When we first moved to the states we went to a take out place called 5 guys. It's a burger and fries place mainly. We ordered 5 burgers and fries. Now the guy behind the counter asked us if we'd like 5 fries? We were like ummmm yeah of course, he said ummmmm ok.



One pack of fries is enough for like 3 people (there were only 4 of us)



We had 5 of them.



We only managed to eat like 1 and half of them.



A literal mountain of fries.



reminds me of my first meal in america, I ordered sliders with fries, it said there'd be 3 so I'm expecting bite size burgers and like maccies size chips to come... was three full size hamburgers on a platter and the rest of the plate was stacked with chips, my mate was pissing himself at my face, and no, it wasn't on a sharing menu!



We've got 5 Guys in the UK now, I doubt they dish out USA sized portions though.I remember a mate of mine telling me he ordered a large Pizza, it was 24inches.In 2017, we took the kids, one night, after a full day out and us all being knackered, we decided to just grab Pizza and stay at the hotel, so we went to CiCis all you can eat Pizza. This American woman comes in on a mobility scooter, she was fat as fuck, loads enough pizza on it to feed about 6, drives to a table, plops herself at the table and devours the lotThe kids were pissing themselves laughing at Sea World at the amount of adults on scooters with arses like saddlebags hanging off them