Horrible news coming out of Iran tonight, that 16 year old Armita Garawand has been pronounced brain dead at the hospital where she's been kept at, since being assaulted by the Morality police. Like a number of young women Armita's only crime was to attempt to step onto a train without wearing her hijab. She was then pushed by one of the officials who confronted her and fell banging her head. Since then there have few reports over her conditions which the authorities are obviously attempting to cover up. Rumours coming out of Iran that there will be demonstrations about the treatment of Armita and her family in the coming days. I only wanted to put this up here to make more people aware that these acts of bravery are continuing and as such deserve more attention from anyone who believes in a person's right to be free. There is a thread, I will put a link in for anyone who may want to know more. Thanks, and RIP Armita.