bus to the Strand recently and he was the "only white face on it." How a Syrian family have got a local four bedroom house. How he'll move house if the other next door neighbour moves and immigrants move in. Then he said "but where can we go, they're everywhere."

What the hell? I've known this fella for years and he's never come out with this shite before.  :butt

You never really know someone. Until you do.

I just got off with the dog. Couldn't be arsed with any of that.
Never, ever discuss football with a blue.
My oldest brother is a diehard blue whom I love dearly, but I can't be anywhere near him near or around derby days.
Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 833
  • ***JFT97***
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41110 on: Today at 01:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:16:20 pm
Never, ever discuss football with a blue.
My oldest brother is a diehard blue whom I love dearly, but I can't be anywhere near him near or around derby days.
100%.

I've come across loads of Blues. Sound as a fucking pound people. But moment you start talking footy and let on you're a Red, it's game over.
Online Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,791
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41111 on: Today at 01:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:16:20 pm
Never, ever discuss football with a blue.
My oldest brother is a diehard blue whom I love dearly, but I can't be anywhere near him near or around derby days.

Took my daughter to her uni open day in Liverpool last year, afterwards she went shopping with her mum so I went for a pint in the city center. The pub was fairly packed so an old fella in his 70's sat down at the table I was at, he mentioned he was there to watch the Everton match later on. First thing he says to me when he finds out I support Liverpool was Everton would still be one of the biggest clubs in Europe if it wasn't for Heysel.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,126
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41112 on: Today at 01:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:16:20 pm
Never, ever discuss football with a blue.
My oldest brother is a diehard blue whom I love dearly, but I can't be anywhere near him near or around derby days.
I don't, normally. One of my best friends is a Blue. She's not a Bitter at all, and I'm not one to mention their latest defeat to her. We talk about other stuff. She sang YNWA at my Dad's funeral with real heart.

The fella next door is normally fine. He even works at Anfield as a steward. We don't normally even mention football unless he brings it up. Maybe he got out of bed the wrong side that day.

As a rule, though, I'm with you there. I gave up talking football with blues in general a long time ago. You get more sense out of a Trump supporter on a bad LSD trip.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,126
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41113 on: Today at 01:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Today at 01:50:13 pm
Took my daughter to her uni open day in Liverpool last year, afterwards she went shopping with her mum so I went for a pint in the city center. The pub was fairly packed so an old fella in his 70's sat down at the table I was at, he mentioned he was there to watch the Everton match later on. First thing he says to me when he finds out I support Liverpool was Everton would still be one of the biggest clubs in Europe if it wasn't for Heysel.

"Still"?

Everton have never been a big club in Europe. At best (without the ban every English fanbase prompted with their decades of thuggery) Everton would have been just another Aston Villa. A one-off who slide straight back into the obscurity they came from.
