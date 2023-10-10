« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)  (Read 2276364 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 43,004
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41040 on: Yesterday at 04:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:09:44 pm
Bloody hell.  :o

I was annoyed with myself when I put two pounds on in the Maldives.

This is the Jimmy Buffets Margarittaville restaurants idea of a starter for 1 ;D



I've talked about this before, but when Ponderosa was trading, it was $10 (£5 back then) for an all you could eat buffet with a steak - I had spaghetti and meatballs while I was waiting for my steak ;D For breakfast you got something like 8 rounds of toast between 2 and you could eat all the standard brekkie stuff plus fried chicken, corned beef hash, cakes, biscuits, ice cream for about £2 - I was a monster

Fuck the Tories

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41041 on: Yesterday at 05:03:01 pm »
Ponderosa was great.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 43,004
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41042 on: Yesterday at 05:13:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:03:01 pm
Ponderosa was great.

Was gutted when we went back in 2019 and it'd shut down   :(
Fuck the Tories

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 29,448
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41043 on: Yesterday at 05:16:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 10, 2023, 08:43:47 pm
She's got Emmerdale on, and surprise surprise, they've just had another car crash. Whats that, 50 crashes this year? Get an imagination for fucks sake

Yeah, I groaned when yet another crash happened.  Lo and behold, it's now hanging precariously off the edge of the cliff.  Hardly the Italian Job levels of excitement.

To be fair though. I am very eager to see if (or who) Mac saved anyone.  Or even if he survived himself.  Will cast a sneaky eye over it when it's on later. :)
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41044 on: Yesterday at 05:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 05:16:56 pm
Yeah, I groaned when yet another crash happened.  Lo and behold, it's now hanging precariously off the edge of the cliff.  Hardly the Italian Job levels of excitement.

To be fair though. I am very eager to see if (or who) Mac saved anyone.  Or even if he survived himself.  Will cast a sneaky eye over it when it's on later. :)
ok, no more soap opera updates!!!  :)
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,352
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41045 on: Yesterday at 05:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:20:17 pm
Surely this should be in the small things that make you happy thread?

 :D
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41046 on: Yesterday at 06:41:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 10, 2023, 11:27:02 pm
Was that before the pilot crashed his plane there?

Almost as exciting as the time Annie's bramble jelly took three weeks to reach a rolling boil.
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 23,112
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41047 on: Yesterday at 07:03:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:47:39 pm
This is the Jimmy Buffets Margarittaville restaurants idea of a starter for 1 ;D



I've talked about this before, but when Ponderosa was trading, it was $10 (£5 back then) for an all you could eat buffet with a steak - I had spaghetti and meatballs while I was waiting for my steak ;D For breakfast you got something like 8 rounds of toast between 2 and you could eat all the standard brekkie stuff plus fried chicken, corned beef hash, cakes, biscuits, ice cream for about £2 - I was a monster
Ok, looking at that I'd say two stone was a modest increase in weight.   :)



If You Can't Change The World, Change Yourself, And If You Can't Change Yourself, Change Your World.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 43,004
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41048 on: Yesterday at 07:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:03:43 pm
Ok, looking at that I'd say two stone was a modest increase in weight.   :)

This American family came in, the daughter was about 14 and normal build for a teenage girl, she ordered that, when it came she wasn't the least bit phased at the size of it  :o
Fuck the Tories

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,352
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41049 on: Yesterday at 07:55:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:54:27 pm
This American family came in, the daughter was about 14 and normal build for a teenage girl, she ordered that, when it came she wasn't the least bit phased at the size of it  :o

She was
an American girl...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 89,559
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41050 on: Yesterday at 07:56:40 pm »
Americans are generally an unhealthy lot though. I went to the beach a few weeks ago and the amount of overweight people was a bit staggering.
Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,352
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41051 on: Yesterday at 07:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:56:40 pm
Americans are generally an unhealthy lot though. I went to the beach a few weeks ago and the amount of overweight people was a bit staggering.

Unfortunate fact...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,413
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41052 on: Yesterday at 08:15:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:54:27 pm
This American family came in, the daughter was about 14 and normal build for a teenage girl, she ordered that, when it came she wasn't the least bit phased at the size of it  :o

reminds me of my first meal in america, I ordered sliders with fries, it said there'd be 3 so I'm expecting bite size burgers and like maccies size chips to come... was three full size hamburgers on a platter and the rest of the plate was stacked with chips, my mate was pissing himself at my face, and no, it wasn't on a sharing menu!
Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 89,559
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41053 on: Yesterday at 08:18:49 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 08:15:39 pm
reminds me of my first meal in america, I ordered sliders with fries, it said there'd be 3 so I'm expecting bite size burgers and like maccies size chips to come... was three full size hamburgers on a platter and the rest of the plate was stacked with chips, my mate was pissing himself at my face, and no, it wasn't on a sharing menu!

When we first moved to the states we went to a take out place called 5 guys. It's a burger and fries place mainly. We ordered 5 burgers and fries. Now the guy behind the counter asked us if we'd like 5 fries? We were like ummmm yeah of course, he said  ummmmm ok.

One pack of fries is enough for like 3 people (there were only 4 of us)

We had 5 of them.

We only managed to eat like 1 and half of them.

A literal mountain of fries.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 43,004
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41054 on: Yesterday at 08:29:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:18:49 pm
When we first moved to the states we went to a take out place called 5 guys. It's a burger and fries place mainly. We ordered 5 burgers and fries. Now the guy behind the counter asked us if we'd like 5 fries? We were like ummmm yeah of course, he said  ummmmm ok.

One pack of fries is enough for like 3 people (there were only 4 of us)

We had 5 of them.

We only managed to eat like 1 and half of them.

A literal mountain of fries.

We've got 5 Guys in the UK now, I doubt they dish out USA sized portions though.

Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 08:15:39 pm
reminds me of my first meal in america, I ordered sliders with fries, it said there'd be 3 so I'm expecting bite size burgers and like maccies size chips to come... was three full size hamburgers on a platter and the rest of the plate was stacked with chips, my mate was pissing himself at my face, and no, it wasn't on a sharing menu!

I remember a mate of mine telling me he ordered a large Pizza, it was 24inches.

In 2017, we took the kids, one night, after a full day out and us all being knackered, we decided to just grab Pizza and stay at the hotel, so we went to CiCis all you can eat Pizza. This American woman comes in on a mobility scooter, she was fat as fuck, loads enough pizza on it to feed about 6, drives to a table, plops herself at the table and devours the lot ;D

The kids were pissing themselves laughing at Sea World at the amount of adults on scooters with arses like saddlebags hanging off them
Fuck the Tories

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 89,559
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41055 on: Yesterday at 08:32:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:29:47 pm
We've got 5 Guys in the UK now, I doubt they dish out USA sized portions though.

I remember a mate of mine telling me he ordered a large Pizza, it was 24inches.

In 2017, we took the kids, one night, after a full day out and us all being knackered, we decided to just grab Pizza and stay at the hotel, so we went to CiCis all you can eat Pizza. This American woman comes in on a mobility scooter, she was fat as fuck, loads enough pizza on it to feed about 6, drives to a table, plops herself at the table and devours the lot ;D

The kids were pissing themselves laughing at Sea World at the amount of adults on scooters with arses like saddlebags hanging off them

Don't even get me started on Chinese buffets.

We saw someone go back 12 times.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 43,004
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41056 on: Yesterday at 08:35:50 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:32:29 pm
Don't even get me started on Chinese buffets.

We saw someone go back 12 times.

And an hour later they were starving again
Fuck the Tories

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41057 on: Yesterday at 08:36:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:29:47 pm
In 2017, we took the kids, one night, after a full day out and us all being knackered, we decided to just grab Pizza and stay at the hotel, so we went to CiCis all you can eat Pizza. This American woman comes in on a mobility scooter, she was fat as fuck, loads enough pizza on it to feed about 6, drives to a table, plops herself at the table and devours the lot ;D

The kids were pissing themselves laughing at Sea World at the amount of adults on scooters with arses like saddlebags hanging off them

reminds me of the time we went to Pompeii.  in front of us as we went in were 3 Americans - 2 guys with a ginormous woman.  within about 30 seconds she was gasping and wheezing and complaining like fuck that there were no escalators. in Pompeii.  and she wouldn't STFU about it.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41058 on: Yesterday at 08:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:32:29 pm
Don't even get me started on Chinese buffets.

We saw someone go back 12 times.
so they had good mirrors in there?
Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 89,559
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41059 on: Yesterday at 08:37:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:36:45 pm
so they had good mirrors in there?

They always do. Makes the place looked packed and bigger.

Plus he was sitting at the table infront us. He was a converyor belt of food.
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41060 on: Yesterday at 08:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:37:59 pm
They always do. Makes the place looked packed and bigger.

Plus he was sitting at the table infront us. He was a converyor belt of food.
didn't get it did you?

:)

sigh .....
Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 89,559
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41061 on: Yesterday at 08:40:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:39:02 pm
didn't get it did you?

:)

sigh .....

Me go 12 times?

;)

Not a chance.
Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 43,004
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41062 on: Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:40:40 pm
Me go 12 times?

;)

Not a chance.

16 more your number?
Fuck the Tories

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41063 on: Yesterday at 08:43:54 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm
16 more your number?

Whatever's on the fortune cookie :P
Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 9,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41064 on: Yesterday at 08:44:30 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 08:43:54 pm
Whatever's on the fortune cookie :P

:)
Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,403
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41065 on: Yesterday at 09:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:56:40 pm
Americans are generally an unhealthy lot though. I went to the beach a few weeks ago and the amount of overweight people was a bit staggering.
I want to see what an American cruise ship looks like. Im assuming it's the inspiration for wall-e.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 70,488
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41066 on: Yesterday at 10:26:28 pm »
Horrible news coming out of Iran tonight, that 16 year old Armita Garawand has been pronounced brain dead at the hospital where she's been kept at, since being assaulted by the Morality police. Like a number of young women Armita's only crime was to attempt to step onto a train without wearing her hijab. She was then pushed by one of the officials who confronted her and fell banging her head. Since then there have few reports over her conditions which the authorities are obviously attempting to cover up. Rumours coming out of Iran that there will be demonstrations about the treatment of Armita and her family in the coming days. I only wanted to put this up here to make more people aware that these acts of bravery are continuing and as such deserve more attention from anyone who believes in a person's right to be free. There is a thread, I will put a link in for anyone who may want to know more. Thanks, and RIP Armita.  :(

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=337750.0
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 11,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41067 on: Yesterday at 10:36:11 pm »
We decided to treat ourselves to a Chinese takeaway last night as it was Paul's birthday then spent half the night suffering from night sweats due to amount of salt in it 🤢

One of the worst nights sleep I've had for years 😳
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 40,997
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41068 on: Yesterday at 10:50:20 pm »
Well said Jill :(
Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 70,488
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41069 on: Yesterday at 10:56:53 pm »
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,066
  • JFT 97
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41070 on: Today at 01:45:51 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:36:11 pm
We decided to treat ourselves to a Chinese takeaway last night as it was Paul's birthday then spent half the night suffering from night sweats due to amount of salt in it 🤢

One of the worst nights sleep I've had for years 😳
Gone right off a takeaway due to the salt levels. Really makes me think of how much is being put in the food.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 21,455
  • Kloppite
Re: The small things in life that really hannoy (aka Fallout Shelter Mk2)
« Reply #41071 on: Today at 02:51:19 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 01:45:51 am
Gone right off a takeaway due to the salt levels. Really makes me think of how much is being put in the food.

Takeaways have gone quite expensive now too, one of the kebab houses near mine it's over £9 for a large donner kebab [it's £21 for a mix of 4 kebabs, when it used to be around £12], it was £5-£6 before recent rise in energy prices, i used to have a takeaway once a week now it's once a month.

Chinese takeaways use MSG as well as salt [any chinese takeaway who says they don't use MSG are lying], so chinese takeaways can taste saltier because of it.
#Sausages
